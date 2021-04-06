Should U.S. Oil Drillers Be Worried About Carbon Taxes?

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 59.33 +0.68 +1.16%
Graph up Brent Crude 35 mins SellBuy 62.74 +0.59 +0.95%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins SellBuy 2.463 +0.007 +0.29%
Graph down Heating Oil 18 mins SellBuy 1.792 -0.002 -0.12%
Graph down Gasoline 20 mins 1.962 -0.004 -0.20%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 61.63 -1.93 -3.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 61.63 -1.93 -3.04%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 61.70 -1.37 -2.17%
Chart Mars US 35 mins 59.48 +0.63 +1.07%
Chart Gasoline 20 mins 1.962 -0.004 -0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 62.14 +0.66 +1.07%
Graph up Murban 2 days 62.53 +0.43 +0.69%
Graph down Iran Heavy 6 days 58.50 -1.37 -2.29%
Graph up Basra Light 6 days 64.98 +1.87 +2.96%
Graph down Saharan Blend 6 days 61.19 -1.60 -2.55%
Graph down Bonny Light 6 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Chart Girassol 6 days 62.09 -1.26 -1.99%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 61.70 -1.37 -2.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 48.59 -2.91 -5.65%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 48.85 -2.80 -5.42%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 57.65 -2.80 -4.63%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 59.05 -2.80 -4.53%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 56.20 -2.80 -4.75%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 54.85 -2.80 -4.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 54.85 -2.80 -4.86%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 56.15 -2.80 -4.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 60.65 -2.80 -4.41%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 55.15 -2.80 -4.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 61.63 -1.93 -3.04%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 56.00 +0.75 +1.36%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 49.75 +0.75 +1.53%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 64.73 +1.66 +2.63%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 53.28 +0.68 +1.29%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 57.23 +0.68 +1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 57.23 +0.68 +1.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 56.00 +0.75 +1.36%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 49.00 -2.75 -5.31%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 55.75 -12.04 -17.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 3 days U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day Trump punches back at Fauci and Birx's revisionist history (aka lies)
  • 40 mins Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 1 hour Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 19 hours America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 5 days Micro Hydropower Systems Could Provide Energy Wherever Streams Flow All Year
  • 2 days Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 3 days What Countries Will Fight Over When Green Energy Dominates
  • 5 days CO the new CRAPPIROFORNIA!! BLM to Incorporate Oil, Natural Gas Climate Impacts in Western Colorado RMP
  • 5 days The Big Red Pill Renewable Fans Need To Take
  • 5 days Montana AG : We have a strong Constitutional case lawsuit against Biden Keystone shutdown

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build

Forget OPEC Production Cuts, It’s Exports That Matter

Forget OPEC Production Cuts, It’s Exports That Matter

All eyes were on the…

A Global Helium Shortage Is Now Looming

A Global Helium Shortage Is Now Looming

Explosive growth in the semiconductor…

The Future is Electric: Why EV Stocks Could Continue To Soar In 2021

The Future is Electric: Why EV Stocks Could Continue To Soar In 2021

As the electric vehicle boom…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Should U.S. Oil Drillers Be Worried About Carbon Taxes?

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 06, 2021, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

As governments are looking to put a price on carbon or raise current carbon taxes, the oil and gas industry globally is bracing for the impact of those levies on the economies of upstream projects.

The oil industry itself, for the most part, supports carbon pricing as one of the most efficient ways to reduce emissions and fight climate change—the two main drags on the oil sector since the energy transition push became mainstream.  

Carbon pricing is a tangible way for governments to “make polluters pay,” and the net-zero commitments of major economies suggest that putting a price on carbon could become increasingly popular in coming years, including in countries with vast oil and gas reserves such as the United States.

Carbon pricing could come either in the form of a fixed carbon tax rate or an emissions trading scheme (ETS) in which producers with higher emissions could potentially buy “more carbon emissions” from producers emitting less.  

This, in turn, would affect the economics of oil and gas exploration and production projects, as well as the value of the assets, Wood Mackenzie says.

