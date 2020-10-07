Did The U.S. Really Become The World’s Top Oil Producer Under Trump?

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 40.05 +0.10 +0.25%
Graph down Brent Crude 40 mins 41.99 -0.66 -1.55%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.595 -0.011 -0.42%
Graph down Mars US 1 hour 40.60 -0.62 -1.50%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 40.33 +1.25 +3.20%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 +1.40 +3.50%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 +1.40 +3.50%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 40.24 -1.14 -2.75%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.38 +1.36 +3.78%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.595 -0.011 -0.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 41.32 +0.90 +2.23%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 42.02 +0.92 +2.24%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 39.07 -0.81 -2.03%
Graph down Basra Light 18 hours 43.04 -0.54 -1.24%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 40.01 -0.83 -2.03%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 40.24 -1.14 -2.75%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 40.24 -1.14 -2.75%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 41.47 -0.82 -1.94%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 40.33 +1.25 +3.20%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 days 29.08 +1.19 +4.27%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 mins 30.77 +1.15 +3.88%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 39.67 +1.45 +3.79%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 41.07 +1.45 +3.66%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 mins 36.92 +1.70 +4.83%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 mins 36.22 +1.60 +4.62%
Chart Peace Sour 5 mins 36.22 +1.60 +4.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 mins 37.17 +1.45 +4.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 mins 37.72 +1.85 +5.16%
Chart Central Alberta 5 mins 36.32 +1.70 +4.91%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 +1.40 +3.50%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 36.50 -0.75 -2.01%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 30.25 -0.75 -2.42%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 39.84 +2.20 +5.84%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 33.90 -0.72 -2.08%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 37.85 -0.72 -1.87%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 37.85 -0.72 -1.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 36.50 -0.75 -2.01%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.00 +1.50 +5.08%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.41 +3.87 +9.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 34 mins Consumer Reports Confirms EV Owners Spend Half As Much On Maintenance
  • 2 hours Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 21 hours Kalifornistan, CO2, clueless politicians, climate hustle
  • 3 hours Biden Single Issue Campaign "Face Masks" is a brilliant marketing strategy
  • 2 hours Major Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies do they have with Solar Panels and Wind Turbines ? None !
  • 1 day Is there a lack of demand for oil or just over-supply?
  • 1 min Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 2 hours Tesla Model 3 Is September's Top Selling Car of All Vehicles in Switzerland
  • 23 hours .
  • 22 hours Something wicked this way comes
  • 9 hours Oct 5th - Natural Gas Prices surge in early trading
  • 2 days California’s Electric Vehicle Dream Has A Major Problem: No
  • 19 hours Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 2 days NYT: Trump Taxes Report FALSE

Breaking News:

BP Forced To Boost Security In Azerbaijan As Conflict Escalates

The Geopolitical Power Of The Shale Revolution Is Fading

The Geopolitical Power Of The Shale Revolution Is Fading

The United States shale revolution…

Will Libya’s Oil Production Stay Online?

Will Libya’s Oil Production Stay Online?

Libya’s oil production has supposedly…

Has Trump Helped Or Hurt The U.S. Ethanol Industry?

Has Trump Helped Or Hurt The U.S. Ethanol Industry?

On a campaign rally in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Did The U.S. Really Become The World’s Top Oil Producer Under Trump?

By Robert Rapier - Oct 07, 2020, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

As the presidential election approaches, I am increasingly seeing claims that President Trump put the U.S. back on top as the world’s leading oil producer. So, let’s take a closer look. Here is a 2013 article announcing the U.S. as the world’s top oil producer:

China Overtakes the US to become the World’s Largest Oil Importer

You can find plenty of articles from 2013 and 2014 announcing that the U.S. had regained the position as the world’s top oil producer. So what is the basis for making the claim that President Trump put the U.S. back on top? Allow me to explain.

To support this claim, someone linked me to an article from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). That article contains a graphic that seems to show that the U.S. was approaching the top spot for petroleum in the 2013-2015 time frame (before the oil price crash), but not actually achieving that distinction until 2018.

