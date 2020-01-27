Exxon Strikes It Big In Guyana, Ups Resource Estimate To 8 Billion Barrels

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.86 -1.33 -2.45%
Brent Crude 10 mins 58.26 -1.63 -2.72%
Natural Gas 11 mins 1.876 +0.006 +0.32%
Mars US 3 days 55.09 -1.30 -2.31%
Opec Basket 4 days 62.52 -0.74 -1.17%
Urals 4 days 57.15 -1.20 -2.06%
Louisiana Light 4 days 58.34 -1.37 -2.29%
Louisiana Light 4 days 58.34 -1.37 -2.29%
Bonny Light 4 days 60.69 -1.36 -2.19%
Mexican Basket 4 days 51.09 -1.18 -2.26%
Natural Gas 11 mins 1.876 +0.006 +0.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 4 days 62.44 -0.66 -1.05%
Murban 4 days 63.89 -0.64 -0.99%
Iran Heavy 4 days 49.25 -1.38 -2.73%
Basra Light 4 days 65.36 -1.58 -2.36%
Saharan Blend 4 days 61.68 -1.57 -2.48%
Bonny Light 4 days 60.69 -1.36 -2.19%
Bonny Light 4 days 60.69 -1.36 -2.19%
Girassol 4 days 61.96 -1.21 -1.92%
Opec Basket 4 days 62.52 -0.74 -1.17%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 33.12 -0.47 -1.40%
Western Canadian Select 14 hours 31.29 -1.40 -4.28%
Canadian Condensate 14 hours 48.19 -1.40 -2.82%
Premium Synthetic 14 hours 54.59 -1.40 -2.50%
Sweet Crude 14 hours 45.44 -1.40 -2.99%
Peace Sour 14 hours 41.59 -1.40 -3.26%
Peace Sour 14 hours 41.59 -1.40 -3.26%
Light Sour Blend 14 hours 45.94 -1.40 -2.96%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 51.44 -1.40 -2.65%
Central Alberta 14 hours 41.44 -1.40 -3.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 58.34 -1.37 -2.29%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 50.75 -1.25 -2.40%
Giddings 4 days 44.50 -1.25 -2.73%
ANS West Coast 6 days 64.47 -1.74 -2.63%
West Texas Sour 4 days 48.14 -1.40 -2.83%
Eagle Ford 4 days 52.09 -1.40 -2.62%
Eagle Ford 4 days 52.09 -1.40 -2.62%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 50.75 -1.25 -2.40%
Kansas Common 4 days 44.50 -1.25 -2.73%
Buena Vista 4 days 63.42 -1.40 -2.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes This Battery Uses Up CO2 to Create Energy
  • 5 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 9 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 12 minutes Historian Slams Greta. I Don't See Her in Beijing or Delhi.
  • 7 mins Boris Johnson taken decision about 5G Huawei ban by delay (fait accompli method)
  • 6 hours Governments that wasted massive windfalls
  • 17 hours Trump has changed into a World Leader
  • 3 hours Let’s take a Historical walk around the Rig
  • 6 hours We're freezing! Isn't it great? The carbon tax must be working!
  • 5 hours Here is Why People Lose Money Trading Natural Gas
  • 1 day Beijing Must Face Reality That Taiwan is Independent
  • 2 days Tesla Will ‘Disappear’ Or ‘Lose 80%’ Of Its Value
  • 3 hours US Shale: Technology
  • 8 hours 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019
  • 14 hours Trump capitulated
  • 2 days Yesterday POLEXIT started (Poles do not want to leave EU, but Poland made the decisive step towards becoming dictatorship, in breach of accession treaty)

Breaking News:

US, Russian Forces Face Off Near Syria’s Oilfields

The Biggest Problem Facing The $2.7 Trillion Space Industry

The Biggest Problem Facing The $2.7 Trillion Space Industry

Space is on track to…

Libya Is Facing A New Oil War

Libya Is Facing A New Oil War

Attempts to reach a ceasefire…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Exxon Strikes It Big In Guyana, Ups Resource Estimate To 8 Billion Barrels

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 27, 2020, 9:30 AM CST ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil has revised upward its estimate of recoverable resources offshore Guyana by 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent to 8 billion oil-equivalent barrels, the U.S. supermajor said on Monday, also announcing its 16th oil discovery on the Stabroek Block.

The recoverable resource base of 8 billion oil-equivalent barrels includes the fifteen previous discoveries that ExxonMobil and its partners had made offshore Guyana until the end of 2019. The new discovery, at the Uaru well, is just 10 miles northeast of the Liza oilfield, which is already producing oil.

Guyana officially joined the ranks of oil producing nations at the end of December, after Exxon and its partners began oil production offshore the South American country.

Days after launching Guyana’s first-ever crude oil production, Exxon announced its 15th discovery on the Stabroek Block. The discovery at the Mako-1 well adds to the previously announced estimated recoverable resource of more than 6 billion oil-equivalent barrels on the Stabroek Block, Exxon said on December 23.

And now, in its resource update today, Exxon announced its 16th find, the Uaru discover, which is its first of 2020 in offshore Guyana. The amount of oil will be added to the now 8-billion-barrel resource estimate at a later date.

Four drillships are currently exploring new resources and developing resources at approved projects offshore Guyana, Exxon said, adding that a fifth ship is set to be deployed later in 2020.

The Liza Phase 1 production is ramping up and will produce up to 120,000 bpd in the coming months. The floating production storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) with 220,000-bpd capacity, which will be used for the Phase 2 development, is currently under construction and is expected to begin oil production by the middle of 2022.

Exxon also hopes production from the Payara oilfield north of the Liza discoveries could start as early as 2023, reaching 220,000 bpd. This development is subject to Guyana government approvals and project sanctioning, Exxon says.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Increased New Well Productivity Helped US Shale Growth In 2019

Next Post

Iraqi Oil Field Resumes Production As Protests Subside

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw
Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

 Guyana Officially Becomes Oil Exporter

Guyana Officially Becomes Oil Exporter

 Oil Falls Further On Rising Crude, Product Inventories

Oil Falls Further On Rising Crude, Product Inventories

 Libya’s NOC Confirms It Virtually Lost All Of Its Oil Production

Libya’s NOC Confirms It Virtually Lost All Of Its Oil Production


Most Commented

Alt text

The Unexpected Consequences Of Germany’s Anti-Nuclear Push

 Alt text

Is This The Death Knell For Nuclear?

 Alt text

Burn, Pay, Or Shut It Down: Three Evils For Permian Drillers

 Alt text

Billions In Worthless Assets Plague The Oil & Gas Industry
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com