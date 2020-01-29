Exxon Stock Hits Decade Low Ahead Of Earnings

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.10 -0.23 -0.43%
Brent Crude 10 mins 58.65 -0.26 -0.44%
Natural Gas 10 mins 1.875 +0.010 +0.54%
Mars US 4 hours 54.03 -0.10 -0.18%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.67 -1.31 -2.11%
Urals 20 hours 54.40 -1.30 -2.33%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.15 -0.19 -0.33%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.15 -0.19 -0.33%
Bonny Light 20 hours 60.09 -0.02 -0.03%
Mexican Basket 2 days 49.50 -0.30 -0.60%
Natural Gas 10 mins 1.875 +0.010 +0.54%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 20 hours 59.71 +0.81 +1.38%
Murban 20 hours 61.37 +0.89 +1.47%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 48.65 -0.06 -0.12%
Basra Light 20 hours 63.70 +0.23 +0.36%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 61.36 +0.12 +0.20%
Bonny Light 20 hours 60.09 -0.02 -0.03%
Bonny Light 20 hours 60.09 -0.02 -0.03%
Girassol 20 hours 60.84 -0.20 -0.33%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.67 -1.31 -2.11%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 34.35 +0.01 +0.03%
Western Canadian Select 19 hours 30.98 +0.34 +1.11%
Canadian Condensate 19 hours 51.88 +0.34 +0.66%
Premium Synthetic 19 hours 53.88 +0.34 +0.64%
Sweet Crude 19 hours 46.08 +0.34 +0.74%
Peace Sour 19 hours 41.48 +0.34 +0.83%
Peace Sour 19 hours 41.48 +0.34 +0.83%
Light Sour Blend 19 hours 45.48 +0.34 +0.75%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 49.98 +0.34 +0.68%
Central Alberta 19 hours 41.48 +0.34 +0.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 57.15 -0.19 -0.33%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 49.75 -0.25 -0.50%
Giddings 20 hours 43.50 -0.25 -0.57%
ANS West Coast 2 days 61.45 +0.54 +0.89%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 47.28 -0.15 -0.32%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 51.23 -0.15 -0.29%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 51.23 -0.15 -0.29%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 49.75 -0.25 -0.50%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.75 +0.25 +0.57%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.71 +0.34 +0.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes This Battery Uses Up CO2 to Create Energy
  • 5 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 9 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 12 minutes Historian Slams Greta. I Don't See Her in Beijing or Delhi.
  • 6 hours Which type of Hegemony will China follow
  • 18 mins China gets caught?
  • 4 mins Demand for Diesel vs. Oil
  • 3 hours Owner
  • 6 hours US Shale: Technology
  • 1 day Boris Johnson taken decision about 5G Huawei ban by delay (fait accompli method)
  • 1 day Yesterday POLEXIT started (Poles do not want to leave EU, but Poland made the decisive step towards becoming dictatorship, in breach of accession treaty)
  • 7 hours Us Shale: Moving the US shale revolution forward
  • 3 hours 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 1 day Environmentalists demand oil and gas companies *IN THE USA AND CANADA* reduce emissions to address climate change

Breaking News:

OPEC May Move Up Meeting As Coronavirus Continues To Batter Oil Prices

Alt Text

As Gas Prices Crash, Will This Shale Giant Survive?

Fracking giant Chesapeake may seem…

Alt Text

Rolls Royce Looks To Disrupt The Nuclear Industry

Though nuclear energy has been…

Alt Text

Why $40 Oil Is A Real Possibility

Oil prices have fallen significantly…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Exxon Stock Hits Decade Low Ahead Of Earnings

By Nick Cunningham - Jan 29, 2020, 5:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
ExxonMobil

Ahead of ExxonMobil’s fourth quarter earnings report, the oil major’s share price dropped to its lowest level in 10 years.

