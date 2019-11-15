Climate Crusader Sues Pension Fund For Not Being Green Enough

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 4 hours 57.72 +0.95 +1.67%
Brent Crude 3 hours 63.30 +1.02 +1.64%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.688 +0.041 +1.55%
Mars US 4 hours 58.57 +1.15 +2.00%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.00 +0.52 +0.83%
Urals 20 hours 59.25 -0.90 -1.50%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.02 -0.36 -0.59%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.02 -0.36 -0.59%
Bonny Light 20 hours 63.61 +0.76 +1.21%
Mexican Basket 2 days 49.00 -0.03 -0.06%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.688 +0.041 +1.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 20 hours 61.90 -0.70 -1.12%
Murban 20 hours 63.93 -0.83 -1.28%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 55.15 +0.63 +1.16%
Basra Light 20 hours 66.88 +0.89 +1.35%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 64.09 +0.48 +0.75%
Bonny Light 20 hours 63.61 +0.76 +1.21%
Bonny Light 20 hours 63.61 +0.76 +1.21%
Girassol 20 hours 64.75 +0.54 +0.84%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.00 +0.52 +0.83%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 40.21 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 hours 40.27 -0.35 -0.86%
Canadian Condensate 87 days 50.77 -0.35 -0.68%
Premium Synthetic 77 days 57.17 -0.35 -0.61%
Sweet Crude 3 hours 49.07 -0.35 -0.71%
Peace Sour 3 hours 46.52 -0.35 -0.75%
Peace Sour 3 hours 46.52 -0.35 -0.75%
Light Sour Blend 3 hours 50.02 -0.35 -0.69%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 54.77 -0.35 -0.63%
Central Alberta 3 hours 47.02 -0.35 -0.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.02 -0.36 -0.59%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 54.25 +1.00 +1.88%
Giddings 20 hours 48.00 +1.00 +2.13%
ANS West Coast 64 days 64.48 +0.29 +0.45%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 51.67 +0.95 +1.87%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 55.62 +0.95 +1.74%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 55.62 +0.95 +1.74%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 54.25 +1.00 +1.88%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.00 -0.25 -0.53%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.35 -0.35 -0.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Nucelar Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 5 minutes Don Jr. Tweets name Ukraine Whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella. Worked for CIA during Obama Administration, Hold over to Trump National Security Counsel under Gen McCallister, more . . . .
  • 9 minutes Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 12 minutes China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 9 hours EU has already lost the Trump vs. EU Trade War
  • 33 mins Science: Only correct if it fits the popular narrative
  • 3 hours Pioneer's Sheffield in Doghouse. Oil upset his bragging about Shale hurt prices. Now on campaign to lower expectations, prop up price.
  • 6 hours ''Err ... but Trump ...?'' *sniff
  • 2 hours China's Renewables Boom Hits the Wall
  • 1 hour What are the odds of 4 U.S. politicians all having children working for Ukraine Gas Companies?
  • 6 mins Crazy Stories From Round The World
  • 17 hours Who writes this stuff? "Crude Prices Swing Between Gains, Losses"
  • 2 hours Forget out-of-date 'dirty oil' smear, Alberta moving to be world's cleanest oil industry
  • 2 hours Tesla Launches Faster Third Generation Supercharger
  • 9 hours Passerby doused with flammable liquid and set on fire by peaceful protesters
  • 1 day Haaretz article series _ Saudi Arabia: A Kingdom in Turmoil | Part 1 - Oil Empire

Breaking News:

Russia Plans To Boost Crude Oil Exports

Alt Text

Oil Markets Ignore Worrying OPEC Projections

Both OPEC and the IEA…

Alt Text

Chesapeake Isn’t Dead Yet…

Chesapeake, one of the hardest…

Alt Text

Worrying Data For OPEC

OPEC’s latest edition of its…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Climate Crusader Sues Pension Fund For Not Being Green Enough

Join Our Community
Benj

Bored with just plain old protests and interrupting political events to force their climate change virtue signaling onto the world, environmentalists are now using the legal system to harass those who don't agree with their world view or aren't "green" enough for their liking.

