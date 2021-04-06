Demand Concerns Continue To Plague Oil Markets

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 56 mins SellBuy 59.33 +0.68 +1.16%
Graph up Brent Crude 15 mins SellBuy 62.60 +0.45 +0.72%
Graph down Natural Gas 56 mins SellBuy 2.456 -0.055 -2.19%
Graph up Heating Oil 56 mins SellBuy 1.794 +0.022 +1.22%
Graph up Gasoline 56 mins 1.966 +0.005 +0.27%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 61.63 -1.93 -3.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 61.63 -1.93 -3.04%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 61.70 -1.37 -2.17%
Chart Mars US 14 mins 59.48 +0.63 +1.07%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 1.966 +0.005 +0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 62.14 +0.66 +1.07%
Graph up Murban 2 days 62.53 +0.43 +0.69%
Graph down Iran Heavy 6 days 58.50 -1.37 -2.29%
Graph up Basra Light 6 days 64.98 +1.87 +2.96%
Graph down Saharan Blend 6 days 61.19 -1.60 -2.55%
Graph down Bonny Light 6 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Chart Girassol 6 days 62.09 -1.26 -1.99%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 61.70 -1.37 -2.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 48.59 -2.91 -5.65%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 48.85 -2.80 -5.42%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 57.65 -2.80 -4.63%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 59.05 -2.80 -4.53%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 56.20 -2.80 -4.75%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 54.85 -2.80 -4.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 54.85 -2.80 -4.86%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 56.15 -2.80 -4.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 60.65 -2.80 -4.41%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 55.15 -2.80 -4.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 61.63 -1.93 -3.04%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 56.00 +0.75 +1.36%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 49.75 +0.75 +1.53%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 64.73 +1.66 +2.63%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 53.28 +0.68 +1.29%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 57.23 +0.68 +1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 57.23 +0.68 +1.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 56.00 +0.75 +1.36%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 49.00 -2.75 -5.31%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 55.75 -12.04 -17.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 3 days U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day Trump punches back at Fauci and Birx's revisionist history (aka lies)
  • 5 mins Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 33 mins Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 19 hours America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 5 days Micro Hydropower Systems Could Provide Energy Wherever Streams Flow All Year
  • 2 days Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 3 days What Countries Will Fight Over When Green Energy Dominates
  • 5 days CO the new CRAPPIROFORNIA!! BLM to Incorporate Oil, Natural Gas Climate Impacts in Western Colorado RMP
  • 5 days The Big Red Pill Renewable Fans Need To Take
  • 5 days Montana AG : We have a strong Constitutional case lawsuit against Biden Keystone shutdown

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build

A Global Helium Shortage Is Now Looming

A Global Helium Shortage Is Now Looming

Explosive growth in the semiconductor…

Should U.S. Oil Drillers Be Worried About Carbon Taxes?

Should U.S. Oil Drillers Be Worried About Carbon Taxes?

As governments are looking to…

Russia Slashes 2021-2022 Oil Production Forecasts

Russia Slashes 2021-2022 Oil Production Forecasts

Russia is slashing its estimates…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Demand Concerns Continue To Plague Oil Markets

By Josh Owens - Apr 06, 2021, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Have you already subscribed to the Oilprice.com youtube channel? If not, sign up today to make sure you don't miss out on any of the breaking news and educational videos produced every week.

Chart of the Week

-    U.S. energy consumption declined by 93 quadrillion BTUs in 2020, a 7% decline from the year before. That is the largest annual decline since EIA data collection began back in 1949.

-    By comparison, U.S. energy consumption declined by 5% from the global financial crisis in 2008-2009.

-    Unsurprisingly, transportation took the biggest hit, with a 15% decline in energy use.

Market Movers

-    Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) plans to build a pilot bio-ethylene plant, using sequestered CO2.

-    Canada’s Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE: IPL) received C$408 million from Alberta to build its Heartland Petrochemical Complex. 

-    BP (NYSE: BP) said it reached its $35 billion net debt target ahead of schedule and will provide an update on share buybacks later this month.

Tuesday Aril 6, 2021 

Oil prices sank on Monday as coronavirus cases surged around the world, leading to renewed lockdowns. The city of Mumbai went into lockdown, suggesting a forthcoming hit to oil demand in India. Oil prices rebounded on Tuesday, although the trend is not exactly bullish, with WTI stuck at around $60. 

