The World’s Last Major Onshore Oil Play?

If there’s one thing three of the world’s most prominent geologists, geochemists and drill completion experts agree on it’s this: Namibia’s Kavango Basin could end up being the last major onshore oil discovery on Earth.

There’s almost no known major sources of oil or gas left to discover on land, except in a few wildly underexplored parts of Africa.

There aren’t likely to be any more huge discoveries in Nigeria and Angola, Africa’s No. 1 and No.2 producers, respectively, and environmental disasters, corruption, and heavy-handed tax regimes are rendering both increasingly toxic.

Namibia hasn’t produced a single barrel of oil in its history - onshore or offshore.

But Exxon (NYSE:XOM) has been on the acquisition trail in this friendliest of African regimes, scooping up 7 million net acres offshore …

And onshore, a rising star junior company has bought up the entire Kavango sedimentary basin from Namibia all the way to Botswana.

That’s a basin over 8.75 million acres, as deep as the Permian basin in Texas and as wide as the Eagle Ford.

Previously, this newly discovered Permian Basin was estimated to hold over 18 billion barrels of oil in place. But that’s only half the story, astounding as it is. Now, a world-renowned geochemist says it could possibly generate 120 billion barrels of oil.

While a major discovery for Exxon offshore Namibia would give the beleaguered company’s stock a much-needed boost, for wildcatter Reconnaissance Energy Africa (TSX:RECO.V, OTCMKTS:RECAF), the owners of the entire Kavango basin, it could be a huge bonanza for shareholders.

Kavango: The Permian Potential

World-renowned geologist and geophysicist Bill Cathey, the president of Earthfield Technologies in Houston and a geologist to the supermajors, studied RECO’s Kavango Basin find, saying that “Nowhere in the world is there a sedimentary basin this deep that does not produce commercial hydrocarbons.”

Then, Daniel Jarvie, a key force behind the massive Barnett play in Texas and former chief geochemist for EOG Resources, jumped in on RECO as a shareholder because he saw a “very strong, independent junior explorer… sitting on a sedimentary basin that rivals South Texas in a massively underexplored region”.

Also catching this speeding train is world-class drilling and completions expert Nick Steinberger, who after many recent successes could have gone anywhere, but chose Recon Africa in Namibia. Take out the hot link to the interview with Nick as there is too much discussion on fracking

Better to describe Nick as one of the key players commercializing the Barnett play in Texas achieving peak production of 5.75 BCF per day in 2012

The numbers seem to be lining up in RECO’s favor.

First, in 2018, Sproule estimated 12 billion barrels, but that was only looking at the source rock potential.

Then, earlier this summer, Sproule came back with a new estimate of 18.2 billion when it added Recon’s Africa’s extended portion of the basin in Botswana, the license for which it acquired in June. Now, armed with new data, Jarvie thinks we’re looking at much larger potential - just like the Permian basin in Texas.

Earlier this month, Jarvie came out with his own estimates showing the potential for 120 billion barrels of oil equivalent based only on 12% of Recon’s holdings. He says he’s being conservative.

In other words, while this basin may be bigger than Eagle Ford, it’s more aligned with the Permian in Texas because of its enormous potential as a conventional play.

Not only does Kavango appear to be analogous to the Permian Basin in Texas, but also to the Main Karoo in South Africa, where Royal Dutch Shell is a major player.

RECO (TSX:RECO.V, OTCMKTS:RECAF), is moving full speed ahead in Namibia, with the first drilling campaign to start in December.

RECO drew up technical plans using high-density aero-mag surveying and Halliburton’s advanced LithoTect technology, among other data sources, that has Steinberger so, excited. The geomagnetic survey of Recon’s huge license area confirmed “alluring” depths of up to 30,000 feet under “optimal source rock conditions”, just like the Permian basin in Texas.

“The Permian produces nearly 5 million barrels per day. I don’t know if it will be that big on the world-class scale because it’s too early and the drill campaign gets off the ground in November. But I will say this: It’s the same setting, the same geological time frame, and looks like the same type of thickness. The Permian section of Kavango will be 6,000-8,000 feet in depth, which is the same as the Permian in Texas,” Steinberger recently told Oilprice.com.

What A World-Class Oil Discovery Would Mean

No major conventional onshore oil discoveries of a world-class nature have been made for years. In 2019, we only saw new discoveries of around 8 million barrels of oil equivalent - both onshore and offshore. That compared to 10 billion barrels in 2018.

And new discoveries certainly aren’t keeping pace with the loss of conventional resources, according to Rystad Energy.

For every six barrels of oil consumed, we’re only replacing them with one newly discovered.

That may seem just fine at the moment when the pandemic has crippled demand, but as soon as the dust settles, the supply squeeze may be on, and no one will be prepared.

The big banks are bullish. Both Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are convinced that oil prices will recover in 2021 to $60 and that the oil oversupply will have been drawn down by then.

But even at $40 oil prices, a Kavango basin big discovery would be a major boon for shareholders.

And because we’re dealing with a junior company with a small market cap of around $40 million, the upside potential is huge, with a big risk-reward premium for success. You would never get that with a supermajor, and supermajors aren’t the ones who make onshore discoveries happen outside of the United States, says Jarvie.

Now, things are expected to start moving very fast.

According to Steinberger, the first well will be 12-13,000 feet in depth and will take 30-40 days.

The second one will be 13-14,000 feet deep.

And they’ll have a crew on site taking in samples for every section.

Both Jarvie and Steinberger have high expectations on this one. Jarvie anticipates “high-quality oil”, calling Kavango a “no brainer”. And he’s got tons of experience in Africa to back it up.

As far as Steinberger is concerned, the only risk of not getting any oil is if they don’t get the rig over there and don’t drill. “That’s not very high. The rig is coming in a couple of months and we will be drilling by the fourth quarter,” he said. “I find it very unlikely we don’t find anything in the conventional zones supported by prolific source rocks. I think there is so much potential and so thick a section I find it very unlikely that we will find nothing. I think the risks are so low and the reward is so high that whatever the price is at 50-60-70 cents it is a very good play to be in.”

By. Sarah Jennings

