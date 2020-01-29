OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.10 -0.23 -0.43%
Brent Crude 10 mins 58.65 -0.26 -0.44%
Natural Gas 10 mins 1.875 +0.010 +0.54%
Mars US 4 hours 54.03 -0.10 -0.18%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.67 -1.31 -2.11%
Urals 20 hours 54.40 -1.30 -2.33%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.15 -0.19 -0.33%
Bonny Light 20 hours 60.09 -0.02 -0.03%
Mexican Basket 2 days 49.50 -0.30 -0.60%
Marine 20 hours 59.71 +0.81 +1.38%
Murban 20 hours 61.37 +0.89 +1.47%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 48.65 -0.06 -0.12%
Basra Light 20 hours 63.70 +0.23 +0.36%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 61.36 +0.12 +0.20%
Girassol 20 hours 60.84 -0.20 -0.33%
Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 34.35 +0.01 +0.03%
Western Canadian Select 19 hours 30.98 +0.34 +1.11%
Canadian Condensate 19 hours 51.88 +0.34 +0.66%
Premium Synthetic 19 hours 53.88 +0.34 +0.64%
Sweet Crude 19 hours 46.08 +0.34 +0.74%
Peace Sour 19 hours 41.48 +0.34 +0.83%
Light Sour Blend 19 hours 45.48 +0.34 +0.75%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 49.98 +0.34 +0.68%
Central Alberta 19 hours 41.48 +0.34 +0.83%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 49.75 -0.25 -0.50%
Giddings 20 hours 43.50 -0.25 -0.57%
ANS West Coast 2 days 61.45 +0.54 +0.89%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 47.28 -0.15 -0.32%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 51.23 -0.15 -0.29%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 49.75 -0.25 -0.50%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.75 +0.25 +0.57%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.71 +0.34 +0.55%
Anes Alic

Anes Alic is a veteran investigative journalist and writer whose work in everything from anti-terrorism and high-level politics, to industry, investing and IT has won…

The Energy Market's Most Important ETFs

By Anes Alic - Jan 29, 2020, 4:00 PM CST
traders

An ETF explosion has taken over the financial market as exchange-traded funds enjoy the lion’s share of investment dollars globally--even as investors continue flocking to passive funds and shunning actively managed mutual funds.

The sheer growth numbers have industry punters licking their chops. 

From just a handful of offerings a couple of decades ago, we're now bombarded with a cornucopia of everything ETF: 136 providers in the United States now offer 2,062 ETFs to investors backed by an impressive $4 trillion in assets under management (AUM). 

According to the latest update by independent ETF research firm ETFGI, assets invested in the global ETFs and ETPs (exchange-traded products) space clocked in at $5.78 trillion by the end of September 2019, reflecting new inflows of $350.25 billion over the preceding 12-month period.

The ETF industry is now $2.5 trillion bigger than the mutual fund industry.

Yet, as Deborah Fuhr, founder of ETFGI, has told CNBC’s ETF Edge, these are simply the early innings, with the burgeoning industry set to scale to even higher heights thanks to the SEC recently…

