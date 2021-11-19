Europe's Energy Crisis To Worsen This Winter

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 4 hours 76.10 -2.91 -3.68%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 78.59 -2.65 -3.26%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 hour 5.065 +0.163 +3.33%
Graph down Heating Oil 1 hour 2.293 -0.091 -3.80%
Graph down Gasoline 1 hour 2.212 -0.082 -3.59%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.92 +0.85 +1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.92 +0.85 +1.09%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.08 -0.70 -0.87%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.37 -1.73 -2.13%
Chart Mars US 51 mins 72.55 -2.91 -3.86%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.212 -0.082 -3.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 78.74 -2.10 -2.60%
Graph down Murban 2 days 80.20 -2.24 -2.72%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 76.33 -0.67 -0.87%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 81.94 +0.78 +0.96%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 81.63 -0.67 -0.81%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 80.08 -0.70 -0.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.08 -0.70 -0.87%
Chart Girassol 2 days 80.70 -0.89 -1.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.37 -1.73 -2.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 59.63 +0.33 +0.56%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 58.41 -0.80 -1.35%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 77.41 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 78.81 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 73.91 +0.05 +0.07%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 70.51 +0.05 +0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 70.51 +0.05 +0.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 73.41 +0.05 +0.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 74.41 +0.05 +0.07%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 70.41 +0.05 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.92 +0.85 +1.09%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.50 +0.50 +0.67%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 69.25 +0.50 +0.73%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 81.33 -2.21 -2.65%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.96 +0.65 +0.90%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.91 +0.65 +0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.91 +0.65 +0.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.50 +0.50 +0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 69.25 +0.75 +1.09%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.45 +0.65 +0.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 22 hours Al Gore says: "…a lot of these fossil fuel assets are going to be worthless.”
  • 8 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 8 hours "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 6 hours Peak oil - demand vs production
  • 2 days The Climate Swindle in a Nutshell - "Welcome to the New Economy" by James Corbett
  • 1 hour NordStream2
  • 1 day MOST INNOVATIVE ELECTRIC VEHICLES OF TODAY | All kinds of EVs!
  • 6 days China Plans to Build 150 Nuclear Plants to Meet Their Energy Needs

Breaking News:

Asian Buyers Can't Get Enough Of U.S. Sweet Crude Oil

The Real Reason Big Oil Is Refusing To Boost Production

The Real Reason Big Oil Is Refusing To Boost Production

The rise in oil and…

An Undisputable Truth: The World Still Needs Oil And Gas

An Undisputable Truth: The World Still Needs Oil And Gas

Fighting climate change, cutting emissions,…

Should The Oil Market Be Worried About Skyrocketing EV Sales?

Should The Oil Market Be Worried About Skyrocketing EV Sales?

Electric vehicle sales have broken…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Europe's Energy Crisis To Worsen This Winter

By Editorial Dept - Nov 19, 2021, 2:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Geopolitics ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum are several weeks away from a resumption of exploratory drilling offshore Cyprus, while French Total SA and Italian Eni are set to resume drilling in the same area in H1 2022. This drilling update coming from the Cypriot government prompted a retaliatory statement from Turkey, with Ankara - which contests waters in the area that overlap its continental shelf and fall offshore Turkish Cyprus - saying it would not be deterred from drilling nearby in contested waters. Statements like this will make investors in these Western drillers nervous, given a prior incident in 2018 when Turkish warships impeded Eni’s drillship from exploring.  Following a historically shocking detente between Israel and the UAE last year, and the signing of agreements for major energy deals shortly afterward, one of the biggest Israeli-UAE deals is now being questioned. This week, Israel’s energy minister called for the cancellation of his country’s oil pipeline deal with UAE investors, citing environmental concerns. This reflects the uneasiness, particularly within Israel, and the political backlash is now being felt, which in turn could upset diplomatic progress.  In retaliation for Poland’s harboring of “dissidents”, Belarus restricted flows through a Russian oil pipeline to Poland. There is also speculation that Belarus is “weaponizing” migrants positioned on the border attempting to enter…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

Is It Time To Buy Back Some Oil Stocks?

Next Post

Biden's Bluff And Covid Cases Drag Oil Prices Down
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Could Soon Hit $6

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Could Soon Hit $6
Biden’s Baffling Oil Policy Faces Backlash From All Sides

Biden’s Baffling Oil Policy Faces Backlash From All Sides
Netherlands Races To Change Dividend Tax Following Shell's Bombshell Decision

Netherlands Races To Change Dividend Tax Following Shell's Bombshell Decision
How A Biden SPR Release Will Send Oil Prices Even Higher In 2022

How A Biden SPR Release Will Send Oil Prices Even Higher In 2022
Russia's Biggest Move Yet To Take Control Of The European Gas Market

Russia's Biggest Move Yet To Take Control Of The European Gas Market



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com