That's what Mark McVeigh, a 24 year old environmental scientist from Australia has done: he is suing the $57 billion pension fund he is invested in with his retirement savings for "not adequately disclosing or assessing the impact of climate change on its investments," according to Bloomberg

The case will determine whether or not funds are in breach of fiduciary duties by failing to make investments that mitigate climate change.

Prior to filing the suit, McVeigh had asked Retail Employees Superannuation Trust, his pension fund, how it was "ensuring his savings were future proofed against rising world temperatures". He didn't like the answer he was given, so now he is suing. 

McVeigh said:

 “I see climate change as a huge risk that dwarfs a lot of other things -- it’s such a big physical impact on the planet, and the economy.”

The fund says that climate change is one of the variety of factors it has to consider when investing on behalf of its 2 million members. Australia's pension pool, which stands at about $2.9 trillion, is watching the case closely to see if the outcome will make it more difficult for funds to meet their already legislated minimum return targets.

Ian Patrick, chief investment officer at Sunsuper Pty, which manages A$70 billion, said: “Looking after the best financial interests of our members requires us to be conscious of the risks, but not exclude a whole segment of the economy that’s going to be very meaningful for a period of time. Right now, the interests of our members -- the sole purpose of super -- is what wins out.” Related: U.S. Natural Gas Production Has Hit An All Time High

Other firms are also starting to act accordingly. One study by State Street Global Advisors showed that "fiduciary duty is one of the main ‘push factors’ for financial institutions to adopt environmental, social and governance principles."

Other funds in Australia have employed "responsible investment teams" to try and mix environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) factors into their portfolios. They have joined global investor initiatives like United Nations-backed Principles for Responsible Investment and have used their stakes in large companies to advocate for change.

Remember the days when you used to just choose your own investments, before the government told you what you had to invest in?

Mary Delahunty, head of impact at HESTA, said: “As soon as you remove capital, they don’t have to have a conversation with you anymore.”

Pension funds are also trying to mitigate climate risk using debt. Some funds have written loans to gas companies in the Permian Basin instead of taking equity stakes and bearing the risk of being junior on the capital structure. Related: In Pursuit Of The Perfect Fuel

Patrick continued: "Those loans deliver double-digit returns over periods of up to 10 years while the world shifts to a cleaner energy mix. It’s why we prefer debt and why we think about the tenor of that debt quite deeply. Relative to holding long-term equity in an energy asset, that addresses the risk quite substantially.”

Activism is still on the rise and banks are still shying away from investing in environmentally damaging projects, but the Australian government has moved in the other direction. Prime Minister Scott Morrison is instead "considering new laws to prevent activists like environmental lobby group Market Forces from stymieing commercial decisions and threatening economic growth."

REST recently appointed a responsible investment manager and in June and took control of a wind farm in Western Australia. 

 “Specific climate-related issues which we engage with our investment managers on include carbon foot printing, stranded assets, climate-related scenario analysis and exposure to lower carbon assets,” a REST spokesperson said. 

Michael Gerrard, a professor of environmental, climate change and energy law at Colombia University, said: “Success in litigation breeds imitation, so if McVeigh wins, people will take a close look. People are so desperate at the failure of governments to act adequately on climate change that they’re looking for litigation targets.”

The McVeigh case makes its way to court on November 22 for a preliminary hearing.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Markets Ignore Worrying OPEC Projections
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Natural Gas Is Fighting For Survival

Natural Gas Is Fighting For Survival
Why 2020 Could Be A Crisis Year For Refiners

Why 2020 Could Be A Crisis Year For Refiners

 IEA Sees $90 Crude Ahead Of Oil’s Downfall

IEA Sees $90 Crude Ahead Of Oil’s Downfall

 The Stage Is Set For Oil Price Volatility On November 18th

The Stage Is Set For Oil Price Volatility On November 18th

 Could The Aramco IPO Kill OPEC?

Could The Aramco IPO Kill OPEC?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com