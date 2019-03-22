U.S., Canadian Rig Count Plunges As Oil Retreats

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.94 -1.04 -1.73%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.64 -1.03 -1.52%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.772 -0.055 -1.95%
Mars US 21 hours 65.88 -0.35 -0.53%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.78 +0.24 +0.36%
Urals 15 hours 64.74 -1.10 -1.67%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.48 -1.54 -2.26%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.48 -1.54 -2.26%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.72 -0.45 -0.65%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.88 -0.10 -0.16%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.772 -0.055 -1.95%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 68.11 +0.44 +0.65%
Murban 2 days 69.47 +0.46 +0.67%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.51 -0.30 -0.49%
Basra Light 2 days 70.03 -0.58 -0.82%
Saharan Blend 2 days 67.63 -0.45 -0.66%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.72 -0.45 -0.65%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.72 -0.45 -0.65%
Girassol 2 days 68.29 -0.20 -0.29%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.78 +0.24 +0.36%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 48.29 -0.91 -1.85%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 49.23 -0.50 -1.01%
Canadian Condensate 28 days 56.73 -0.25 -0.44%
Premium Synthetic 23 hours 60.63 -0.25 -0.41%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 54.73 -0.25 -0.45%
Peace Sour 23 hours 51.98 -0.25 -0.48%
Peace Sour 23 hours 51.98 -0.25 -0.48%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 54.98 -0.25 -0.45%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 58.48 -0.25 -0.43%
Central Alberta 23 hours 53.28 -0.25 -0.47%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.48 -1.54 -2.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 15 hours 55.50 -1.00 -1.77%
Giddings 15 hours 49.25 -1.00 -1.99%
ANS West Coast 2 days 69.24 +0.94 +1.38%
West Texas Sour 15 hours 52.99 -0.94 -1.74%
Eagle Ford 15 hours 56.94 -0.94 -1.62%
Eagle Ford 15 hours 56.94 -0.94 -1.62%
Oklahoma Sweet 15 hours 55.50 -1.00 -1.77%
Kansas Common 2 days 50.25 +0.25 +0.50%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.38 +0.15 +0.21%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes England Running Out of Water?
  • 7 minutes Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 10 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 14 minutes Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 7 hours One Last Warning For The U.S. Shale Patch
  • 39 mins Once Upon A Time... North Korea Abruptly Withdraws Staff From Liaison Office
  • 6 hours Oil Slips Further From 2019 Highs On Trade Worries
  • 3 hours Chile Tests Floating Solar Farm
  • 4 hours Poll: Will Renewables Save the World?
  • 2 hours Modular Nuclear Reactors
  • 12 hours China's E-Buses Killing Diesel Demand
  • 9 hours China's Expansion: Italy Leads Europe Into China’s Embrace
  • 13 hours Trump sells out his base to please Wallstreet and Oil industry
  • 24 hours Russian Effect: U.S. May Soon Pause Preparations For Delivering F-35s To Turkey
  • 22 hours Trump Tariffs On China Working
  • 1 hour US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth
  • 7 hours New Rebate For EVs in Canada
  • 22 hours Biomass, Ethanol No Longer Green

Breaking News:

Five 2020 U.S. Democrats Would Return To Iran Nuclear Deal

Alt Text

Trump’s Last Chance To Subdue Gasoline Prices

Quickly rising gasoline prices are…

Alt Text

World’s Top Commodity Trader Sees Peak Oil Demand Looming

Vitol, the world’s largest independent…

Alt Text

A Paradigm Shift In The Permian

As Wall Street sours on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

U.S., Canadian Rig Count Plunges As Oil Retreats

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 22, 2019, 12:16 PM CDT
Join Our Community
shale rig

The the number of active oil and gas rigs fell sharply in the United States this week according to Baker Hughes, despite US oil production resuming highs this week that were previously reached in late February.

The total number of active oil and gas drilling rigs fell by 10 rigs­ according to the report, with the number of active oil rigs falling by 9 to reach 824 and the number of gas rigs falling by 1 to 192.

The oil and gas rig count is now just 21 up from this time last year, 20 of which is in oil rigs.

Oil prices were trading down earlier on Friday leading up to the data release despite strong bullish factors for oil with the Energy Information Administration reporting a huge draw in crude oil inventories earlier in the week—the biggest draw since July.  Analysts are blaming the price drop on the dollar’s gain, although fears of slowing economic growth worldwide is also causing some traders to tread lightly in the oil arena, not to mention the US/China trade spat which is still ongoing.

WTI was trading down $1.41(-2.35%) at $58.57, while Brent was trading down $1.46 (-2.16%) at $66.21 at 12:46pm EST. While the loss for the day is sharp, both benchmarks are not far off last week’s Friday levels. Related: A Paradigm Shift In The Permian

US crude oil production for week ending March 15 was 12.1 million bpd—resuming the high hit for the first time last month. .

Canada’s oil and gas rigs saw an even more shocking decrease in the number rigs this week. Canada’s total oil and gas rig count fell by 56 and is now 105, which is 56 fewer rigs than this time last year as Canada’s oil industry continues to face steep uphill battles over its constrained pipeline capacity that is necessary to get its heavy crude to market.

By 1:08pm EDT, WTI was trading down 2.45% (-$1.47) at $58.51 on the day. Brent crude was trading down 2.25% (-$1.52) at $66.15 per barrel.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Traders Use Controversial Methods To Track Refinery Runs
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

“Perfect Storm” Drives Oil Prices Higher

“Perfect Storm” Drives Oil Prices Higher
Cuba Faces Oil Crisis As Venezuela Crumbles

Cuba Faces Oil Crisis As Venezuela Crumbles

 Oil Prices Shoot Up On Large Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Shoot Up On Large Inventory Draw

 Trump’s Last Chance To Subdue Gasoline Prices

Trump’s Last Chance To Subdue Gasoline Prices

 Big Oil Has Finally Joined The Digital Revolution

Big Oil Has Finally Joined The Digital Revolution

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com