OPEC+ bets on demand. The loosening of OPEC+ production cuts shows the group believes demand will continue to rise. Related: Forget OPEC Production Cuts, It’s Exports That Matter

Oil bounces on stronger economic outlook. The IMF upgraded its 2021 GDP forecast for the second time in three months, noting the speed of the vaccine rollout. The U.S. is now becoming the focus and engine of global economic recovery with a fast vaccine rollout and substantial fiscal stimulus. “We’ve had these wild moves for the better part of the past ten days,” Bob Yawger, head of the futures division at Mizuho Securities, told Bloomberg. “There’s a recovering economic picture, with an improving vaccine situation in the U.S., on one side of the equation. It’s supply versus demand here for control of the market.”

Goldman Sachs cuts Chevron. Goldman Sachs downgraded Chevron (NYSE: CVX) to Neutral from Buy, noting that the oil major already trades a premium to some of its peers.

Exxon sues Energy Transfer over pipeline dispute. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM)subsidiary XTO Energy is suing Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) for disputed payments on the Dakota Access pipeline. The suit alleges that Energy Transfer overcharged XTO when the oil producer shifted oil flows to another pipeline. 

Soaring methane as drilling bounces back. U.S. oil production remains about 2 million bpd lower than its pre-pandemic levels. Still, methane emissions are already back to their levels from before the coronavirus.

U.S. and Iran discuss reviving nuclear deal. After a rocky start, the U.S. and Iran are making progress on a diplomatic thaw. Iranian oil exports have already been inching up this year, and a breakthrough in talks could see even more.

Iran oil won’t shock markets. “With OPEC+ appearing to manage its exit for now, supply concerns will likely shift to the potential return of Iran to the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) agreement,” analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note on Monday.

India cuts oil purchases from Saudi Arabia after price hike. India will buy some 36 percent less crude oil from Saudi Arabia next month, unnamed sources told Reuters soon after the Kingdom said it would increase its official selling price for oil for its Asian buyers.

European battery majors emerging. Europe is scrambling to build out battery manufacturing capacity as EV sales pick up. Backed by billions in EU subsidies for both EVs and battery manufacturing, competition is heating up between Northvolt AB in Sweden, Britishvolt Ltd. and France’s Automotive Cells Co., and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA)and Volkswagen (OTCMKTS: VWAGY). BNEF forecasts Europe’s share of battery manufacturing rising from 7% in 2020 to 31% by 2030.

Lawsuits from Texas freeze proliferate. At least 30 lawsuits related to natural gas contracts have been filed in four states since the February freeze, according to the Wall Street Journal. Related: U.S. Oil Production Is About To Climb

Pioneer’s takeover of DoublePoint shows shale’s signs of life. The $6.4 billion acquisition of DoublePoint Energy by Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) is the largest purchase of a private shale driller since 2011. The deal is a sign of further consolidation in the U.S. shale industry, but also one that shows “signs of life,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

JPMorgan cuts Pioneer. JPMorgan cut Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) to Neutral from Buy following the $6.4 billion takeover of DoublePoint Energy. The bank said that the acquisition “fits like a glove” and would improve cash flow, but also noted that the purchase price was high. 

Shell invests in aviation fuel maker. Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) has invested in a sustainable fuels company LanzaJet, which is building an “alcohol-to-jet” facility to produce sustainable jet fuel.

Renewables overtake nuclear worldwide. Renewable energy generated more electricity around the world in 2019 than nuclear, a milestone that is unlikely to be reversed. A separate report finds that renewables account for 82% of total capacity additions worldwide last year. 

European companies saw energy transition coming. Enel (BIT: ENEL) and Iberdrola (BME: IBE) began their energy transitions years ago, making them now powerhouses in renewable energy. That puts them ahead of the game compared to the oil majors. Reuters looks at how this unfolded.

By Josh Owens for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russia Slashes 2021-2022 Oil Production Forecasts

Next Post

Should U.S. Oil Drillers Be Worried About Carbon Taxes?
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC's Surprise Decision Bodes Well For Oil Demand

OPEC's Surprise Decision Bodes Well For Oil Demand
Oil Jumps On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Jumps On Surprise Crude Draw
U.S. Oil Production Is About To Climb

U.S. Oil Production Is About To Climb
Is Russia About To Invade Ukraine?

Is Russia About To Invade Ukraine?
World’s Largest Lithium Producer: Get Ready For A Mega-Rally

World’s Largest Lithium Producer: Get Ready For A Mega-Rally



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com