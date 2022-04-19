Demand Destruction Fears Drag Oil And Gas Prices Lower

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 hour 102.6 -5.65 -5.22%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 107.6 -5.57 -4.92%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour 7.176 -0.644 -8.24%
Graph down Heating Oil 1 hour 3.862 -0.029 -0.74%
Graph down Gasoline 1 hour 3.247 -0.131 -3.87%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 110.0 +1.40 +1.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 110.0 +1.40 +1.29%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 107.1 +0.31 +0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 110.5 +4.47 +4.21%
Chart Mars US 22 mins 102.2 -5.50 -5.11%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 3.247 -0.131 -3.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 108.2 +2.46 +2.33%
Graph up Murban 2 days 110.0 +2.45 +2.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 6 days 106.0 +0.05 +0.05%
Graph down Basra Light 141 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 6 days 108.5 -0.06 -0.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 6 days 107.1 +0.31 +0.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 107.1 +0.31 +0.29%
Chart Girassol 6 days 106.2 -0.10 -0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 110.5 +4.47 +4.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 93.72 +0.99 +1.07%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 93.51 +1.23 +1.33%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 109.8 +1.23 +1.13%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 108.0 +1.23 +1.15%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 105.9 +1.23 +1.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 103.1 +1.23 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 103.1 +1.23 +1.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 105.2 +1.23 +1.18%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 108.7 +1.23 +1.14%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 103.4 +1.23 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 110.0 +1.40 +1.29%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 103.5 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 97.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 115.1 +2.79 +2.48%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 102.2 +1.26 +1.25%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 106.1 +1.26 +1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 106.1 +1.26 +1.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 103.5 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 98.50 +1.25 +1.29%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 117.5 +1.76 +1.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 5 hours Ukraine gas
  • 2 hours "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 20 hours "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  • 2 hours "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 14 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 21 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Europe and U.S. are unlikely to find their worthy place in the new world order
  • 3 days Exporting hydrogen is a pipe dream
  • 3 days Can Venezuela become again a reliable oil exporter to the US?
  • 3 hours PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 6 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 day "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 2 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Russian Crude Shipments Have Fallen 25% In A Week

Trees: An Overlooked Source of Renewable Power

Trees: An Overlooked Source of Renewable Power

Managed forests could be a…

Africa’s Most Controversial Oil Pipeline Is Hanging In The Balance

Africa’s Most Controversial Oil Pipeline Is Hanging In The Balance

Despite opposition from local communities…

Demand Destruction May Kick In After Lithium Price Explosion

Demand Destruction May Kick In After Lithium Price Explosion

Following a five hundred percent…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Demand Destruction Fears Drag Oil And Gas Prices Lower

By Josh Owens - Apr 19, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Reader Update: Whether you are new to the oil and gas industry or an energy market veteran, you will regret not signing up for Global Energy Alert. Oilprice.com's premium newsletter provides everything from geopolitical analysis to trading analysis, and all for less than a cup of coffee per week.

Chart of the Week

- US cash natural gas prices for next-day deliveries have soared this week, with many locations trading above $7 per mmBtu for the first time since the Big Freeze in February 2021.

- The Henry Hub May ‘22 contract has been on the rise recently, settling at $7.82 per mmBtu on Monday, though a downwards correction on Tuesday brought trading closer to $7 per mmBtu.

- The peculiarity of the gas price spike is that demand is expected to be easing over the next seven days and production remains stagnant at 93.4 BCf per day. 

- With domestic coal supplies remaining tight, disallowing any large-scale fuel switching, the longevity of the bull run will largely depend on LNG outflows from the US. 

Market Movers

- UK industry holding Rolls-Royce (LON:RR) will likely receive regulatory approval for its small modular reactors by mid-2024, meaning that by the end of the decade pilot SMR projects could be producing energy already.

- A month after rejecting Carl Icahn’s purchase offer as inadequate, US utility firm Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE:SWX) said it would evaluate selling itself after an unnamed buyer reportedly offered a price well in excess of Icahn’s $82.50 per share offer.

- The Iraqi government might reportedly reactivate a deal with Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)to drill wells in the idled Akkas gas field, potentially paving the way for a subsequent entry of either Chevron (NYSE:CVX) or Saudi Aramco.

