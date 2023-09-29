Europe Likely To Avoid Soaring Natural Gas Prices This Winter

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 90.86 -0.85 -0.93%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 95.31 -0.07 -0.07%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.10 +0.69 +0.72%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.950 +0.005 +0.17%
Graph down Gasoline 46 mins 2.453 -0.053 -2.11%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 93.55 -0.08 -0.09%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 93.55 -0.08 -0.09%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 97.63 -0.78 -0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 97.48 +2.17 +2.28%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 89.81 -1.97 -2.15%
Chart Gasoline 46 mins 2.453 -0.053 -2.11%

Graph up Marine 1 day 95.99 +1.30 +1.37%
Graph up Murban 1 day 97.35 +1.40 +1.46%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 94.02 -0.91 -0.96%
Graph down Basra Light 668 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 97.38 -0.26 -0.27%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 97.63 -0.78 -0.79%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 97.63 -0.78 -0.79%
Chart Girassol 1 day 98.72 -0.48 -0.48%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 97.48 +2.17 +2.28%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 121 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 hour 72.46 -1.97 -2.65%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 93.86 -1.97 -2.06%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 92.11 -1.97 -2.09%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 hour 87.96 -1.97 -2.19%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 hour 86.21 -1.97 -2.23%
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 86.21 -1.97 -2.23%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 86.71 -1.97 -2.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 95.31 -1.97 -2.03%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 84.51 -1.97 -2.28%

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 93.55 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 88.19 +1.32 +1.52%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 81.94 +1.32 +1.64%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 95.41 -0.12 -0.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 87.59 +1.32 +1.53%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 88.19 +1.32 +1.52%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 88.19 +1.32 +1.52%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 88.25 +1.25 +1.44%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 84.00 +3.25 +4.02%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 98.88 +2.54 +2.64%

Russia's Diesel Exports Set To Fall To Near Zero In October

Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

Europe Likely To Avoid Soaring Natural Gas Prices This Winter

By Editorial Dept - Sep 29, 2023, 8:00 AM CDT
Natural Gas

1. Unprecedentedly Low Cushing Stocks Jeopardize Hub Operations

- Oil prices have been greatly boosted by crude inventories in Cushing, the delivery point for US WTI futures, falling to 22 million barrels, the lowest level since June 2022, potentially jeopardizing future pipeline transportation.

- Accounting for roughly 12 MMbbls of pipeline fill and storage tank bottom stocks, Cushing is left with a mere 10 MMbbls of transportable crude, with 75% of the oil hub's storage capacity staying empty.

- Cushing oil inventories have declined for 12 out of the last 13 weeks, with seven weeks of consecutive declines, triggering fears that any further declines would debilitate pipeline transportation.

- The steepest backwardation in 2023 so far disincentivizes storage, and refinery maintenance might be Cushing's best hope to rebuild stocks as up to 1.8 million b/d of US capacity will be going offline by mid-October.

2. Europe's Gas Inventories "Comfortable" Before Winter

- Unprecedentedly high levels of gas inventories across the European Union, currently 95% full, combined with higher renewable generation and lower demand make Europe's gas outlook for the winter more comfortable than last year.

- Analysts don't expect another spike in gas prices akin to the €343 per MWh seen last August, but gas markets remain tight on the physical side and could be easily disrupted by supply shocks.

-…

