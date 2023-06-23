Central Bank Rate Hikes Force Oil Prices Lower

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 68.96 -0.55 -0.79%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 73.68 -0.46 -0.62%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 73.93 -1.51 -2.00%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.571 -0.037 -1.42%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.511 -0.039 -1.52%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.75 +1.76 +2.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.75 +1.76 +2.41%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.82 -2.62 -3.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.24 +0.39 +0.51%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 69.41 -3.02 -4.17%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.511 -0.039 -1.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 76.65 +0.54 +0.71%
Graph up Murban 1 day 77.80 +0.37 +0.48%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 73.40 -2.52 -3.32%
Graph down Basra Light 570 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 74.48 -2.70 -3.50%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 73.82 -2.62 -3.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.82 -2.62 -3.43%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.58 -2.57 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.24 +0.39 +0.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 23 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 48.26 -3.02 -5.89%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 71.66 -3.02 -4.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 69.91 -3.02 -4.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 67.06 -3.02 -4.31%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 63.76 -3.02 -4.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 63.76 -3.02 -4.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 65.06 -3.02 -4.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 74.01 -3.02 -3.92%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 63.36 -3.02 -4.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.75 +1.76 +2.41%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.00 +2.00 +2.99%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.75 +2.00 +3.29%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 76.97 -0.93 -1.19%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 66.07 +1.34 +2.07%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 68.32 +1.34 +2.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.32 +1.34 +2.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.00 +2.00 +2.99%
Chart Kansas Common 10 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 75.95 -0.45 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 12 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

India Looks To Fund State Refiners’ Net-Zero Operations Goals

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

Germany’s state-controlled firm, Securing Energy…

New Tech Could Charge EVs In As Little As 6 Minutes

New Tech Could Charge EVs In As Little As 6 Minutes

Korean researchers have found a…

The Global LNG Market Is Reacting To Higher Natural Gas Prices In Europe

The Global LNG Market Is Reacting To Higher Natural Gas Prices In Europe

European natural gas prices have…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Central Bank Rate Hikes Force Oil Prices Lower

By Michael Kern - Jun 23, 2023, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
FPSO

Macro-economic headwinds continue to plague the oil markets, and central bank action this week has turned the sentiment decidedly bearish.


Friday, June 23rd, 2023

The reign of central banks over the oil markets continued this week as the Bank of England surprised markets by a 0.5pp interest rate hike, stoking fears that Europe’s recession is just as real as it is for the US. Seeing Norway and Switzerland hike interest rates on the same day, macroeconomic headwinds have pushed Brent futures to $73 per barrel whilst WTI is down at $68 per barrel. 

Petrobras Rises as Fears of Leftists Policies Subside. Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) shares have risen more than 50% this year, with leading investment banks such as Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) or JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) upgrading price targets as the Lula administration’s leftist tendencies had only limited impact on the company. 

Equinor Signs Up for Sabine Pass LNG. US LNG developer Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) signed a 15-year term supply agreement with Norway’s Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) for the delivery of 1.75 mtpa of LNG from the Sabine Pass LNG expansion, with first supplies to start in 2027. 

Guyana Seeks to Carve Out More Offshore Acreage. The government of Guyana is in talks with ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) to reclaim unexplored offshore areas in blocks controlled by the US oil major, arguing that under the original 2016 production deal some 20% of acreage remains untapped.

New US Biofuels Mandates Disappoint Corn Producers. With rumors emerging that the US Environmental Protection Agency is set to finalize biofuel blending volumes at 20.94 billion gallons in 2023, agricultural producers have voiced their discontent with stagnating ethanol mandates.

Ecuador Weighs Future Without Amazon Oil. According to Ecuador’s energy minister, the Latin American country is set to lose $1.2 billion in oil income per year if a proposed bill that aims to ban oil production in the Yasuni region of the Amazon passes in the upcoming August referendum. 

Russian Company Seeks to Dethrone Gazprom. Russia’s LNG producer Novatek (MCX:NVTK) is lobbying for legislative changes that would allow it to start building its 20.4 mtpa Murmansk LNG plant, expected to start operation in 2027, in a blow to the country’s main exporter Gazprom. 

Cyprus Seeks to Become the Med’s LNG Hub. Backtracking on its earlier plan to lay the 1,250-mile EastMed subsea pipeline to Italy, Cyprus is now proposing to link Israel’s offshore fields to an onshore liquefaction terminal to be built on its territory and export LNG from the island country. 

Norway Seeks to Legalize Deep-Sea Mining. Blazing the trail amidst minimal progress on a global deep-sea mining pact, Norway has outlined this week its plan to open the sea floor in its territorial waters to metals extraction, presenting the move as part of a diversification policy away from oil. 

Nigeria Slaps Massive Fines on Shipowners. Nigeria’s new governments issued multi-million fines to several shipping companies for allegedly not paying company income tax during 2010-2019, prompting some shipowners to boycott Nigeria as long as the payment notice is not withdrawn. 

ADVERTISEMENT

US Cushing Inventories Soar to 2-Year High. With US Midwest downstream runs hampered by outages at BP’s (NYSE:BP) Toledo refinery and Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Borger refinery, crude inventories at the Cushing storage hub rose to 42.1 million barrels, the highest since June 2021. 

EU Pushes for Global Carbon Pricing. As the price of carbon in the EU moved back above €95 per metric tonne of CO2, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen called for a global carbon price, arguing the current percentage of emissions covered by a carbon price is “almost nothing”.

Chinese Firms Eye Tanzania’s Offshore Resources. According to Tanzanian authorities, China’s state-owned explorer CNOOC (HKG:0883) is nearing a deal with the African country to carry out seismic studies and other exploration works in deepwater blocks next to the Tanzania LNG project. 

No Second Chance for Lake Charles LNG 2. The US Department of Energy announced it would not rehear the request of midstream operator Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) for a second extension of the Lake Charles LNG project, probably leading to the end of the project despite the $350 million spent and 7.9mtpa allocated under offtake deals. 

Saudi Floater Buildup Starts to Clear. The buildup in Saudi Arabian VLCCs off the Egyptian port of Ain Sukhna, with 10 very large tankers totaling more than 20 million barrels of oil idling there for several weeks, has finally started to clear amidst speculation that Saudi Aramco has been running out of storage.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

Next Post

How The World’s Top LNG Exporter Could Lose Its Crown
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

‘Nuclear Diesel’ Could Become A Gamechanger In Energy Markets

‘Nuclear Diesel’ Could Become A Gamechanger In Energy Markets
The Permian Basin Is Out-Producing Saudi Arabia’s Ghawar Field

The Permian Basin Is Out-Producing Saudi Arabia’s Ghawar Field
Are Oil Prices Set for A Rally?

Are Oil Prices Set for A Rally?
Putin Is Putting OPEC’s Patience To The Test

Putin Is Putting OPEC’s Patience To The Test
WTI Drops As Demand Fears Take Over Markets

WTI Drops As Demand Fears Take Over Markets

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com