The Odds Of A Nuclear Deal With Iran Are Shrinking Every Day

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 3 days 107.0 +2.70 +2.59%
Graph up Brent Crude 3 days 111.7 +2.92 +2.68%
Graph up Natural Gas 3 days 7.300 +0.303 +4.33%
Graph up Heating Oil 3 days 3.855 +0.136 +3.67%
Graph up Gasoline 3 days 3.381 +0.090 +2.74%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 108.6 +2.98 +2.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 108.6 +2.98 +2.82%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 107.1 +0.31 +0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 106.1 +3.66 +3.57%
Chart Mars US 3 days 106.4 +2.60 +2.50%
Chart Gasoline 3 days 3.381 +0.090 +2.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 105.7 +3.48 +3.40%
Graph up Murban 4 days 107.5 +3.37 +3.24%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 106.0 +0.05 +0.05%
Graph down Basra Light 139 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 108.5 -0.06 -0.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 107.1 +0.31 +0.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 107.1 +0.31 +0.29%
Chart Girassol 4 days 106.2 -0.10 -0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 106.1 +3.66 +3.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 92.73 +2.57 +2.85%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 days 90.15 +3.65 +4.22%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 days 106.4 +3.65 +3.55%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 days 104.7 +3.65 +3.61%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 days 102.6 +3.65 +3.69%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 days 99.70 +3.65 +3.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 days 99.70 +3.65 +3.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 days 101.8 +3.65 +3.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 105.4 +3.65 +3.59%
Chart Central Alberta 4 days 100.0 +3.65 +3.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 108.6 +2.98 +2.82%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 103.5 +2.75 +2.73%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 97.25 +2.75 +2.91%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 112.4 +2.97 +2.72%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 100.9 +2.70 +2.75%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 104.9 +2.70 +2.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 104.9 +2.70 +2.64%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 103.5 +2.75 +2.73%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 97.25 +2.75 +2.91%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 115.7 +2.70 +2.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 9 hours Ukraine gas
  • 17 hours Europe and U.S. are unlikely to find their worthy place in the new world order
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 min How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 11 hours Exporting hydrogen is a pipe dream
  • 7 hours "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 15 hours Can Venezuela become again a reliable oil exporter to the US?
  • 7 hours PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 2 days Bloomberg - "Hedge Funds Hit by ‘Onerous’ ESG Rule Turn to Lawyers for Help"

Breaking News:

Russia Says Some Buyers Agreed To Rubles-For-Gas Payments

The Real Cost Of An Iran Nuclear Deal

The Real Cost Of An Iran Nuclear Deal

As oil prices soar on…

France Pressures Iran To Rejoin The Nuclear Deal

France Pressures Iran To Rejoin The Nuclear Deal

Emmanuel Macron urged Iran to…

Aramco On Lockdown After Houthi Missile Attack

Aramco On Lockdown After Houthi Missile Attack

Saudi Arabia had intercepted a…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. Middle East
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Odds Of A Nuclear Deal With Iran Are Shrinking Every Day

By Cyril Widdershoven - Apr 17, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
  • The odds of a new nuclear deal with Iran are shrinking.
  • The Iranian position on several key issues is preventing a breakthrough.
  • Without addressing the future role of Iran in the Middle East, no real nuclear deal can be signed. 
Join Our Community

The odds of a new nuclear deal with Iran are shrinking. The ongoing discussions, which have been lauded several times by participants to have almost reached a solution, are still hanging like a boxer on the ropes.

While the knockout blow hasn't yet been landed, Tehran’s hope to get the U.S. and its European partners to sign a deal with regard to the global oil supply deficit is increasingly unrealistic.  The current discussions are hitting a brick wall as the Iranian position on several key issues is preventing a breakthrough. Since the latest negotiations started over a year ago, Tehran has been actively engaged in finding new ways to get its hands on nuclear weapons technology. The new hardline government of president Raisi, backed fully by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), the extremist military force ruling Iran, is not willing to back down at all. A new agreement according to Iran, cant be signed if sanctions are not removed on the IRGC. The latter is a no-go area at present for U.S. president Biden, as he does not have enough support to put this through Congress. 

