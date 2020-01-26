Demand Fears Are Driving Today’s Oil Markets

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.87 -1.32 -2.44%
Brent Crude 10 mins 58.53 -1.36 -2.27%
Natural Gas 10 mins 1.927 +0.057 +3.05%
Mars US 2 days 55.09 -1.30 -2.31%
Opec Basket 4 days 63.26 -1.40 -2.17%
Urals 3 days 57.15 -1.20 -2.06%
Louisiana Light 4 days 59.71 -1.15 -1.89%
Louisiana Light 4 days 59.71 -1.15 -1.89%
Bonny Light 3 days 60.69 -1.36 -2.19%
Mexican Basket 4 days 52.27 -2.52 -4.60%
Natural Gas 10 mins 1.927 +0.057 +3.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 3 days 62.44 -0.66 -1.05%
Murban 3 days 63.89 -0.64 -0.99%
Iran Heavy 3 days 49.25 -1.38 -2.73%
Basra Light 3 days 65.36 -1.58 -2.36%
Saharan Blend 3 days 61.68 -1.57 -2.48%
Bonny Light 3 days 60.69 -1.36 -2.19%
Bonny Light 3 days 60.69 -1.36 -2.19%
Girassol 3 days 61.96 -1.21 -1.92%
Opec Basket 4 days 63.26 -1.40 -2.17%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 33.96 +0.37 +1.10%
Western Canadian Select 1 hour 31.29 -1.40 -4.28%
Canadian Condensate 1 hour 48.19 -1.40 -2.82%
Premium Synthetic 1 hour 54.59 -1.40 -2.50%
Sweet Crude 1 hour 45.44 -1.40 -2.99%
Peace Sour 1 hour 41.59 -1.40 -3.26%
Peace Sour 1 hour 41.59 -1.40 -3.26%
Light Sour Blend 1 hour 45.94 -1.40 -2.96%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 51.44 -1.40 -2.65%
Central Alberta 1 hour 41.44 -1.40 -3.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 59.71 -1.15 -1.89%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 50.75 -1.25 -2.40%
Giddings 3 days 44.50 -1.25 -2.73%
ANS West Coast 5 days 64.47 -1.74 -2.63%
West Texas Sour 3 days 48.14 -1.40 -2.83%
Eagle Ford 3 days 52.09 -1.40 -2.62%
Eagle Ford 3 days 52.09 -1.40 -2.62%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 50.75 -1.25 -2.40%
Kansas Common 4 days 45.75 -1.25 -2.66%
Buena Vista 4 days 64.82 -1.15 -1.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 5 minutes Boris Johnson taken decision about 5G Huawei ban by delay (fait accompli method)
  • 9 minutes This Battery Uses Up CO2 to Create Energy
  • 12 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 2 hours Historian Slams Greta. I Don't See Her in Beijing or Delhi.
  • 3 days US (provocations and tech containment) and Chinese ( restraint and long game) strategies in hegemony conflict
  • 20 hours Let’s take a Historical walk around the Rig
  • 4 hours Trump has changed into a World Leader
  • 4 hours We're freezing! Isn't it great? The carbon tax must be working!
  • 14 hours Beijing Must Face Reality That Taiwan is Independent
  • 3 hours Governments that wasted massive windfalls
  • 1 day Tesla Will ‘Disappear’ Or ‘Lose 80%’ Of Its Value
  • 1 day Yesterday POLEXIT started (Poles do not want to leave EU, but Poland made the decisive step towards becoming dictatorship, in breach of accession treaty)
  • 3 days Might be Time for NG Producers to Find New Career
  • 51 mins Trump capitulated
  • 3 days Indonesia Stands Up to China. Will Japan Help?

Breaking News:

Increased New Well Productivity Helped US Shale Growth In 2019

Alt Text

Why The Coronavirus Is A Real Threat To Oil Markets

Every aspect of the economy…

Alt Text

The Biggest Problem Facing The $2.7 Trillion Space Industry

Space is on track to…

Alt Text

Tension Between Cyprus, Turkey Flares Up On “Illegal” Gas Exploration

Tensions between Turkey and Cyprus…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Demand Fears Are Driving Today’s Oil Markets

By Nick Cunningham - Jan 26, 2020, 6:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Demand Fears

Oil prices fell close to a three-month low on Friday, dragged down further by fears of weak demand.

