Libya Declares Force Majeure On Biggest Oilfield

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 107.6 +0.64 +0.60%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 112.7 +0.98 +0.88%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.769 +0.469 +6.42%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.898 +0.043 +1.11%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.354 -0.027 -0.80%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 108.6 +2.98 +2.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 108.6 +2.98 +2.82%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 107.1 +0.31 +0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 106.1 +3.66 +3.57%
Chart Mars US 1 min 106.4 +2.60 +2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.354 -0.027 -0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 105.7 +3.48 +3.40%
Graph up Murban 5 days 107.5 +3.37 +3.24%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 106.0 +0.05 +0.05%
Graph down Basra Light 140 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 5 days 108.5 -0.06 -0.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 107.1 +0.31 +0.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 107.1 +0.31 +0.29%
Chart Girassol 5 days 106.2 -0.10 -0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 106.1 +3.66 +3.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 92.73 +2.57 +2.85%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 92.28 +2.13 +2.36%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 108.5 +2.13 +2.00%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 106.8 +2.13 +2.04%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 104.7 +2.13 +2.08%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 101.8 +2.13 +2.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 101.8 +2.13 +2.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 103.9 +2.13 +2.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 107.5 +2.13 +2.02%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 102.1 +2.13 +2.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 108.6 +2.98 +2.82%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 103.5 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 16 hours 97.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 112.4 +2.97 +2.72%
Graph up West Texas Sour 16 hours 102.2 +1.26 +1.25%
Graph up Eagle Ford 16 hours 106.1 +1.26 +1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 106.1 +1.26 +1.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 103.5 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 97.25 +2.75 +2.91%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 115.7 +2.70 +2.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 4 hours Ukraine gas
  • 1 hour "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 18 hours "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  • 4 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 2 days Europe and U.S. are unlikely to find their worthy place in the new world order
  • 5 hours "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 18 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Exporting hydrogen is a pipe dream
  • 2 days Can Venezuela become again a reliable oil exporter to the US?
  • 1 day PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 6 hours "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 13 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days Bloomberg - "Hedge Funds Hit by ‘Onerous’ ESG Rule Turn to Lawyers for Help"

Breaking News:

German Industry Fears Immediate Russian Gas Ban

Exxon Bets Another $10 Billion On Guyana’s Oil Boom

Exxon Bets Another $10 Billion On Guyana’s Oil Boom

Guyana is quickly becoming one…

High Prices Make Oil And Gas Much More Appealing To Big Banks

High Prices Make Oil And Gas Much More Appealing To Big Banks

Supply constraints and geopolitical tensions…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Libya Declares Force Majeure On Biggest Oilfield

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 18, 2022, 1:54 PM CDT

The Libyan National Oil Company (NOC) has declared force majeure on another key Libyan oil field, the 300,000 bpd Al Sharara, amid protests that had shut down production at two ports and the El Feel oilfield on Sunday.

According to the NOC, “a group of individuals put pressure on workers in the Al-Sharara oil field, which forced them to gradually shut down production and made it impossible for the NOC to implement its contractual obligations”. 

The NOC said it was “obliged” to declare a state of force majeure on Al Sharara “until further notice”. 

Al-Sharara is Libya’s biggest oilfield, and the move effectively suspends all Libyan oil production and exports. 

On Sunday, the NOC said that loadings of crude oil at two Libyan ports had been suspended amid anti-government protests that were interfering with oil industry operations. Loading from the Mellita terminal was suspended following a shut down in production at the El Feel oil field, with the NOC stating that individuals were preventing the field’s workers from continuing production. 

Also on Sunday, the NOC shut down operations at the Zueitina export terminal over protests calling for the resignation of incumbent Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.  

The NOC has been eyeing a ramp-up in production to 1.4 million bpd for Libya, but a new political battle is setting the stage for potential return to civil war. Libya has been producing around 1million bpd since the beginning of this year. 

Two rival governments have now emerged in Libya, with incumbent Prime Minister Deibah refusing to step down for newly sworn-in eastern prime minister Fathi Bashaga, who last week said his forces would take over the capital Tripoli peacefully. 

The latest protests that have led to force majeure appear to be engineered by supporters of the Bashaga to gain control of the oil industry from supporters of the incumbent Dbeibah. 

Early on Monday, the initial force majeure declarations pushed oil prices higher, with Brent trading above $111 per barrel. With the latest force majeure declaration for Al-Sharara, oil prices are pushing higher still, with Brent at $113 at the time of writing (2:47pm EST) and WTI above $108. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Europe Can Diversify From Russia Faster Than Believed: Draghi

Next Post

EIA: U.S. Shale Production To See Sizeable Increase In May

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russian Oil Production Has Already Begun To Decline

Russian Oil Production Has Already Begun To Decline
Unsold Oil Forces Russian Operator To Cap Pipeline Flows

Unsold Oil Forces Russian Operator To Cap Pipeline Flows
Oil Prices Fall Despite Surprise Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Fall Despite Surprise Draw In Crude Inventories
West Set To ‘Swap’ 650,000 Bpd Russian Oil With Developing Asia

West Set To ‘Swap’ 650,000 Bpd Russian Oil With Developing Asia
China's Sinopec Bows Out Of Russian Petchem, Gas Projects

China's Sinopec Bows Out Of Russian Petchem, Gas Projects


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Will Still Dominate The U.S. Energy Market In 2050

 Alt text

India’s Russian Dealings Have Left Biden’s Geopolitical Oil Strategy In Tatters

 Alt text

U.S. Warns India Against Buying More Russian Oil

 Alt text

What’s Keeping China From Buying More Russian Crude?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com