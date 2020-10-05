Libya’s Oil Production Jumps To 300,000 Bpd As Exports Rise

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 39.24 +0.02 +0.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 41.36 +0.07 +0.17%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.647 +0.032 +1.22%
Graph up Mars US 1 hour 39.52 +2.17 +5.81%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 38.09 -1.85 -4.63%
Graph down Urals 19 hours 39.60 -1.60 -3.88%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 38.00 -1.91 -4.79%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 38.00 -1.91 -4.79%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 40.39 +1.75 +4.53%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 35.94 -1.18 -3.18%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.647 +0.032 +1.22%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 39.35 +0.69 +1.78%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 39.74 +0.56 +1.43%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 38.76 +1.47 +3.94%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 42.35 +2.22 +5.53%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 39.97 +1.88 +4.94%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 40.39 +1.75 +4.53%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 40.39 +1.75 +4.53%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 41.53 +1.99 +5.03%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 38.09 -1.85 -4.63%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 17 days 27.89 +2.67 +10.59%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 26.35 -1.67 -5.96%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 36.05 -1.67 -4.43%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 37.45 -1.67 -4.27%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 32.05 -1.67 -4.95%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 31.80 -1.67 -4.99%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 31.80 -1.67 -4.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 32.65 -1.67 -4.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 33.05 -1.67 -4.81%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 31.80 -1.67 -4.99%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 38.00 -1.91 -4.79%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 35.75 +2.25 +6.72%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 29.50 +2.25 +8.26%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 39.22 -1.36 -3.35%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 33.17 +2.17 +7.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 37.12 +2.17 +6.21%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 37.12 +2.17 +6.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 35.75 +2.25 +6.72%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 27.25 -1.75 -6.03%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 41.54 -1.92 -4.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 2 mins Consumer Reports Confirms EV Owners Spend Half As Much On Maintenance
  • 2 hours Majors Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies do they have with Solar Panels and Wind Turbines ? None !
  • 17 mins Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 11 mins Is there a lack of demand for oil or just over-supply?
  • 8 hours Fossil fuels account for the largest share of U.S. energy production and consumption
  • 20 hours Kalifornistan, CO2, clueless politicians, climate hustle
  • 5 hours NYT: Trump Taxes Report FALSE
  • 1 day Why Eco-Warriors’ Bid to Ban Natural Gas Appliances Is Wrongheaded
  • 22 hours US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 16 mins Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 10 hours Something wicked this way comes
  • 3 hours Michael Moore : " I'm Praying for Covid-19"
  • 6 mins California’s Electric Vehicle Dream Has A Major Problem: No
  • 1 day Famine, Economic Collapse of China on the Horizon?
  • 1 day Asian LNG prices fall below $2 per mmBtu as spot offers flood market

Breaking News:

U.S. Upstream Oil Mergers Still Slow Despite Chevron, Devon Deals

Investors Are Betting Big On Canada’s New Gold Rush

Investors Are Betting Big On Canada’s New Gold Rush

As investors pile into safe…

Blue Ammonia: Another Major Breakthrough For Hydrogen Power

Blue Ammonia: Another Major Breakthrough For Hydrogen Power

According to a recent report…

Will Libya’s Oil Production Stay Online?

Will Libya’s Oil Production Stay Online?

Libya’s oil production has supposedly…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Libya’s Oil Production Jumps To 300,000 Bpd As Exports Rise

By Irina Slav - Oct 05, 2020, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Libya continues to ramp up crude oil production with the daily total now getting closer to 300,000 bpd and exports on the rise, too.

By the end of last week, production had risen from below 100,000 bpd to 270,000 bpd, exceeding the country’s National Oil Corporation’s expectations and now, according to Bloomberg, it has hit 295,000 bpd. Sources in the know who spoke to the news agency say the ramp-up is set to continue.

Exports, as a result, are also on the rise at the three terminals that eastern-affiliated forced allowed to reopen last month. The Brega terminal is likely to see some 1.8 million barrels exported this month, divided into three cargos, while the Hariga terminal has already loaded two cargos of one million barrels each, Bloomberg reported, citing a cargo loading program. The third free terminal, Zueitina, is scheduled to export five cargoes of crude this month.

The head of the Libyan National Army, General Khalifa Haftar, whose troops, with help from affiliated groups, had blockaded Libya’s oil ports in January, announced the end of the blockade on September 18. A week later, the National Oil Corporation lifted the force majeure on the Zueitina port after seeing “significant improvement in the security situation that allows the NOC to resume production and exports to global markets.”

The effect of this renewed production growth in Libya, however, has been devastating for oil prices. The North African producer has been exempted from OPEC+ production cuts because of its security situation and now it can pump at will to recover vital oil revenues. As a result of the latest string of news coming from Libya, however, Brent last week fell below $40 for the first time in weeks, with WTI dropping closer to $37. This week, both benchmarks started trade with strong gains, with Brent returning above $40 a barrel. It’s an open question how long it would stay there given the latest from Libya.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

70% Of Lost U.S. Oil Jobs May Not Return Anytime Soon

Next Post

Energy Storage Market To See Explosive Growth This Decade
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC Opens The Valves

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC Opens The Valves
MIT Scientists: Nuclear Fusion Energy Could Be Closer Than Thought

MIT Scientists: Nuclear Fusion Energy Could Be Closer Than Thought
Why Oil Prices Continue To Fall

Why Oil Prices Continue To Fall
Trump’s Offshore Oil Ban Will Hit Wind Farms Hard

Trump’s Offshore Oil Ban Will Hit Wind Farms Hard
Blue Ammonia: Another Major Breakthrough For Hydrogen Power

Blue Ammonia: Another Major Breakthrough For Hydrogen Power



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com