The proximate driver is the coronavirus in China, which is raising concerns about a hit to the economy and slower oil demand growth. “One should be prepared for negative surprises when it comes to Chinese demand given that the government has now widened the coronavirus quarantine to ten cities in Hubei province with a total population of 30 million people,” Commerzbank said in a note. “The impact of this is all the greater because the restrictions are being imposed during the busiest travel season for the Chinese.”

The coronavirus could cut into demand by around 260,000 bpd and reduce oil prices by about $3 per barrel, according to a report from Goldman Sachs. However, in the days following the publication of that estimate, oil prices fell by even more than $3.

“The muted domestic demand, coupled with a marked rise in refinery capacities, is likely to cause Chinese exports of oil products to increase significantly further,” Commerzbank added. “Gasoline exports already grew by 27% year-on-year to 16.37 million tons in 2019, while diesel exports increased by 15% to 22 million tons.”

The investment bank added that oil demand was also “subdued” elsewhere in Asia, including in Japan and India. For instance, Japan’s average imports in 2019 fell below 3 million barrels per day (mb/d) for the first time since the 1980s. Related: Hydrogen Costs Could Be Set To Plunge By 50%

The oil market is entering another slump, dashing the short-lived rally following the Phase 1 trade deal between the U.S. and China. The sour sentiment is all the more remarkable because Libya lost around 800,000 barrels per day in the last week, a huge slice of supply that went offline virtually overnight. And yet, crude prices continue to fall. “Such is the bearish pressure that a raft of ongoing crude supply outages are not gaining much traction,” JBC Energy wrote in a report. Iraq, Nigeria and Kazakhstan also saw some output go offline.

JBC went on to note that concerns about demand are not just limited to China. “Indeed we have mentioned a couple of times in recent reports the lack of price upside to diesel in Europe - the global middle distillate price setter - despite what appears to have been months of low domestic supply,” JBC said. Global inventories are on the rise, a reflection of ample supply. “Weekly stocks data at the global level has also started to show a pickup in both light and middle distillate stocks, with US inventories looking now at a much more ample seasonal level than over much of Q4.”

The renewed slide in prices once again puts pressure on OPEC+, restarting a familiar storyline. Saudi Arabia’s energy minister suggested that all options are on the table for the March meeting of OPEC+, seemingly opening the door to deeper production cuts. Other press reports suggested that OPEC+ may extend the cuts through the end of the year. Related: The “Twin Threats” Facing Big Oil

The chronic surplus is dragging the energy sector down into the dumps. The share prices for an array of shale companies declined sharply hard last week. Mark Papa’s Centennial Resource Development lost more than 20 percent on the week; SM Energy was down by 18 percent; Whiting Petroleum declined by 17 percent; and EOG Resources was off by 9 percent, just to name a few.

But it was the Appalachian shale drillers that really went through the wringer. Range Resources and Antero Resources each plunged by roughly 26 percent, while EQT – the largest shale gas producer in the country – lost more than 23 percent. All in a single week.

The slump could be temporary, especially since some of the downbeat sentiment can be attributed to the panic in China. “Once there is evidence that the outbreak is contained and thus economic disruption subsiding, sentiment on oil should improve, bringing prices back up,” Raymond James wrote in a note. “For now, the oil market seems to be assuming that the situation will get worse before it gets better.”

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

How Reliable Are The Big 3 Oil Forecasters?
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Finds Oil In Asia’s Deepest Onshore Well

China Finds Oil In Asia’s Deepest Onshore Well
Has Natural Gas Hit Rock Bottom?

Has Natural Gas Hit Rock Bottom?

 The “Twin Threats” Facing Big Oil

The “Twin Threats” Facing Big Oil

 Why The Coronavirus Is A Real Threat To Oil Markets

Why The Coronavirus Is A Real Threat To Oil Markets

 Why $40 Oil Is A Real Possibility

Why $40 Oil Is A Real Possibility



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com