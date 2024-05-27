Did Investors Overreact to National Grid’s Shock Announcement?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.53 +0.81 +1.04%
Graph up Brent Crude 5 hours 83.10 +0.98 +1.19%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.24 +1.03 +1.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 13 mins 2.528 +0.008 +0.32%
Graph up Gasoline 16 mins 2.509 +0.025 +1.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 80.95 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.92 -0.49 -0.59%
Chart Mars US 206 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.509 +0.025 +1.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 83.00 +0.83 +1.01%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 83.66 +1.03 +1.25%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 78.69 +0.32 +0.41%
Graph down Basra Light 910 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 80.40 +0.33 +0.41%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 80.95 +0.14 +0.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 80.95 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Girassol 4 days 82.69 +0.18 +0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.92 -0.49 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 363 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 days 63.67 -0.70 -1.09%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 days 79.02 -0.70 -0.88%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 days 77.27 -0.70 -0.90%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 days 73.37 -0.70 -0.95%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 days 70.07 -0.70 -0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 days 70.07 -0.70 -0.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 days 73.12 -0.70 -0.95%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 80.07 -0.70 -0.87%
Chart Central Alberta 4 days 70.47 -0.70 -0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 74.20 +0.85 +1.16%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 67.95 +0.85 +1.27%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 83.99 -0.36 -0.43%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 73.95 +0.85 +1.16%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 74.20 +0.85 +1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 74.20 +0.85 +1.16%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.10 -0.70 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 21 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 15 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 8 days A question...
  • 13 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 13 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas

Breaking News:

Memorial Day Jet Fuel Demand Outshines Gasoline

The World’s Big Bus Electrification Plan

The World’s Big Bus Electrification Plan

Electric buses are expected to…

China Threatens 25% Car Tariff Against US, EU Moves

China Threatens 25% Car Tariff Against US, EU Moves

Beijing is still mulling its…

Soaring Solar Power Is Creating Challenges for the U.S. Energy Grid

Soaring Solar Power Is Creating Challenges for the U.S. Energy Grid

The rapid growth of solar…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Did Investors Overreact to National Grid’s Shock Announcement?

By Leonard Hyman & William Tilles - May 27, 2024, 4:00 PM CDT
  • National Grid's large stock offering to finance its spending plan caused a dip in share price despite potential long-term value.
  • Many utilities will need to raise capital through stock offerings to invest in infrastructure upgrades.
  • US utilities may do smaller, more frequent offerings compared to National Grid's large one-time dilution.
Utilities

National Grid, one of the two surviving listed companies from Thatcher’s privatization of the electricity industry, is a giant firm that owns the electric transmission systems of England and Wales, electricity distribution networks in England, Wales, New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, as well as gas storage facilities and renewable resources. National Grid, like most utilities normally is in the headlines only when the lights go out. However, the company recently shocked the investment public when it announced financing for its £60 billion five-year capital spending program. The company intends to raise £6.8 billion by selling discounted common stock in a rights offering (7 new shares for every 24 owned) to its shareholders, which will increase the number of shares by roughly 29%. This is a monumental offering by European standards. Now for the bad news. In order to save cash for the big spending program,  the company will “rebase” ( euphemism for “reduce”)  the common stock dividend so dividend outflow remains the same despite the higher number of shares outstanding.  Not exactly share-owner-friendly. But let’s be frank. Income-seeking investors with a low appetite for risk hate dividend cuts. 

Financing the £60 billion capital program, we estimate, might look roughly like this (rounded): rights offering £7 billion, depreciation £12 billion, retained earnings £4 billion, sale of assets £4 billion, debt and other £32 billion. That’s a lot of debt, but that is not what shocked the market. It was the size of the stock issue combined with a dividend cut. National Grid stock fell 20% in three days. Yet, even on a “rebased” basis, with a 4% dividend and a likely 6% growth rate, National Grid, to us, looks like a reasonable value. Stated differently, current income of 4% plus earnings growth of 6% suggests an implied total equity return for this company of 10%. That has traditionally been a very attractive level for a regulated utility. Maybe we are missing something. 

But we aren’t planning to discuss National Grid’s prospects or its communications with share owners, but rather to point out that National Grid's capital program will lead to growth in capitalization of roughly 10% per year. But like many utilities, its internally generated funds might only furnish less than one-third of the money needed for its capital program. American utilities, with increasing capital programs for electrification, are headed in the same direction in terms of spending and financing. The only difference is that US companies will not sell one huge equity offering but rather a number of smaller ones. The end result is the same in terms of equity dilution but equity investor’s feelings are less ruffled this way. Big electric utility spending plans will become commonplace. So will frequent common stock sales. Get used to them.

And finally, shareholders of a properly regulated US investor-owned utility do not suffer meaningful earnings dilution when the company sells a considerable amount of common stock. Quite the contrary. Earnings can grow by a lot because regulators authorize rate increases that permit actual eps growth. Bottom line? Income-oriented investors react emotionally to dividend cuts. Let’s put it this way. A decently run utility with a 10% total return potential should not be sold.

By Leonard S. Hyman and William I. Tillles

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

New Battery Tech Could Kill Two Major Decarbonization Challenges With One Stone

Next Post

Soaring Solar Power Is Creating Challenges for the U.S. Energy Grid
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Start Of De-Dollarization: China's Move Away From The USD

The Start Of De-Dollarization: China's Move Away From The USD
Oil Prices Tumble as Demand Concerns Boost Bearish Sentiment

Oil Prices Tumble as Demand Concerns Boost Bearish Sentiment
Why Oil May Regain Upward Momentum

Why Oil May Regain Upward Momentum
Russian And Iran’s New ‘Energy Corridor’ Is Packed With Dangers For The West

Russian And Iran’s New ‘Energy Corridor’ Is Packed With Dangers For The West
A Looming Copper Bottleneck Could Derail the Energy Transition

A Looming Copper Bottleneck Could Derail the Energy Transition

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com