Former CEO Rex Tillerson presided over a period of high spending and few new discoveries. Since Darren Woods took over, the oil major has kept spending elevated, engaging in a “counter-cyclical” strategy to boost production growth. That is a diplomatic way of saying Exxon is gambling by spending tens of billions of dollars on new projects at a time when the oil market is already oversupplied and faces long-term questions.

Exxon has large-scale projects in Guyana, Mozambique, the Permian and the downstream petrochemical sector on the U.S. Gulf Coast. The company has spent heavily on these projects for years.

To be clear, these are not just risky projects because of short- and medium-term oil price movements. They are also major bets against climate action. Most of Exxon’s big investments won’t even come online until the mid-2020s, and they are slated to run for decades. Such investments could become stranded in the long run as climate policy tightens the noose. Exxon thinks they will be viable.

In the interim, however, Exxon ploughs ahead. And the results have been unimpressive.

Not since the depths of the global financial crisis has ExxonMobil’s share price traded this low. The problems afflicting the major are multiple. Exxon vastly overpaid for XTO Energy a decade ago, a $41-billion shale gas bet that did not pay off. Oil prices are stuck at a fraction of pre-2014 levels. Exxon is heavily spending at a time when investors are demanding restraint. The energy sector in general is out of favor, hit by both low prices and concerns about climate change and long-term demand.

Exxon is one of the largest oil companies in the world, so it’s not exactly facing an existential crisis, at least not anytime soon. But its position has steadily eroded over the past decade. Related: Traders Increase Short Interest In Big Oil Stocks

As IEEFA notes, Exxon’s total payout to shareholders has been dwindling. Its dividends have gradually increased, but Exxon largely ended share buybacks after the market meltdown in 2014. In the first three quarters of 2019, Exxon bought back just $421 million in shares, down from $34.9 billion in 2008.

More importantly, Exxon is spending more than it is earning after accounting for such shareholder distributions. That is, Exxon earns positive cash flow, but it is diverting so much money to shareholders that it has to finance those payouts by selling off assets or taking on debt. “Exxon has paid $76 billion more to its shareholders since 2015 than its core business operations have generated—with prominent ‘deficit spending’ through most of 2009 through 2018,” Clark Williams-Derry wrote in the IEEFA report.

To pay for the gap, Exxon has taken on more debt. It had $5 billion in debt in 2005, but that number ballooned to over $20 billion by 2018. Exxon also has plans to sell off $25 billion in assets through 2025. “ExxonMobil is no longer the financial powerhouse it once was,” Clark Williams-Derry wrote.

The oil major is not slowing down. It just announced its 16thoil discovery in Guyana, where its first project also recently came online. By the mid-2020s, Guyana could be producing 750,000 bpd, up from nothing before Exxon arrived.

It also hopes to scale up Permian production to around 1 million barrels per day by 2024. But questions about the viability of positive cash flow continue to dog the shale industry, and Exxon is no exception.

Late last year, Moody’s downgraded Exxon’s outlook to negative from stable, raising the odds of a credit downgrade. “The company’s high level of growth capital investments cannot be funded with operating cash flow and asset sales at projected levels given ExxonMobil’s dividend payout, absent meaningfully higher commodity prices and earnings from downstream and chemicals,” Moody’s said at the time.

The bad news for Exxon, at least in the short run, is that oil prices are showing little signs of life and refining margins have deteriorated in recent months.

Exxon will report fourth quarter earnings on January 31.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

The Energy Market's Most Important ETFs

Next Post

Tesla's Stock Price Soars After Crushing Expectations
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why The Coronavirus Is A Real Threat To Oil Markets

Why The Coronavirus Is A Real Threat To Oil Markets
Why $40 Oil Is A Real Possibility

Why $40 Oil Is A Real Possibility

 U.S. LNG Booms As Natural Gas Prices Crash

U.S. LNG Booms As Natural Gas Prices Crash

 As Gas Prices Crash, Will This Shale Giant Survive?

As Gas Prices Crash, Will This Shale Giant Survive?

 The Smart Cell Turning Solar Energy Into Hydrogen

The Smart Cell Turning Solar Energy Into Hydrogen



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com