Germany Lends $10 Billion To Save Ex Gazprom Unit And Ensure Supply Security

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 117.7 -1.24 -1.04%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 120.2 -0.98 -0.81%
Graph down Murban Crude 19 mins 117.9 -2.09 -1.74%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.628 +0.439 +6.11%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.969 -0.025 -0.62%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 120.1 -2.10 -1.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 120.1 -2.10 -1.72%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 129.9 +3.66 +2.90%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 123.7 +3.07 +2.54%
Chart Mars US 10 hours 112.8 -1.59 -1.39%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.969 -0.025 -0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 118.7 +3.16 +2.73%
Graph up Murban 1 day 122.3 +3.38 +2.84%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 118.8 +3.23 +2.79%
Graph down Basra Light 197 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 129.9 +3.77 +2.99%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 129.9 +3.66 +2.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 129.9 +3.66 +2.90%
Chart Girassol 1 day 127.8 +3.74 +3.01%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 123.7 +3.07 +2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 6 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 104.8 -2.00 -1.87%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 121.1 -2.00 -1.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 119.3 -2.00 -1.65%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 117.2 -2.00 -1.68%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 114.4 -2.00 -1.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 114.4 -2.00 -1.72%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 116.5 -2.00 -1.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 120.0 -2.00 -1.64%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 114.7 -2.00 -1.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 120.1 -2.10 -1.72%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 115.5 -2.00 -1.70%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 109.3 -2.00 -1.80%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 126.1 +0.08 +0.06%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 112.9 -2.00 -1.74%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 116.8 -2.00 -1.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 116.8 -2.00 -1.68%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 115.5 -2.00 -1.70%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 111.3 +0.25 +0.23%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 124.5 -0.58 -0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager" - Bloomberg
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 10 hours Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 3 days "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 1 hour The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 1 day Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 6 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 days ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Biden Threatens Oil Firms: Increase Gasoline Production, Lower Prices

U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps As Crude Holds At $120

U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps As Crude Holds At $120

The number of total active…

EIA Warns Of Substantial Fall In Russian Oil Production

EIA Warns Of Substantial Fall In Russian Oil Production

Russia’s crude oil output could…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Germany Lends $10 Billion To Save Ex Gazprom Unit And Ensure Supply Security

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 15, 2022, 8:00 AM CDT

Germany is saving a former Gazprom unit it had expropriated in April with a multi-billion-euro loan to ensure security of supply, the German government said in a statement.  

Gazprom Germania GmbH was the German unit of Gazprom until a few months ago before the German government placed Gazprom Germania under the trusteeship of the German energy regulator to ensure security of supply after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Last month, Gazprom halted gas supply to Gazprom Germania in retaliation for Western sanctions, as Russia imposed sanctions on Gazprom’s subsidiaries in Europe, banning them from supplying Russian gas.

Without Russian gas, Gazprom Germania has had to buy gas at higher prices on the spot market.

Gazprom Germania has several storage sites in Germany, including the biggest one in the country. Without financial support, the firm may be unable to fill the gas storage to the levels Germany and the EU require before next winter to prevent gas shortages.

Since Gazprom Germania is critical to Germany’s gas supply and infrastructure, the government deems it necessary to secure the ongoing business operations of the company.

Therefore, Germany is now stepping up and ensuring the long-term trusteeship of Gazprom Germania, which has now been renamed Securing Energy for Europe GmbH (SEFE), to secure energy supply to Germany and Europe, the government said.

Europe’s biggest economy is also granting a loan from its state investment bank KfW to the company to save it from insolvency, the government added. The money will be used to secure liquidity and to purchase gas to replace Russian deliveries and to prevent a cascading insolvency effect on the German energy market.

KfW’s loan to the former Gazprom unit will be between $9.44 billion (9 billion euro) and $10.5 billion (10 billion euro), a source in the German cabinet told Reuters.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Top U.S. Senator Proposes Higher Taxes For Oil Companies

Next Post

Republican States Want Large Offshore Lease Sale Restored

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric

White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric
Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields

Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Drop After Explosion At Freeport LNG Terminal

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Drop After Explosion At Freeport LNG Terminal
Premature Closure Of Houston Refinery Could Worsen The Fuel Crunch

Premature Closure Of Houston Refinery Could Worsen The Fuel Crunch
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Fall As Colder Weather Approaches

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Fall As Colder Weather Approaches


Most Commented

Alt text

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65

 Alt text

Why Russia’s Economy Hasn’t Collapsed Under The Weight Of Sanctions

 Alt text

The Real Reason Gasoline And Diesel Prices Are So High

 Alt text

Geopolitics Takes A Back Seat As Biden Drops Sanctions On Venezuela
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com