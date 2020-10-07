Energy Deals Are Creating A Powerful Alliance Between China And Russia

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 40.03 +0.08 +0.20%
Graph down Brent Crude 45 mins 41.99 -0.66 -1.55%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.600 -0.006 -0.23%
Graph down Mars US 1 hour 40.60 -0.62 -1.50%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 40.33 +1.25 +3.20%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 +1.40 +3.50%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 +1.40 +3.50%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 40.24 -1.14 -2.75%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.38 +1.36 +3.78%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.600 -0.006 -0.23%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 41.32 +0.90 +2.23%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 42.02 +0.92 +2.24%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 39.07 -0.81 -2.03%
Graph down Basra Light 18 hours 43.04 -0.54 -1.24%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 40.01 -0.83 -2.03%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 40.24 -1.14 -2.75%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 40.24 -1.14 -2.75%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 41.47 -0.82 -1.94%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 40.33 +1.25 +3.20%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 days 29.08 +1.19 +4.27%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 mins 30.77 +1.15 +3.88%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 39.67 +1.45 +3.79%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 41.07 +1.45 +3.66%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 mins 36.92 +1.70 +4.83%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 mins 36.22 +1.60 +4.62%
Chart Peace Sour 10 mins 36.22 +1.60 +4.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 mins 37.17 +1.45 +4.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 mins 37.72 +1.85 +5.16%
Chart Central Alberta 10 mins 36.32 +1.70 +4.91%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 +1.40 +3.50%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 36.50 -0.75 -2.01%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 30.25 -0.75 -2.42%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 39.84 +2.20 +5.84%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 33.90 -0.72 -2.08%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 37.85 -0.72 -1.87%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 37.85 -0.72 -1.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 36.50 -0.75 -2.01%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.00 +1.50 +5.08%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.41 +3.87 +9.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 39 mins Consumer Reports Confirms EV Owners Spend Half As Much On Maintenance
  • 2 hours Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 21 hours Kalifornistan, CO2, clueless politicians, climate hustle
  • 3 hours Biden Single Issue Campaign "Face Masks" is a brilliant marketing strategy
  • 2 hours Major Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies do they have with Solar Panels and Wind Turbines ? None !
  • 1 day Is there a lack of demand for oil or just over-supply?
  • 5 mins Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 2 hours Tesla Model 3 Is September's Top Selling Car of All Vehicles in Switzerland
  • 23 hours .
  • 22 hours Something wicked this way comes
  • 9 hours Oct 5th - Natural Gas Prices surge in early trading
  • 2 days California’s Electric Vehicle Dream Has A Major Problem: No
  • 19 hours Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 2 days NYT: Trump Taxes Report FALSE

Breaking News:

BP Forced To Boost Security In Azerbaijan As Conflict Escalates

Colombia Struggles To Overcome Its Oil Curse

Colombia Struggles To Overcome Its Oil Curse

Colombia’s economy is heavily reliant…

Why Energy Investors Are Pivoting Towards ESG Funds

Why Energy Investors Are Pivoting Towards ESG Funds

The ESG megatrend in markets…

How One COVID-19 Case Dominates The Market

How One COVID-19 Case Dominates The Market

Oil markets reversed this week,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona is an Group Physical Trader at MOL Group and Expert at the Russian International Affairs Council, currently based in Budapest. Disclaimer: views set…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Energy Deals Are Creating A Powerful Alliance Between China And Russia

By Viktor Katona - Oct 07, 2020, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The Chinese economic growth miracle is disrupting the global balance of power. President Trump’s trade war with China was the latest manifestation of Washington’s effort to pivot to the east, a strategy that began under former President Obama. Now, another ‘pivot’ is progressing steadily while the rest of the world grapples with Covid-19. Russia is increasingly focusing its attention to the east and its relationship with China. To highlight this pivot, the world’s largest energy producer, Gazprom, has started a feasibility study for the company’s next massive pipeline, the Power of Siberia-2 pipeline.