Oil and gas producers will not be caught off guard, however: they have been modeling carbon pricing in projects and financial assumptions for some time, and they are also advocating for carbon pricing. The promoters of carbon pricing include Europe’s biggest oil firms, as well as the largest oil lobby in the United States, the American Petroleum Institute (API), which has just conditionally endorsed the idea of carbon pricing.

Carbon Price Impact On Projects And Assets

Currently, there are more than 60 carbon levy regulations at various international, national, and regional levels. Yet, the existing rules impact very few major oil and gas producing areas at a rate above US$20 per ton, according to Graham Kellas, Wood Mackenzie’s Senior Vice President, Global Fiscal Research.  Related: U.S. Oil Production Is About To Climb

The industry has already been including assumptions of carbon pricing in their financial models for some time, with most calculating carbon taxes of between US$40 and US$100 per ton.

As per WoodMac’s estimates, most asset values will not be affected by carbon pricing if that levy is at US$40/ton. However, if the rate is as high as US$200 per ton, a third of all assets would have at least 50 percent of their remaining value of assets reduced.

The carbon pricing itself will be an important assumption in future asset values and project economics, but the actual tax treatment of carbon taxes in various legislations could be even more important, as it could mitigate the impact of a carbon tax on financials.

“Our analysis shows that the fiscal treatment of carbon taxes is arguably more important than pricing,” said Kyrah McKenzie from WoodMac’s upstream research team.  

There Can’t Be Universal Carbon Pricing   

Norway’s proposed tripling of the carbon tax—in which the carbon price would be higher than $250 per ton in 2030—could have less serious implications in Norway than if such a price is levied in other parts of the world, according to McKenzie. That’s because Norway has other tax legislation in place that would offset the impact. This includes high tax rates against which carbon taxes are deductible, as well as low carbon intensity, which also reduces producers’ exposure.

It is evident that carbon pricing is not a “one-size-fits-all” solution to making industries that pollute pay. Various countries have different tax regimes and different ways of collecting revenues from oil produced on their land or in their waters.

“Countries with fiscal regimes including royalty, which is levied on gross revenue and does not allow deduction of operating costs, will be at a disadvantage relative to those with tax-centric systems. And for upstream operations governed by production sharing contracts mitigation will be even more complex,” WoodMac’s Kellas said.

Oil & Gas Industry Supports Carbon Pricing

The oil and gas industry is endorsing carbon pricing, with some European supermajors such as BP and Shell advocating for such measures for years, while others, such as the API, only recently supported the idea.

Last month, the API endorsed carbon pricing. However, the API wants it to be economy-wide and non-duplicative with other greenhouse gas regulations.

Related Video: How To Love Pipelines and Fear Climate Change

BP also supports carbon pricing because, it says, it is needed, fair, efficient, and increasingly global.

According to BP’s chairman Helge Lund, carbon pricing “targets the root of the problem – carbon emissions – and harnesses the power of the market to create change. It gives companies financial incentives to invest in the energy transition – allocating capital, driving innovation, and scaling technology.”

Equinor, which applies an internal carbon price of at least US$55 per ton of CO2 in its investment analysis, says it works with governments and other organizations to support carbon pricing and complementary climate and energy policies.  

Most of the world’s biggest oil and gas companies now support putting a price on carbon as an incentive for polluters to reduce emissions. Most of those firms have come to the carbon-price debate well-prepared: they apply assumptions of carbon costs in their investment analysis and portfolios.

Whenever more oil and gas-producing nations—including the United States—decide to levy carbon taxes or emissions trading systems, the industry will already have an idea which projects and assets would or wouldn’t work at certain tax rate levels. Carbon pricing, albeit an imperfect way to tax carbon emitters, could give the oil and gas industry regulatory certainty, one of the key factors for making investment decisions.    

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Demand Concerns Continue To Plague Oil Markets
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC's Surprise Decision Bodes Well For Oil Demand

OPEC's Surprise Decision Bodes Well For Oil Demand
Oil Jumps On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Jumps On Surprise Crude Draw
U.S. Oil Production Is About To Climb

U.S. Oil Production Is About To Climb
Is Russia About To Invade Ukraine?

Is Russia About To Invade Ukraine?
World’s Largest Lithium Producer: Get Ready For A Mega-Rally

World’s Largest Lithium Producer: Get Ready For A Mega-Rally



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com