OPEC Resolves Compensation Plans for Overproducing Members

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.49 -0.46 -0.58%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.31 -0.36 -0.43%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.30 -0.67 -0.80%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.115 +0.080 +3.93%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.564 -0.033 -1.25%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 84.39 +0.14 +0.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 84.39 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.86 -0.57 -0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.23 -2.94 -3.37%
Chart Mars US 182 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.564 -0.033 -1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 84.16 -4.26 -4.82%
Graph down Murban 1 day 84.64 -4.24 -4.77%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 80.32 -0.59 -0.73%
Graph down Basra Light 885 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 84.34 -0.64 -0.75%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 84.86 -0.57 -0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.86 -0.57 -0.67%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.78 -0.59 -0.68%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.23 -2.94 -3.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 338 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 65.75 -0.05 -0.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 81.10 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 79.35 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 75.45 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 72.15 -0.05 -0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 72.15 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 75.20 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 82.15 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 72.55 -0.05 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 84.39 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 75.43 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 69.18 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 day 8,612.0 +8,527.95 +10.00%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 75.18 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 75.43 -0.05 -0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 75.43 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 75.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 72.25 -0.75 -1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 87.60 -1.22 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 hours They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 7 days e-truck insanity
  • 5 days An interesting statistic about bitumens?
  • 9 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 10 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

OPEC Resolves Compensation Plans for Overproducing Members

David Cameron Heads to Central Asia to Reinforce Western Influence

David Cameron Heads to Central Asia to Reinforce Western Influence

David Cameron's recent visit to…

How Central Asian Countries Are Courting Western Trade and Investment

How Central Asian Countries Are Courting Western Trade and Investment

Central Asian states are easing…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC Resolves Compensation Plans for Overproducing Members

By Julianne Geiger - May 03, 2024, 9:30 AM CDT

OPEC convened a workshop today to address oil overproduction issues and devise comprehensive compensation plans to make up for previous overages, according to an official OPEC press release.

The push for production cut compliance comes as the price of Brent crude is trading down roughly $6 per barrel over the last 30 days.

The workshop brought together technical experts from Iraq and Kazakhstan, along with industry professionals from secondary sources, and was prompted by the recent mandates outlined in the 35th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting held in June 2023, emphasizing the crucial adherence to production quotas and the principle of compensation. Per the directives of the 53rd Meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) held on April 3, 2024, countries with outstanding overproduced volumes were required to submit detailed compensation plans by April 30, 2024.

Iraq and Kazakhstan were key participants in today's workshop. Iraq reported overproduced volumes totaling approximately 602,000 bpd, while Kazakhstan accounted for 389,000 bpd in January, February, and March 2024. Both nations presented plans that would ensure full compensation of overproduced volumes by the end of the year. Additionally, any excess production in April 2024 will be accommodated within the respective compensation frameworks throughout the remainder of the year.

This collaborative effort follows recent commitments made by Kazakhstan to compensate for January's overproduction, aligning with the collective efforts of OPEC+ to maintain equilibrium in oil supply.

The workshop builds upon previous initiatives aimed at enhancing compliance with production cuts and fostering transparency within the industry.

As the global energy landscape continues to evolve, OPEC remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring market stability and sustainable oil production practices.

In February, OPEC’s second-largest producer, Iraq, said it was committed to its voluntary production cut that capped its oil production at no more than 4 million bpd.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bloc has been under increased pressure over this last month to showcase its ability to maintain the previously agreed-upon production cuts as oil prices have trailed off.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Strong Natural Gas Demand Helps TC Energy Top Q1 Profit Estimate

Next Post

Strong Natural Gas Demand Helps TC Energy Top Q1 Profit Estimate

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil
Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Europe Still Addicted To Russian LNG

 Alt text

Oil Ticks Lower on EIA Inventory Report

 Alt text

U.S. Crude Production To Decline In 2024 As Shale Activity Stalls

 Alt text

A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com