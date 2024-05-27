New Battery Tech Could Kill Two Major Decarbonization Challenges With One Stone

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 30 mins 78.55 +0.83 +1.07%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 83.10 +0.98 +1.19%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.24 +1.03 +1.24%
Graph down Natural Gas 30 mins 2.511 -0.009 -0.36%
Graph up Gasoline 35 mins 2.514 +0.030 +1.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 80.95 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.92 -0.49 -0.59%
Chart Mars US 206 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 35 mins 2.514 +0.030 +1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 82.17 -0.81 -0.98%
Graph down Murban 4 days 82.63 -0.97 -1.16%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 78.69 +0.32 +0.41%
Graph down Basra Light 910 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 80.40 +0.33 +0.41%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 80.95 +0.14 +0.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 80.95 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Girassol 4 days 82.69 +0.18 +0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.92 -0.49 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 363 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 days 63.67 -0.70 -1.09%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 days 79.02 -0.70 -0.88%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 days 77.27 -0.70 -0.90%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 days 73.37 -0.70 -0.95%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 days 70.07 -0.70 -0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 days 70.07 -0.70 -0.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 days 73.12 -0.70 -0.95%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 80.07 -0.70 -0.87%
Chart Central Alberta 4 days 70.47 -0.70 -0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 74.20 +0.85 +1.16%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 67.95 +0.85 +1.27%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 83.99 -0.36 -0.43%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 73.95 +0.85 +1.16%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 74.20 +0.85 +1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 74.20 +0.85 +1.16%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.10 -0.70 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 11 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 8 days A question...
  • 13 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 13 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas

Breaking News:

Russia Seals Nuclear Power and Gas Deal with Uzbekistan

The Market's Sleepiest Sector Becomes Top Winner of the AI Boom

The Market's Sleepiest Sector Becomes Top Winner of the AI Boom

Electric utilities, the ones that…

The High Cost of Moving Industry Offshore

The High Cost of Moving Industry Offshore

Offshore industrialization is facing mounting…

EVs Twice As Likely To Hit Pedestrians As Gasoline Vehicles

EVs Twice As Likely To Hit Pedestrians As Gasoline Vehicles

The London School of Hygiene…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

New Battery Tech Could Kill Two Major Decarbonization Challenges With One Stone

By Haley Zaremba - May 27, 2024, 11:00 AM CDT
  • A clean energy company accidentally discovered a technology using iron-air batteries that could decarbonize the steel industry.
  • Form Energy's battery purifies iron ore for steelmaking with a low-emission process, potentially replacing high-polluting coking coal.
  • This innovation could significantly reduce emissions across various industries that rely on steel.
Battery

While the global clean energy transition is well underway, there are still some unsolved technical hurdles standing between our current energy industry and our ability to meet global climate goals by mid-century. Most of the more obvious and accessible items on the decarbonization to-do list – pushing electric vehicle adoption, installing solar and wind farms, and making our homes and appliances more energy efficient, for example – are already being tackled at a wide scale around the globe. But other key platforms of a pathway to net zero rely on as-yet unproven technologies. 

Two of these tricky problems are the issue of finding a scalable long-term energy storage solution to enable reliance on a 100% renewable energy mix without compromising energy security, and decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors such as heavy-duty trucking, shipping, aviation, iron and steel, and chemicals and petrochemicals. Unlocking the secret to solving these sticky issues has the potential to disrupt the clean energy industry as we know it and put us on track for carbon neutrality, as well as to create new economic sectors with massive potential for rapid growth

Now, here comes the amazing part. In the process of trying to solve the riddle of long-term energy storage, a green battery company accidentally discovered a solution to one of the other key wicked problems facing the decarbonization movement – cleaning up the iron and steel industry. In a stunning development, Form Energy is using its innovative battery technology to solve two completely disparate problems plaguing the global energy industry. 

The Massachusetts-based green energy supplier uses an innovative ‘iron air’ battery to store clean energy at longer intervals than standard lithium-ion batteries are able to. The battery stores clean energy by converting rust into pure iron, and feeds it back into the grid by turning that iron back into rust. And that very same process can be applied to cleaning up an essential part of the iron and steel industry. 

Purifying iron ore for use in steelmaking is traditionally one of the most carbon-intensive components of the extremely dirty steel supply chain. Generally, the process for purifying the iron oxide and iron hydroxide that are extracted from the Earth requires large amounts of high-emissions coking coal. As a result, steel production is the single largest-emitting manufacturing sector on the planet, solely responsible for at least 7% of all man-made greenhouse gas emissions.  

There are already some existing options for cleaning up the steelmaking industry, but none have been a silver-bullet solution. But the team behind the new iron-air battery breakthrough says that it has the potential to be that kind of a disrupter. The new technology puts powdered iron ore in a low-temperature alkaline solution. When an electrical current is run through it, powdered metallic iron is produced. 

The team at Form Energy says that this process can be run continuously and at high efficiency. In fact, they contend that it has the potential to financially compete with conventional fossil-fuel powered furnace technologies. While Form still needs to prove that this is commercially viable, its competitive potential is significant. “Furnaces entail a minimum investment in the billions of dollars,” reports Canary Media. “Form’s electrolytic technique could be easier to deploy because it can be scaled up in smaller increments.”

“We found a cheaper, more scalable, more efficient process for producing green iron,” Form Energy co-founder and CEO Mateo Jaramillo told Canary Media. ?“We know that it has a chance to create a ton of value, so we’re going to pursue it.” Form Energy’s clean iron initiative was one of 13 projects selected to receive funding from the Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) last month.

The potential impact of finding and developing a scalable technology for clean steelmaking is hard to overstate. “As a building block of the global economy, steel’s carbon footprint touches almost every industry, from automotive and construction to machinery, transportation and energy,” the World Economic Forum states. As a result, decarbonization of steel would have major downstream implications for a huge number of economic sectors. “If the two billion metric tons of crude steel produced globally every year were green steel, it would not only shrink steel’s emissions but substantially cut emissions for all those industries dependent on steel.” 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The High Cost of Moving Industry Offshore
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Start Of De-Dollarization: China's Move Away From The USD

The Start Of De-Dollarization: China's Move Away From The USD
Oil Prices Tumble as Demand Concerns Boost Bearish Sentiment

Oil Prices Tumble as Demand Concerns Boost Bearish Sentiment
Why Oil May Regain Upward Momentum

Why Oil May Regain Upward Momentum
Russian And Iran’s New ‘Energy Corridor’ Is Packed With Dangers For The West

Russian And Iran’s New ‘Energy Corridor’ Is Packed With Dangers For The West
A Looming Copper Bottleneck Could Derail the Energy Transition

A Looming Copper Bottleneck Could Derail the Energy Transition

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com