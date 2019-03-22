Exxon Shale Deal With Algeria Falls Victim To Protests

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 5 hours 59.04 -0.94 -1.57%
Brent Crude 4 hours 66.75 -0.92 -1.36%
Natural Gas 5 hours 2.767 -0.060 -2.12%
Mars US 4 hours 64.54 -1.34 -2.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.78 +0.24 +0.36%
Urals 21 hours 64.74 -1.10 -1.67%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.48 -1.54 -2.26%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.48 -1.54 -2.26%
Bonny Light 21 hours 67.09 -1.63 -2.37%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.88 -0.10 -0.16%
Natural Gas 5 hours 2.767 -0.060 -2.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 67.59 -0.52 -0.76%
Murban 21 hours 68.61 -0.86 -1.24%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 58.85 -1.66 -2.74%
Basra Light 21 hours 69.16 -0.87 -1.24%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 65.82 -1.81 -2.68%
Bonny Light 21 hours 67.09 -1.63 -2.37%
Bonny Light 21 hours 67.09 -1.63 -2.37%
Girassol 21 hours 66.56 -1.73 -2.53%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.78 +0.24 +0.36%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 48.29 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 hours 49.23 -0.50 -1.01%
Canadian Condensate 28 days 56.73 -0.25 -0.44%
Premium Synthetic 4 hours 60.63 -0.25 -0.41%
Sweet Crude 4 hours 54.73 -0.25 -0.45%
Peace Sour 4 hours 51.98 -0.25 -0.48%
Peace Sour 4 hours 51.98 -0.25 -0.48%
Light Sour Blend 4 hours 54.98 -0.25 -0.45%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 58.48 -0.25 -0.43%
Central Alberta 4 hours 53.28 -0.25 -0.47%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.48 -1.54 -2.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 55.50 -1.00 -1.77%
Giddings 21 hours 49.25 -1.00 -1.99%
ANS West Coast 2 days 69.24 +0.94 +1.38%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 52.99 -0.94 -1.74%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 56.94 -0.94 -1.62%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 56.94 -0.94 -1.62%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 55.50 -1.00 -1.77%
Kansas Common 2 days 50.25 +0.25 +0.50%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.38 +0.15 +0.21%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes England Running Out of Water?
  • 7 minutes Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 10 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 14 minutes Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 6 mins One Last Warning For The U.S. Shale Patch
  • 3 hours Once Upon A Time... North Korea Abruptly Withdraws Staff From Liaison Office
  • 1 hour Oil Slips Further From 2019 Highs On Trade Worries
  • 3 hours Chile Tests Floating Solar Farm
  • 9 hours Poll: Will Renewables Save the World?
  • 7 hours Modular Nuclear Reactors
  • 18 hours China's E-Buses Killing Diesel Demand
  • 18 hours Trump sells out his base to please Wallstreet and Oil industry
  • 14 hours China's Expansion: Italy Leads Europe Into China’s Embrace
  • 1 day Russian Effect: U.S. May Soon Pause Preparations For Delivering F-35s To Turkey
  • 1 day Read: OPEC THREATENED TO KILL US SHALE
  • 1 day Trump Tariffs On China Working
  • 1 day Biomass, Ethanol No Longer Green
  • 7 hours US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth

Breaking News:

U.S. Nuclear Power Generation At All-Time High Despite Closures

Alt Text

Central Asia’s Biggest Energy Challenge

Russia’s Lukoil has moved to…

Alt Text

Why OPEC’s Decision To Delay Makes Sense

OPEC’s decision to maintain the…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Dive On Economic Fears

While it seemed like the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Exxon Shale Deal With Algeria Falls Victim To Protests

By Irina Slav - Mar 22, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Algeria gas

Exxon’s negotiations with Algeria for the development of local shale gas resources are being delayed because of the widespread anti-government protests in the North American country, Reuters reported this week, citing industry sources.

The news is no surprise as it comes on the heels of other media reports that energy companies are getting nervous about their Algerian plans as the protests show no sign of subsiding despite the fact long-term president Abdelaziz Bouteflika dropped his plan to run for a fifth term in office this year. They even intensified after Bouteflika pulled out of the race—a fact that does not bode well for the near-term future of the Algerian energy industry.

Oil and gas companies, like any other business, like stability. They like to do business in places where the risk of field blockades and pipeline bombings is manageable. Nigeria is an obvious exception, but its oil wealth seems to have tipped the scales in favor of the industry staying there and swallowing whatever militants throw their way.

Yet the Algeria case is different. While Big Oil has been in Nigeria for decades and cannot simply up and leave because people are bombing pipelines, Algeria is a new frontier, especially in natural gas.

The North African country is home to the world’s third-largest shale gas reserves, estimated at some 2,000 trillion cu ft, according to the Algerian government. Algeria is already an important gas supplier to Europe and is looking to increase its market share there. But there is a problem. Related: U.S. ‘’Oil Weapon’’ Could Change Geopolitics Forever

The country’s shale gas fields are concentrated in the south, where the population is against gas exploration. Development plans for the area were already stopped once by local protests last year, but Sonatrach, the state energy company, pledged to continue seeking ways to convince the local community leaders that the plans will benefit them. This hasn’t happened so far, and with the protests gaining traction, the situation looks even worse than it did last year.

For now, the suspension of the talks is only temporary, so not all hope is lost. Yet it will certainly delay Sonatrach’s modernization plans as part of which it bought an Exxon refinery in Italy last year, forging closer ties with the supermajor. These ties are part of efforts on the part of the Algerian company to attract desperately needed foreign investment as it lacks the resources and expertise to develop its oil and gas reserves as successfully. Now, the protests have thrown a wrench in these plans.

And there’s more. The protests aim to remove Bouteflika from power along with everyone from the ruling elite and replace it with new people. Sonatrach’s chief, Ould Kadour, who has led efforts to attract new foreign investment into Algerian oil and gas, is a member of Bouteflika’s circle.

“The minute Bouteflika would leave power, Ould Kaddour would be sacked,” Reuters quoted an Algerian source as saying. This adds another vector of uncertainty for Exxon and other companies with plans for Algeria. It means they will likely stop what they’re doing there and wait to see what happens next, which is anyone’s guess at this point. The peaceful nature of the protests so far and the security forces’ restraint is a good sign, however, suggesting that the situation may not deteriorate further, which would be good news all around.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Prices Dive On Economic Fears
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

“Perfect Storm” Drives Oil Prices Higher

“Perfect Storm” Drives Oil Prices Higher
Cuba Faces Oil Crisis As Venezuela Crumbles

Cuba Faces Oil Crisis As Venezuela Crumbles

 Oil Prices Shoot Up On Large Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Shoot Up On Large Inventory Draw

 Trump’s Last Chance To Subdue Gasoline Prices

Trump’s Last Chance To Subdue Gasoline Prices

 Big Oil Has Finally Joined The Digital Revolution

Big Oil Has Finally Joined The Digital Revolution

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com