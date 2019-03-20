U.S. ‘’Oil Weapon’’ Could Change Geopolitics Forever

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 60.18 -0.05 -0.08%
Brent Crude 10 mins 68.31 +0.04 +0.06%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.843 +0.018 +0.64%
Mars US 6 hours 66.33 +0.60 +0.91%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.25 +0.38 +0.57%
Urals 23 hours 65.07 -0.53 -0.81%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.92 +0.61 +0.92%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.92 +0.61 +0.92%
Bonny Light 23 hours 69.17 +0.99 +1.45%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.44 +0.10 +0.17%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.843 +0.018 +0.64%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 23 hours 67.67 +0.10 +0.15%
Murban 23 hours 69.01 +0.31 +0.45%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 60.81 +0.82 +1.37%
Basra Light 23 hours 70.61 +0.87 +1.25%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 68.08 +0.99 +1.48%
Bonny Light 23 hours 69.17 +0.99 +1.45%
Bonny Light 23 hours 69.17 +0.99 +1.45%
Girassol 23 hours 68.49 +0.62 +0.91%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.25 +0.38 +0.57%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 49.06 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 6 hours 48.79 -0.54 -1.09%
Canadian Condensate 26 days 56.04 -0.09 -0.16%
Premium Synthetic 6 hours 59.94 -0.09 -0.15%
Sweet Crude 6 hours 53.79 -0.09 -0.17%
Peace Sour 6 hours 51.29 -0.09 -0.18%
Peace Sour 6 hours 51.29 -0.09 -0.18%
Light Sour Blend 6 hours 54.29 -0.09 -0.17%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 57.79 -0.09 -0.16%
Central Alberta 6 hours 52.59 -0.09 -0.17%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.92 +0.61 +0.92%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 56.25 +0.75 +1.35%
Giddings 23 hours 50.00 +0.75 +1.52%
ANS West Coast 3 days 68.28 +0.38 +0.56%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 53.78 +0.80 +1.51%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 57.73 +0.80 +1.41%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 57.73 +0.80 +1.41%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 56.25 +0.75 +1.35%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 70.43 +0.51 +0.73%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes England Running Out of Water?
  • 7 minutes Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 10 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 14 minutes Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 6 hours The Political Debacle: Brexit delayed
  • 10 hours Trump sells out his base to please Wallstreet and Oil industry
  • 8 hours No Mercy: EU Fines Google $1.7 billion For Abusing Online Ads Market
  • 9 hours 3 Pipes: EPIC 900K, CACTUS II 670K, GREY OAKS 800K
  • 17 hours Tidal Power Closer to Commercialisation
  • 7 hours New Rebate For EVs in Canada
  • 19 hours Read: OPEC THREATENED TO KILL US SHALE
  • 18 hours Will Trump Cave Again
  • 18 hours Solar to Become World's Largest Power Source by 2050
  • 8 hours Biomass, Ethanol No Longer Green
  • 51 mins Trump Tariffs On China Working
  • 6 hours Oil-sands recovery by solvents has started on a trial basis; first loads now shipped.
  • 1 day Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?

Breaking News:

European Authority: Norway’s Oil Exploration Refund Isn’t State Aid

Alt Text

How Will Trump’s Stalemate With Kim Jong Un Impact Oil Prices?

U.S. President Trump and North…

Alt Text

Trade Tensions Are Keeping A Lid On Oil Prices

Many crude market analysts are…

Alt Text

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale

OPEC is ready to produce…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

U.S. ‘’Oil Weapon’’ Could Change Geopolitics Forever

By Tim Daiss - Mar 20, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Trump Senate

In a dynamic that shows just how far U.S. oil production has come in recent years, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Monday that in the last two months of 2018, the U.S. Gulf Coast exported more crude oil than it imported.

Monthly net trade of crude oil in the Gulf Coast region (the difference between gross exports and gross imports) fell from a high in early 2007 of 6.6 million b/d of net imports to 0.4 million b/d of net exports in December 2018. As gross exports of crude oil from the Gulf Coast hit a record 2.3 million b/d, gross imports of crude oil to the Gulf Coast in December—at slightly less than 2.0 million b/d—were the lowest level since March 1986.

U.S. oil production hit a staggering 12.1 million b/d in February, while that amount has been projected to stay around that production mark in the mid-term then increase in the coming years. The U.S. is the new global oil production leader, followed by Russia and Saudi Arabia, while Saudi Arabia is still the world’s largest oil exporter - a factor that still gives Riyadh considerable leverage, particularly as it works with Russia, and other partners as part of the so-called OPEC+ group of producers. However, Saudi Arabia's decades-long role of market swing producers has now been replaced by this coalition of producers, reducing Riyadh’s power both geopolitically and in global oil markets. In short, what Saudi Arabia could once do on its own, it has to do with several partners.

Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil production, particularly in the Gulf Coast region, is still increasing. In November 2018, U.S. Gulf Coast crude oil production set a new record of 7.7 million b/d, the IEA report added. However, since most of the oil produced in the U.S. is light sweet crude, the U.S. still has to rely on heavier crude blends from Saudi Arabia, Venezuela and others since most American refineries are configured to process heavy crude. On the other hand, a surplus of light sweet crude allows the U.S. to export more oil thus giving the country growing energy geopolitical power once enjoyed almost exclusively by Saudi Arabia and Russia. The increasing amount of U.S. crude being exporter, along with the increasing amount of U.S. LNG being imported (with exports of both fuels projected to increase) is changing energy geopolitics. Related: U.S. On The Hunt For Iranian “Ghost Tankers”

U.S. oil weapon possibilities

Evidence of growing American energy clout was evident last week when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged the oil industry  to work with the Trump administration to promote U.S. foreign policy interests, especially in Asia and in Europe, and to punish what he called “bad actors” on the world stage. Pompeo made his remarks at IHS Markit’s CERAWeek conference in Houston, where U.S. oil and gas executives, energy players and OPEC officials usually gather annually to discuss global energy development. Pompeo's added that America’s new-found shale oil and natural gas abundance would “strengthen our hand in foreign policy.” He added that the U.S. oil-and-gas export boom had given the U.S. the ability to meet energy demand once satisfied by its geopolitical rivals.

This is the first time, in at least recent history, that American officials have considered using oil production and exports for geopolitical advantage. One of the last times the country had such oil production clout dates back to the years just before World War II when the U.S. held back oil exports to Japan. Consequently, this was one of the mitigating factors that provoked Japan to attack Pearl Harbor in 1941. Moreover, Pompeo's comments can be viewed as a reversal from the so-called oil weapon that Arab producers have used on the U.S. and its western allies for decades, including both the unsuccessful 1967 Arab oil embargo and the 1973 Arab oil embargo that brought the U.S. and its allies to their knees, driving up the price of oil four-fold and contributing to severe economic headwinds for the West and a geopolitical and economic shift that still persists to the current.

By Tim Daiss for Oilprice.com


More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Trade Tensions Are Keeping A Lid On Oil Prices
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale
Cuba Faces Oil Crisis As Venezuela Crumbles

Cuba Faces Oil Crisis As Venezuela Crumbles

 “Perfect Storm” Drives Oil Prices Higher

“Perfect Storm” Drives Oil Prices Higher

 Oil Prices Shrug As Rig Count Continues To Fall

Oil Prices Shrug As Rig Count Continues To Fall

 Oil Prices Shoot Up On Large Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Shoot Up On Large Inventory Draw

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com