That would seem to support the claim, but there are two things to note here about that graphic. First, the graphic isn’t reporting barrels of petroleum. It is reporting energy content. When we talk about how much oil Saudi Arabia produces, we talk about barrels. Nobody says that Saudi Arabia produces 25 quadrillion British thermal units of petroleum.

Related: Oil Majors Hit Hard By Canada's Energy Stock Selloff Second, it is important to note how petroleum is being defined. Crude oil is one category of petroleum. Another is “condensate.” This refers to light liquid hydrocarbons that are recovered from natural gas that is often associated with oil production. These liquids are mostly pentane and heavier hydrocarbons, and they are added to crude oil at some stage of processing (which could be the refining stage).

The final category is “natural gas liquids”, or NGLs. These are lighter hydrocarbons in natural gas that are separated as liquids at natural gas processing plants. Natural gas liquids include ethane, propane, normal butane, and isobutane. Some fraction of NGLs end up being refined with crude oil and blended into finished products like gasoline.

The footnote in the graphic above indicates they are including all of these categories in the definition of petroleum. But condensate and NGLs have lower energy content than crude oil. Thus, comparing Saudi Arabia, the U.S., and Russia on the basis of energy instead of barrels gives a different answer, because Saudi Arabia and Russia produce significantly fewer NGLs than the U.S.

If you look at U.S. production in terms of barrels, in 2015 the U.S. produced 9.4 million barrels per day (BPD) of crude oil, versus Russia’s 10.8 million barrels and Saudi Arabia’s 10.4 million barrels. But the U.S. also produced 3.3 million BPD of NGLs in 2015, versus 249,000 BPD for Russia and 1.6 million BPD for Saudi Arabia. Thus, in terms of barrels of what the EIA defines as petroleum above, the U.S. was already in first place in 2015. In fact, we had achieved that distinction some time in 2013 as the Daily Mail article suggested.

But let’s cut to the bottom line. U.S. oil production had turned sharply upward in 2009, President Obama’s first year in office. Natural gas production had turned upward a few years prior. Oil production had the largest gain under President Obama of any president, nearly doubling during his tenure.

Related: Libya’s Oil Production Jumps To 300,000 Bpd As Exports Rise 

Following strong gains from 2009 to 2014, oil production briefly dipped when prices crashed before resumed the climb on the same trajectory. In 2017 and 2018 oil production was increasing in the U.S. under President Trump at about the same speed it did under President Obama (albeit at a lower growth rate, because the overall volumes were greater).

Who then is responsible for what was — at least before the Covid-19 pandemic — the highest oil and natural gas production in U.S. history? President Obama? President Bush? President Trump?

None of the above. The person most responsible is the late George Mitchell, who is generally considering the “Father of Fracking.” It was hydraulic fracturing that enabled the enormous growth rates of oil and natural gas production over the past 15 years. Who was president was largely irrelevant. Hence, we see oil production ironically decline under President Bush and surge under President Obama.

Different presidents would have passed different policies that could make some small impact on overall production, but those would have been dwarfed by the impact due to fracking. Giving credit to any president misses the most fundamental underlying reason for the gains in U.S. oil and natural gas production.

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Energy Deals Are Creating A Powerful Alliance Between China And Russia

Next Post

The Geopolitical Power Of The Shale Revolution Is Fading
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

MIT Scientists: Nuclear Fusion Energy Could Be Closer Than Thought

MIT Scientists: Nuclear Fusion Energy Could Be Closer Than Thought
Oil Prices Slide As OPEC Opens The Valves

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC Opens The Valves
Why Oil Prices Continue To Fall

Why Oil Prices Continue To Fall
Trump’s Offshore Oil Ban Will Hit Wind Farms Hard

Trump’s Offshore Oil Ban Will Hit Wind Farms Hard
Oil Prices Soar As Trump’s Condition Improves

Oil Prices Soar As Trump’s Condition Improves



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com