Desperation And Austerity Hit Global Energy Markets

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 99.43 -0.85 -0.85%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 104.3 -0.37 -0.35%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.727 +0.085 +1.51%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.466 +0.105 +3.13%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.151 +0.001 +0.02%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 102.6 -7.08 -6.46%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 102.6 -7.08 -6.46%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 109.4 -4.98 -4.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 107.7 -2.72 -2.46%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 97.58 -7.64 -7.26%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.151 +0.001 +0.02%

Graph down Marine 2 days 107.6 -0.87 -0.80%
Graph down Murban 2 days 109.0 -0.85 -0.77%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 105.6 -3.72 -3.40%
Graph down Basra Light 123 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 110.6 -5.07 -4.38%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 109.4 -4.98 -4.36%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 109.4 -4.98 -4.36%
Chart Girassol 2 days 109.1 -4.69 -4.12%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 107.7 -2.72 -2.46%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 87.11 -7.60 -8.02%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 86.18 -7.54 -8.05%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 102.4 -7.54 -6.86%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 100.7 -7.54 -6.97%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 98.58 -7.54 -7.11%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 95.73 -7.54 -7.30%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 95.73 -7.54 -7.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 97.83 -7.54 -7.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 101.4 -7.54 -6.92%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 96.03 -7.54 -7.28%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 102.6 -7.08 -6.46%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 96.75 -7.50 -7.19%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 90.50 -7.50 -7.65%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 111.3 +2.93 +2.70%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 101.8 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 105.7 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 105.7 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 96.75 -7.50 -7.19%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 90.50 -7.50 -7.65%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 110.3 -7.54 -6.40%

  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 10 mins "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 min What Is Holding U.S. Oil Production Back?
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 14 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 14 hours Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 2 days "Germany Gets Ready For Gas Rationing" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 hours "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 2 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 5 days Oliver Stone's 5 Star Documentary: "Ukraine on Fire: The Real Story" - 90 minutes

Breaking News:

The UK Set To Join U.S. In Oil Reserve Release

The Ukraine War Is Threatening Peace In Bosnia And Herzegovina

The Ukraine War Is Threatening Peace In Bosnia And Herzegovina

Not since the Bosnian War…

U.S. Oil Demand Has Been Vastly Overestimated

U.S. Oil Demand Has Been Vastly Overestimated

Weekly U.S. oil demand data…

UAE Energy Minister: Stop Vilifying And Then Venerating Oil Producers

UAE Energy Minister: Stop Vilifying And Then Venerating Oil Producers

UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei…

Premium Content

Desperation And Austerity Hit Global Energy Markets

By Editorial Dept - Apr 01, 2022, 12:30 PM CDT
We are starting to see the makings of energy curtailments in Europe - an exceedingly unpopular step that governments would be unlikely to take if there were any other choice, highlighting the acute desperation that exists over oil and gas supplies. 

Another signal of this desperation is Biden’s plan to release a massive 180 million barrels of crude oil into the market from the SPR at a rate of more than a million barrels per day. This is a huge figure that will shrink the SPR to lows not seen since the ‘80s (~388 million barrels) when U.S. oil consumption was substantially lower than it is today. This decades-low emergency inventory would come at a time when U.S. production has stagnated with oil companies resisting calls to invest/pump more, and at a time when demand continues to rise.

The UK said on Friday that it would also release more oil from its reserves.

The drastic actions will be interpreted in the medium term as a cause for concern. OPEC+, on the other hand, appears content to stay the course, agreeing on Thursday to stick the agreed-upon production hikes for May. At the same time, Canada continues to raise the price of carbon, thereby raising the price of gas. 

Germany’s economy minister has triggered its early warning system for low levels of gas, and has appealed to companies and private consumers to conserve energy. France’s gas distributor is also expected to issue a decree in the next couple of days…