Removing the IRGC from the list of terrorist organizations is not just being opposed by a majority of US Democrats and Republicans in the House but also in the Senate. At the same time, Biden needs to get the backing of outside parties too, especially the Arab Gulf states, such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, but also Egypt and Israel. Arabs and Israelis are even openly discussing a military anti-Iran alliance, which could be used as a geopolitical counterweight against any pro-Iranian US or European moves. 

Related: Yergin: Europe Gears Up To Sanctions Russian Energy Supplies

During an unprecedented Arab – Israeli meeting in the Negev, Israel, UAE, Bahrain and Morocco, have been discussing possible strategies to counter Iranian influence in the region. The outcome is not clear, but Israeli and Arab military analysts have been hinting at a military alliance. Iranian officials have already conceded a possible defeat, as one stated this week that the ‘agreement is in the emergency room”.  The JCPOA discussions at present in Vienna, but also in the backrooms of Western and Iranian governments, were an almost impossible venture from the start. As former U.S. President Trump’s move to leave the JCPOA agreement already clearly reflected, the current agreement is built on a weak basis, not including much stricter limits on Iran’s nuclear program, but also not taking into account the growing capabilities of Iran’s missile developments, and its continuing support for anti-Western or anti-Arab proxy forces, such as Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis and the Shi’a militias in Iraq. All have been involved in military or terrorist actions against Western targets or Arab infrastructure. The continuing direct support of Iran for Russia’s military aggression in Ukraine is also not being accounted for. 

Without addressing the future role of Iran in the Middle East, no real nuclear deal can be signed.  For Iran, the opportunity to take advantage of the crisis in energy markets, due to US-EU sanctions on Russia, is lost. For the Raisi government, the main powers are Russia (Syria, Iraq, Libya) and China. The latter is the largest economic partner of the regime in Tehran, investing around $26.5 billion in 2020.  At the same time, China is propping up the Iranian regime, representing almost all of Iran’s oil exports at present. A recent report stated that Tehran exports around 829,260 bpd of oil to China via a so-called ‘ghost armada’. Since the inauguration of U.S. president Biden, Iran has sold around $22 billion worth of crude to Beijing. Washington-based critics are blaming Biden’s rather weak sanctions implementation regime for the continuation of these clandestine oil exports. For Tehran, the current flexibility in Washington is a welcome present as Iran still receives around its hard-needed billions to prop up its own economy and strengthen its proxies. The U.S. State Department has admitted that China is importing illegal Iranian oil, but refuted claims that US sanctions are weak or not working at all. 

Related: How Egypt Could Become A Critical Energy Hub

For Tehran, the only hope at present is that some European governments have weak knees and will go for a deal on their own. A total blockade of Russian oil and gas is a nightmare scenario for European economies. Some analysts are expecting that a lasting energy shortfall in European markets could be a catalyst for an Iran-EU deal. If the energy crisis on the European continent worsens, some European countries will be willing to break out of the current U.S.-EU cooperation fold. 

In a move to benefit from the increased demand for non-Russian crude, Tehran has raised its crude oil selling prices (OSPs) for Asian buyers. The NIOC indicated that all three grades of Iranian oil namely Light, Heavy, and Forouzan, will see price hikes. May OSPs for Iranian Light to Asia stand at $9.2 per barrel above the Oman/Dubai average, while Iranian Heavy and Forouzan grades are set at $7.95 and $8.05 above the benchmark. It seems that Iranian oil analysts are taking into account the growing demand for Iranian crude even before possible oil sanctions are being put in place on Russia. 

By Cyril Widdershoven for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Real Cost Of An Iran Nuclear Deal
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

What’s Keeping China From Buying More Russian Crude?

What’s Keeping China From Buying More Russian Crude?
Unprecedented Helium Shortage Could Send Prices Sky-High

Unprecedented Helium Shortage Could Send Prices Sky-High
Chinese Refiners Cut Output At An Alarming Rate

Chinese Refiners Cut Output At An Alarming Rate
Oil Prices Slip On Huge Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip On Huge Crude Inventory Build
Russia Ready To Sell Oil At Any Price

Russia Ready To Sell Oil At Any Price



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com