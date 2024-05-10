Can AI Derail the Energy Transition?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.38 -0.88 -1.11%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.90 -0.98 -1.17%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.68 -0.84 -0.99%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.257 -0.044 -1.91%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.505 -0.037 -1.47%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.76 +0.29 +0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.76 +0.29 +0.35%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.42 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.30 +0.70 +0.84%
Chart Mars US 189 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.505 -0.037 -1.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 84.39 +1.67 +2.02%
Graph up Murban 2 days 84.75 +1.47 +1.77%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 80.30 +0.19 +0.24%
Graph down Basra Light 893 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.78 -0.23 -0.27%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 84.42 +0.04 +0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.42 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.30 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.30 +0.70 +0.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 346 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 66.06 +0.27 +0.41%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 81.41 +0.27 +0.33%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 79.66 +0.27 +0.34%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 75.76 +0.27 +0.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 72.46 +0.27 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 72.46 +0.27 +0.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 75.51 +0.27 +0.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 82.46 +0.27 +0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 72.86 +0.27 +0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.76 +0.29 +0.35%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.74 +0.27 +0.36%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 69.49 +0.27 +0.39%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 86.55 +0.43 +0.50%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 75.49 +0.27 +0.36%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 75.74 +0.27 +0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.74 +0.27 +0.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.75 +0.25 +0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 69.50 +0.25 +0.36%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.77 +0.27 +0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 58 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 23 hours They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 11 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 14 days e-truck insanity
  • 12 days An interesting statistic about bitumens?
  • 2 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

U.S. Extends License For Transactions With Venezuela's PDVSA

Trump Seeks $1 Billion From Big Oil as He Vows to Reverse Biden Climate Rules

Trump Seeks $1 Billion From Big Oil as He Vows to Reverse Biden Climate Rules

Donald Trump has asked some…

Can Renewable ETFs Continue To Outperform Oil & Gas?

Can Renewable ETFs Continue To Outperform Oil & Gas?

Exchange traded funds that invest…

Tokyo Researchers Unveil Stable, Highly Conductive Lithium-Ion Conductor

Tokyo Researchers Unveil Stable, Highly Conductive Lithium-Ion Conductor

Tokyo University scientists have discovered…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Can AI Derail the Energy Transition?

By Irina Slav - May 10, 2024, 2:00 PM CDT
  • The utilization of artificial intelligence may risk a reversal of the transition from oil and gas to wind and solar because data centers require a reliable, uninterrupted supply of electricity.
  • AI and the transition are vying for one pool of resources: critical metals.
  • The AI boom is gathering momentum and all it really needs is metals, minerals, plastic, and electricity.
Server room

Artificial intelligence is shaping up as the hottest topic of the year. Analysts are predicting how it would benefit virtually every industry, and developers are eager to try it everywhere they can. But there is one potentially huge problem with AI: its energy and raw material requirements.

The energy problem surfaced last year, with one scientist doing the maths on how much electricity data centers hosting AI hardware would require. Warnings began coming in saying that the utilization of artificial intelligence will reverse the transition from oil and gas to wind and solar because data centers require a reliable, uninterrupted supply of electricity. For now, that only comes from hydrocarbons and nuclear.

But energy consumption is just one aspect of the AI problem that the energy transition seems to be facing. The other may be much more serious: raw materials.

"Just to meet demand growth before AI we need a lot of copper," White House energy adviser Amos Hochstein said at a recent event, discussing the prospects of critical mineral demand. "With the advent of growth in AI, we're going to need a significant amount of power generation and transmission, which is going to require even more," Hochstein added, as quoted by Politico. Related: Governments Deliver Blow To EV Darlings

The problem is that wind and solar installations also need a lot of copper because they require a lot of cables. When you add electric cars, the future looks extremely bright for copper miners and just as bleak for everyone who needs copper.

Investment research firm the Oregon Group last month released a report predicting a 10-year supercycle in critical minerals. This supercycle was not going to be driven by the transition, however. It was going to be driven by artificial intelligence.

"The [data center] market is moving a lot faster than supply chains that have historically supported a very physical business have been set up to do... It's a sprint. It's a sprint that requires all the capital in the world," the co-founder of CoreWave was cited as saying in the report, providing a good summary of the situation,

The information technology industry is planning to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on artificial intelligence, meaning new data centers and new electricity networks. With that, it has automatically become a competitor for transition technology developers—because they all need the same materials.

Copper is a good example. It is not rare, it is not expensive but both AI evolution and the transition need large amounts of it—and there are no new mines being opened at the rate they need to be open to support the coming surge in demand.

Warnings about a copper shortage have become part of the news landscape over the past couple of years and yet the mining industry has been extremely slow in doing anything about this, possibly because the bullish demand forecasts have not always panned out, notably in EVs. So miners are biding their time until the strong demand does begin to show signs of emerging.

"You can cynically say that the mining execs are just kind of looking for the next story to underpin the typical narrative, which is: 'Demand is going to increase faster than supply, and we're staring structural deficits in the face,'" Chris Berry, battery supply chain consultant, told Politico.

Yet this is not leading to new copper mines—but it is leading to big plans about sourcing the necessary critical minerals. In his speech at this week's Milken Institute's Global Conference, Hochstein urged miners to go into risky jurisdictions and ignore the risk to secure the minerals and challenge China's dominance in the area.

"We can all live in the capitals and cities around the world and say, 'I don't want to do business there.' But what you are really saying is we're not going to have an energy transition," Hochstein said, as quoted by Reuters.

However, It is doubtful whether miners will respond to what is effectively a challenge to reprioritize, putting the transition above things like security and predictability. Besides, miners appear to be conscious of the fact that China's dominance in critical minerals is the result of decades of work—and that kind of work cannot be replicated in 24 months.

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation does not look good—AI and the transition are vying for one pool of resources. But there is a silver lining, although it is not the silver lining transition champions like to speak about. The massive demand growth in demand for various metals and minerals coming from transition projects has basically failed to materialize so far. Lithium prices are down. Copper is down. So is EV demand. Miners are justified in their wait—and—see approach.

Yet, unlike the transition, artificial intelligence looks ready to take off. There is quite a bit of momentum building up behind it, and all it really needs is metals, minerals, plastic, and electricity. Then AI will become a real problem for the transition.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Biden Admin Set to Announce Tariffs on Chinese EVs and Solar Panels
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Oil and Gas Production Continues to Shatter Records

U.S. Oil and Gas Production Continues to Shatter Records
Oil Demand Likely To Surprise To The Upside

Oil Demand Likely To Surprise To The Upside
Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand
Can Utica Shale Really Compete With the Permian?

Can Utica Shale Really Compete With the Permian?
The Eagle Ford Is Turning Into A Natural Gas Haven

The Eagle Ford Is Turning Into A Natural Gas Haven

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com