Are Commodities In Crisis?

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 22 hours 59.04 -0.94 -1.57%
Brent Crude 22 hours 66.75 -0.92 -1.36%
Natural Gas 22 hours 2.767 -0.060 -2.12%
Mars US 22 hours 64.54 -1.34 -2.03%
Opec Basket 3 days 67.78 +0.24 +0.36%
Urals 2 days 64.74 -1.10 -1.67%
Louisiana Light 3 days 66.48 -1.54 -2.26%
Louisiana Light 3 days 66.48 -1.54 -2.26%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.09 -1.63 -2.37%
Mexican Basket 3 days 60.88 -0.10 -0.16%
Natural Gas 22 hours 2.767 -0.060 -2.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 67.59 -0.52 -0.76%
Murban 2 days 68.61 -0.86 -1.24%
Iran Heavy 2 days 58.85 -1.66 -2.74%
Basra Light 2 days 69.16 -0.87 -1.24%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.82 -1.81 -2.68%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.09 -1.63 -2.37%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.09 -1.63 -2.37%
Girassol 2 days 66.56 -1.73 -2.53%
Opec Basket 3 days 67.78 +0.24 +0.36%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 48.29 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 22 hours 49.23 -0.50 -1.01%
Canadian Condensate 29 days 56.73 -0.25 -0.44%
Premium Synthetic 22 hours 60.63 -0.25 -0.41%
Sweet Crude 22 hours 54.73 -0.25 -0.45%
Peace Sour 22 hours 51.98 -0.25 -0.48%
Peace Sour 22 hours 51.98 -0.25 -0.48%
Light Sour Blend 22 hours 54.98 -0.25 -0.45%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 58.48 -0.25 -0.43%
Central Alberta 22 hours 53.28 -0.25 -0.47%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 66.48 -1.54 -2.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 55.50 -1.00 -1.77%
Giddings 2 days 49.25 -1.00 -1.99%
ANS West Coast 3 days 69.24 +0.94 +1.38%
West Texas Sour 2 days 52.99 -0.94 -1.74%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.94 -0.94 -1.62%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.94 -0.94 -1.62%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 55.50 -1.00 -1.77%
Kansas Common 3 days 50.25 +0.25 +0.50%
Buena Vista 3 days 71.38 +0.15 +0.21%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes England Running Out of Water?
  • 7 minutes Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 10 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 14 minutes Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 16 hours One Last Warning For The U.S. Shale Patch
  • 3 hours Oil Slips Further From 2019 Highs On Trade Worries
  • 2 hours Once Upon A Time... North Korea Abruptly Withdraws Staff From Liaison Office
  • 12 hours Modular Nuclear Reactors
  • 20 hours Chile Tests Floating Solar Farm
  • 2 hours Poll: Will Renewables Save the World?
  • 1 day China's E-Buses Killing Diesel Demand
  • 2 days Trump sells out his base to please Wallstreet and Oil industry
  • 1 day China's Expansion: Italy Leads Europe Into China’s Embrace
  • 2 days Trump Tariffs On China Working
  • 2 days Russian Effect: U.S. May Soon Pause Preparations For Delivering F-35s To Turkey
  • 2 days Biomass, Ethanol No Longer Green
  • 1 day US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth
  • 1 day New Rebate For EVs in Canada

Breaking News:

OMV Turns Austrian Airlines Plastic Cups Into Synthetic Crude Oil

Alt Text

Oil Traders Use Controversial Methods To Track Refinery Runs

Oil traders have started to…

Alt Text

U.S. And China Hold Key To Higher Oil Prices

Crude oil prices continue to…

Alt Text

Oil Price Rally Hits Resistance

Oil prices are holding their…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Are Commodities In Crisis?

By Editorial Dept - Mar 23, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
coal

Friday March 22, 2019

In the latest edition of the Numbers Report, we’ll take a look at some of the most interesting figures put out this week in the energy and metals sectors. Each week we’ll dig into some data and provide a bit of explanation on what drives the numbers.

Let’s take a look.

1. Another coal miner bites the dust

- Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE: CLD) was once hailed as one of the stronger U.S. coal producers, one that would still thrive in a declining market because of its low-cost coal in Wyoming, far from the mined out seams in Appalachia.
- Last week, Cloud Peak warned that bankruptcy was a possibility, and its stock price now trades at a few cents per share, down from over $5 per share in early 2018, and over $20 per share five years ago.
- Cloud Peak is emblematic of the coal industry as a whole. Shuttered power plants have left the company with a declining customer base. “This is not a problem with a fix,” Jeremy Sussman, an analyst with Clarksons Platou Securities, told Bloomberg.

2. Supply problems for copper

- Trading volume for copper futures spiked in recent days, which Bloomberg says is an indication of a supply shortage.
- A huge bet on higher prices for copper was placed on March 18.
- Citigroup says that supply will fall short of demand by about 116,000 metric tons this year, a second consecutive year of a deficit.
- Inventories have declined by…

Click Here To read the full article

Learn how you can get FREE access to energy market intelligence before the crowd and what is really happening in the energy markets.

RegisterLogin

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Exxon Shale Deal With Algeria Falls Victim To Protests

Next Post

Poll Shows Americans Support Global Warming Action
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

“Perfect Storm” Drives Oil Prices Higher

“Perfect Storm” Drives Oil Prices Higher
Cuba Faces Oil Crisis As Venezuela Crumbles

Cuba Faces Oil Crisis As Venezuela Crumbles

 Oil Prices Shoot Up On Large Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Shoot Up On Large Inventory Draw

 U.S., Canadian Rig Count Plunges As Oil Retreats

U.S., Canadian Rig Count Plunges As Oil Retreats

 Trump’s Last Chance To Subdue Gasoline Prices

Trump’s Last Chance To Subdue Gasoline Prices

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com