The first decade of this century was a promising one for Russia, with its international trade booming and a growing number of oil and gas buyers both to the east and west. Moscow’s fallout with the West, however, has strengthened the necessity for a ‘Pivot to the East’. The most obvious and short term result has been the Power of Siberia gas pipeline.

The agreement was struck during the height of tensions between Moscow and the West, when Russia was desperate to show its geopolitical independence in the face of western obstruction. The gas pipeline started operating this year and is expected to transport 38 bcm annually to China, earning Russia $400 billion over three decades.

The importance of China to the Russian economy and the ruling elite’s political future cannot be underestimated. At the same time, while China’s growing technological prowess is bringing it into the western sphere, it will remain heavily reliant on Russia's energy and mineral wealth for decades to power its industries. 

Related: Libya’s Oil Production Jumps To 300,000 Bpd As Exports Rise Relations between these two global superpowers have primarily been focused on energy, where existing infrastructure and industries have facilitated trade. In 2013, Russia and China signed an agreement worth $270 billion to double Rosneft’s production and export of oil to the Asian giant. Natural gas exports have also been on the agenda. Fixed infrastructure, such as pipelines, significantly reduce transportation costs and increase dependence between exporter and importer. This is another catalyst for closer political relations.

While the Power of Siberia-2 project has been on the table for many years, it was only recently that the decision to have Mongolia as the transit country was made. Moscow would have preferred a direct link with China via existing infrastructure in southern Russia through the Altai region, but Beijing pushed for the longer option through Mongolia towards its northeast. It seems that the Chinese preference came out on top.

The Russian energy giant Gazprom has ordered a feasibility study for the Power of Siberia-2 pipeline. This would increase gas exports to China by 50 bcm annually, making it the company’s single largest customer. According to Alexei Miller, Gazprom's CEO, "a preliminary feasibility analysis has been carried out. It has shown that the project is feasible and cost-effective. We are ready to continue this work accordingly." 

 

When finished, the pipeline will further strengthen Russian-Chinese cooperation. While both countries have seen their relations with the West sour of late, they are finding support in their bilateral relations. Russia’s massive energy resources and proximity to Asian markets make it a useful partner for China. From a security point of view, ‘pacifying’ its northern border is essential for China in order to alleviate pressure and focus on its ‘soft belly’ in the South China Sea and, to a lesser extent, the Himalayas and its border with India.

Related: The World’s Most Controversial Oil Frontier Falls Out Of Favor With Big Banks

Whether President Trump wins or loses the election, U.S.-China relations have been significantly damaged to the benefit of Russia. After President Nixon’s visit and the ‘opening of China’ in 1972, Washington was more-or-less able to contain Soviet power and influence. Now, however, the world's number two and three in terms of military and political power are finding a balance vis-à-vis the U.S.

Although disagreements between Russia and China remain, they have managed them effectively so far. For example, Moscow regards Central Asia as its ‘back yard’ where it enjoys significant political influence. China’s growing economic interests in the region could change the delicate balance of power. However, increasing gas imports from Russia is part of Beijing’s strategy. 

Currently, the majority of Chinese gas imports originate from Central Asia. To reduce dependence on the region and push for more favorable prices, competition from Russia is necessary. Therefore, it is in the interest of both countries to strengthen energy ties which will lead to political and economic interdependence. 

By Vanand Meliksetian for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The World’s Last Major Onshore Oil Play?

Next Post

Did The U.S. Really Become The World’s Top Oil Producer Under Trump?
Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona is an Group Physical Trader at MOL Group and Expert at the Russian International Affairs Council, currently based in Budapest. Disclaimer: views set…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

MIT Scientists: Nuclear Fusion Energy Could Be Closer Than Thought

MIT Scientists: Nuclear Fusion Energy Could Be Closer Than Thought
Oil Prices Slide As OPEC Opens The Valves

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC Opens The Valves
Why Oil Prices Continue To Fall

Why Oil Prices Continue To Fall
Trump’s Offshore Oil Ban Will Hit Wind Farms Hard

Trump’s Offshore Oil Ban Will Hit Wind Farms Hard
Oil Prices Soar As Trump’s Condition Improves

Oil Prices Soar As Trump’s Condition Improves



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com