European Automakers on Edge as Chinese EVs Gain Traction

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 18 hours 78.26 -1.00 -1.26%
Graph down Brent Crude 17 hours 82.79 -1.09 -1.30%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.61 -0.91 -1.08%
Graph down Natural Gas 18 hours 2.252 -0.049 -2.13%
Graph down Gasoline 18 hours 2.500 -0.042 -1.66%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.76 +0.29 +0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.76 +0.29 +0.35%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.11 -0.31 -0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.30 +0.70 +0.84%
Chart Mars US 190 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 18 hours 2.500 -0.042 -1.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.66 +0.27 +0.32%
Graph up Murban 1 day 84.98 +0.23 +0.27%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 80.71 +0.41 +0.51%
Graph down Basra Light 893 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.75 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 84.11 -0.31 -0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.11 -0.31 -0.37%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.07 -0.23 -0.27%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.30 +0.70 +0.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 346 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 day 66.06 +0.27 +0.41%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 1 day 81.41 +0.27 +0.33%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 1 day 79.66 +0.27 +0.34%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 day 75.76 +0.27 +0.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 day 72.46 +0.27 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 72.46 +0.27 +0.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 75.51 +0.27 +0.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 82.46 +0.27 +0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 72.86 +0.27 +0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.76 +0.29 +0.35%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.74 +0.27 +0.36%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 69.49 +0.27 +0.39%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 86.55 +0.43 +0.50%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 75.49 +0.27 +0.36%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 75.74 +0.27 +0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.74 +0.27 +0.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.75 +0.25 +0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 69.50 +0.25 +0.36%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.77 +0.27 +0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 6 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 13 days An interesting statistic about bitumens?
  • 15 days e-truck insanity
  • 3 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

Pembina Not Giving Trans Mountain Hard Look Due to Shipping Fee Uncertainties

Steel Industry Collaboration Ushers in a New Era of Eco-Friendly Manufacturing

Steel Industry Collaboration Ushers in a New Era of Eco-Friendly Manufacturing

ThyssenKrupp and EP Corporate Group…

Biden Admin Set to Announce Tariffs on Chinese EVs and Solar Panels

Biden Admin Set to Announce Tariffs on Chinese EVs and Solar Panels

The Biden administration plans to…

Tesla Faces DoJ Probe for Deceptive Statements on Autonomous Driving

Tesla Faces DoJ Probe for Deceptive Statements on Autonomous Driving

The Department of Justice is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

European Automakers on Edge as Chinese EVs Gain Traction

By ZeroHedge - May 11, 2024, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Chinese EVs are projected to reach a 20% market share in Europe by 2027, up from 0.4% in 2019.
  • European automakers are concerned about losing market share to more affordable Chinese EVs.
  • Chinese automakers are investing in local factories to build tailored cars for European consumers.
EV

Despite EU investigations and jawboning from within the industry, it looks as though Europe has faced the inevitable: it needs to "face up" to the fact that Chinese EVs have arrived, and probably aren't going anywhere, anytime soon.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Paris on Sunday to ease trade tensions with a wary Europe. Accompanied by a business delegation focused on the electric vehicle industry, including Envision Group, SAIC Motor, and Xpeng Motors, the visit served as both a shopping trip and networking opportunity, Nikkei reported.

"We want to welcome more Chinese investors to France," President Emmanuel Macron said during the visit. 

As we have been writing about extensively for the last 6 months, the shift to electrification has changed the global auto industry's dynamics, which were once dominated by European brands. Now, China now leads in EV production, compelling European automakers to address the growing Chinese competition.

According to Nikkei, with the EU set to ban combustion engines by 2035, China plans to expand exports and production, maintaining a significant lead in affordable EVs.

As consumers shift to EVs, European manufacturers fear losing market share. Chinese brands, which made up only 7.9% of EU's electric vehicle sales in 2023, up from 0.4% in 2019, are projected to reach a 20% market share by 2027, according to Transport & Environment.

Felipe Munoz, senior analyst at JATO Dynamics told Nikkei: "When we're talking about these mass market segments, it's mainly about price ... and when you look at [Chinese brands'] price positioning compared to European rivals, there is always an advantage." 

Gregor Sebastian, a senior analyst at Rhodium Group, told Nikkei Asia: "I don't think in Europe there's the necessary capital at the moment to really do this without China, and on top of that ... in terms of the technology we're also behind China."

Europe remains divided over the potential influx of Chinese EVs. The European Commission has launched an investigation into Chinese EV subsidies, potentially leading to preliminary duties in May and permanent tariffs in November.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz recently visited Beijing to ease trade relations, advocating for fair competition. While brands like Volkswagen and BMW welcome Chinese investment, others remain cautious. 

Exports

Despite concerns, Europe is the largest destination for Chinese EV-related FDI, attracting $7.6 billion in 2023 following $11.8 billion in 2022. Chinese automakers like SAIC and BYD are investing in local factories to build tailored cars for European consumers. Xi Jinping's trip includes a visit to Hungary, where BYD and Great Wall Motor are expanding, and Chery recently announced a joint venture plant in Spain.

"The student has overcome the teacher," Munoz added. He said Chinese cars are now "at the same level or even more in terms of quality, in terms of design, in terms of appeal, and in price."

Recall back in March we wrote about Mercedes CEO slamming the idea of import tariffs on Chinese EVs. 

“Don’t raise tariffs. I’m a contrarian, I think go the other way around: take the tariffs that we have and reduce them," Mercedes-Benz boss Ola Källenius said at the time.

Källenius said that the increased competition would "help Europe’s carmakers produce better cars in the long run" and that government protectionism is "going the wrong way", Financial Times reported this week

He called Chinese companies looking to export to Europe a “natural progression of competition and it needs to be met with better product, better technology, more agility.”

“That is the market economy. Let competition play out," he added. “We did not ask for this [probe]. We as companies are not asking for protection, and I believe the best Chinese companies are not asking for protection. They want to compete in the world like everybody else.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“If we believe protectionism is the thing that gives us long-term success, I believe history tells us that is not the case," he added. “We live in a pragmatic world and realize there are some expectations to the general market economy rule . . . but if we seek our fortune in increased protectionism, we are going the wrong way.”

Recall back in September 2023 we wrote that the EU was opening an investigation into Chinese EV subsidies. 

At the time, we noted that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was taking exception with the fact that "the global market is flooded with cheap Chinese cars". 

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Can AI Derail the Energy Transition?
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Oil and Gas Production Continues to Shatter Records

U.S. Oil and Gas Production Continues to Shatter Records
Oil Demand Likely To Surprise To The Upside

Oil Demand Likely To Surprise To The Upside
Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand
Can Utica Shale Really Compete With the Permian?

Can Utica Shale Really Compete With the Permian?
Canada's Oil and Gas Industry Soars to New Heights

Canada's Oil and Gas Industry Soars to New Heights

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com