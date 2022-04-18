U.S. Natural Gas Prices Hit Highest Level In 14 Years

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 25 mins 108.2 +1.26 +1.18%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 112.7 +1.00 +0.90%
Graph up Natural Gas 25 mins 7.820 +0.520 +7.12%
Graph up Heating Oil 25 mins 3.891 +0.036 +0.93%
Graph down Gasoline 25 mins 3.378 -0.003 -0.10%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 108.6 +2.98 +2.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 108.6 +2.98 +2.82%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 107.1 +0.31 +0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 106.1 +3.66 +3.57%
Chart Mars US 19 mins 106.4 +2.60 +2.50%
Chart Gasoline 25 mins 3.378 -0.003 -0.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 105.7 +3.48 +3.40%
Graph up Murban 5 days 107.5 +3.37 +3.24%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 106.0 +0.05 +0.05%
Graph down Basra Light 140 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 5 days 108.5 -0.06 -0.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 107.1 +0.31 +0.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 107.1 +0.31 +0.29%
Chart Girassol 5 days 106.2 -0.10 -0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 106.1 +3.66 +3.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 92.73 +2.57 +2.85%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 92.28 +2.13 +2.36%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 108.5 +2.13 +2.00%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 106.8 +2.13 +2.04%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 104.7 +2.13 +2.08%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 101.8 +2.13 +2.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 101.8 +2.13 +2.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 103.9 +2.13 +2.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 107.5 +2.13 +2.02%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 102.1 +2.13 +2.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 108.6 +2.98 +2.82%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 103.5 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 16 hours 97.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 112.4 +2.97 +2.72%
Graph up West Texas Sour 16 hours 102.2 +1.26 +1.25%
Graph up Eagle Ford 16 hours 106.1 +1.26 +1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 106.1 +1.26 +1.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 103.5 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 97.25 +2.75 +2.91%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 115.7 +2.70 +2.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 5 hours Ukraine gas
  • 2 hours "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 18 hours "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  • 4 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 2 days Europe and U.S. are unlikely to find their worthy place in the new world order
  • 5 hours "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 19 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Exporting hydrogen is a pipe dream
  • 2 days Can Venezuela become again a reliable oil exporter to the US?
  • 1 day PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 6 hours "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 13 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days Bloomberg - "Hedge Funds Hit by ‘Onerous’ ESG Rule Turn to Lawyers for Help"

Breaking News:

German Industry Fears Immediate Russian Gas Ban

Europe Is Facing Supply Disruptions As Russia’s Gas-For-Rubles Deadline Looms

Europe Is Facing Supply Disruptions As Russia’s Gas-For-Rubles Deadline Looms

Russia has threatened to cut…

One Of The Most Gas-Rich Countries In The World Is Facing An Energy Crisis

One Of The Most Gas-Rich Countries In The World Is Facing An Energy Crisis

Russia’s war in Ukraine has…

Canadian Gas Stocks Are Booming As Henry Hub Prices Soar

Canadian Gas Stocks Are Booming As Henry Hub Prices Soar

U.S. gas prices have almost…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Hit Highest Level In 14 Years

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 18, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
  • The benchmark U.S. natural gas price soared by more than 7% early on Monday.
  • Gas prices hit their highest level since the second half of 2008.
  • Below normal temperatures and strong exports are driving the rally in natural gas.
Join Our Community

The benchmark U.S. natural gas price soared by more than 7% early on Monday to hit the highest level since the second half of 2008, as Europe races to buy non-Russian gas after Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

At 10:18 a.m. ET, the front-month futures price at the Henry Hub had jumped by 6.37% at $7.755 per million British thermal units (MMBtu). That’s more than double the price of the U.S. benchmark compared to the start of this year.  

In the week to April 12, speculators increased their bullish bets for a second week, with buying concentrated in gold, grains, and natural gas, Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank, said on Sunday.

Last week, U.S. natural gas prices reached the highest close at $7.3 since 2008.

“Below normal temperatures and strong exports driving the current tightness with stockpiles now almost 18% below the usual level,” Hansen noted.

Higher demand for heating and record LNG exports left U.S. natural gas in storage at the end of the winter at its lowest level in three years, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Friday.

Because of the higher withdrawals, by the end of March, the U.S. had the least amount of natural gas in underground storage in the Lower 48 states since 2019.

A colder January 2022 and record-high U.S. LNG exports led to more withdrawals even though domestic production of natural gas increased, the EIA said.

The U.S. is exporting record volumes of LNG as the United States looks to help European allies with non-Russian gas supply.

In another bullish factor for natural gas prices, immediate demand in the United States is expected to be strong Monday through Wednesday, as chilly late-season weather systems track across the Midwest and Northeast with rain and snow showers, as well as cooler than normal lows of 20s and 30s, NatGasWeather.com noted on Monday.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Natural Gas Inventories Fall To Three Year Low

Next Post

Canadian Gas Stocks Are Booming As Henry Hub Prices Soar
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

What’s Keeping China From Buying More Russian Crude?

What’s Keeping China From Buying More Russian Crude?
Unprecedented Helium Shortage Could Send Prices Sky-High

Unprecedented Helium Shortage Could Send Prices Sky-High
Chinese Refiners Cut Output At An Alarming Rate

Chinese Refiners Cut Output At An Alarming Rate
Oil Prices Slip On Huge Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip On Huge Crude Inventory Build
Russia Ready To Sell Oil At Any Price

Russia Ready To Sell Oil At Any Price



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com