Tuesday, April 19, 2022

The IMF cutting the global economy’s 2022 outlook by 0.8% compared to its previous forecast is the main talking point in markets today - after seeing strong demand across all commodities in Q1, we are now facing the reality of protracted demand loss going forwards. The Russia-Ukraine war has sent shockwaves across the metal and agriculture markets, potentially having an even larger impact on global markets than a Russian oil embargo would. Against this background, not even Libya’s descent into another period of chaos could hold oil prices above the $110 per barrel mark. 

Libya Supply Disruption Puts Europe on Alert. Libya’s national oil company has seen a ‘painful wave of closures’ and declared force majeure on exports from the Zueitina, Mellitah, and Sarir terminals amidst skirmishes, having been forced to shut down production at the country’s largest field, Sharara.

OPEC+ Gap Widens as Russia Starts Decline. Internal OPEC+ documentation showed that the oil group underperformed its March production target by a whopping 1.45 million b/d, bringing total compliance to 157%, with this month expected to see even wider discrepancies between output targets and actual production.  Related: U.S. Natural Gas Prices To Spike As Exports Boom

Biden Administration Resumes Oil Drilling on Public Land. According to media reports, the US Bureau of Land Management plans to resume selling drilling rights on federal lands in the western part of the country starting this week, curbing available leasing zones and hiking royalty rates. 

US NatGas Falls Back After Hitting 2008 Levels. Natural gas prices hit levels not seen since 2008 due to counter-seasonally cold weather across the mid-continent and still-strong LNG send-outs. On Tuesday morning, however, natural gas pulled back as traders took profits.

US DUCs Drops to Lowest Level Ever. According to the EIA Drilling Productivity Report, the number of drilled but uncompleted wells in the US dropped to the lowest level on record as of March 2022, at 4,273, indicating that drillers continue to prefer depleting DUCs instead of drilling new wells. 

Glencore Declares Cobalt Force Majeure. Energy major Glencore (LON:GLEN)reportedly declared force majeure on its cobalt deliveries out of the Democratic Republic of Congo after severe flooding debilitated logistics operations in South Africa, from where cobalt was usually exported.  

PEMEX Refinery Blaze to Trigger Higher Imports. The 330,000 b/d Salina Cruz refinery operated by Mexico’s national oil company PEMEX remains shut after a fire broke out over the weekend, most likely triggering higher imports of road fuels into the country over the upcoming weeks. 

UK Energy Firms Warn on ‘Horrific’ Power Hikes. With power and gas prices rising 54% from April onwards, leading power generation companies have called for a shift in government policy as some 30-40% of British households are expected to run into difficulties when paying electricity bills by the end of this year. 

India Starts Buying Discounted Russian Coal. Confirming market expectations, Indian buyers started taking in Russian deliveries of thermal coal at prices of $160-165 per metric ton CFR India (some $40/mt lower than ICE Newcastle) on the back of nationwide coal inventories reaching a mere eight days of consumption. 

Romania to Amend Upstream Terms to Lure Investors. Little less than a year after ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) decided to quit Romania’s offshore, the country’s government agreed to amend the country’s offshore law and reduce the progression taxation brackets. 

China Undercuts Iron Ore Prices. Iron ore futures in both Dalian and Singapore fell following NDRC comments that it expects 2022 steel production to be lower than last year (at 1.035 billion tons) so that China can be in line with its carbon emission commitments. 

Indonesia Hikes Coal Royalty Rates. Confronted with the long-term challenge of keeping domestically produced coal at home, the Indonesian government hiked royalty rates for coal miners from a single tariff of 13.5% to a range of 14-28%, with the maximum rate applying when prices surpass $100 per metric ton, i.e. now.  

Mexico’s Controversial Power Bill Voted Down. The AMLO-championed power bill that would have prioritized Mexico’s state-owned utility firm CFE over private operators failed to garner the two-thirds majority required for constitutional amendments, providing a mood upswing for the country’s business climate in general. 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Exports Oil From SPR Release: Report

Next Post

Saudi Economic Growth To Double This Year On High Oil Prices
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

What’s Keeping China From Buying More Russian Crude?

What’s Keeping China From Buying More Russian Crude?
Unprecedented Helium Shortage Could Send Prices Sky-High

Unprecedented Helium Shortage Could Send Prices Sky-High
Chinese Refiners Cut Output At An Alarming Rate

Chinese Refiners Cut Output At An Alarming Rate
Oil Prices Rally Back To Pre-Strategic Petroleum Release Levels

Oil Prices Rally Back To Pre-Strategic Petroleum Release Levels
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Hit Highest Level In 14 Years

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Hit Highest Level In 14 Years



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com