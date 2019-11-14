Could The Aramco IPO Kill OPEC?

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.04 +0.27 +0.48%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.55 +0.27 +0.43%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.632 -0.015 -0.57%
Mars US 5 hours 57.42 -0.35 -0.61%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.48 -0.34 -0.54%
Urals 23 hours 60.15 -0.70 -1.15%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.38 -0.14 -0.23%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.38 -0.14 -0.23%
Bonny Light 23 hours 62.85 +0.33 +0.53%
Mexican Basket 2 days 49.03 -0.37 -0.75%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.632 -0.015 -0.57%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 23 hours 62.60 +1.03 +1.67%
Murban 23 hours 64.76 +1.06 +1.66%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 54.52 +0.40 +0.74%
Basra Light 23 hours 65.99 -0.30 -0.45%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 63.61 +0.23 +0.36%
Bonny Light 23 hours 62.85 +0.33 +0.53%
Bonny Light 23 hours 62.85 +0.33 +0.53%
Girassol 23 hours 64.21 +0.31 +0.49%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.48 -0.34 -0.54%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 38.96 +0.26 +0.67%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 38.37 +0.32 +0.84%
Canadian Condensate 86 days 51.12 +0.32 +0.63%
Premium Synthetic 76 days 57.52 +0.32 +0.56%
Sweet Crude 2 days 49.72 +0.32 +0.65%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.87 +0.32 +0.69%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.87 +0.32 +0.69%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 50.12 +0.32 +0.64%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 55.62 +0.32 +0.58%
Central Alberta 2 days 47.27 +0.32 +0.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.38 -0.14 -0.23%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 53.25 -0.25 -0.47%
Giddings 23 hours 47.00 -0.25 -0.53%
ANS West Coast 63 days 64.19 +0.20 +0.31%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 50.72 -0.35 -0.69%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 54.67 -0.35 -0.64%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 54.67 -0.35 -0.64%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 53.25 -0.25 -0.47%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.25 +0.25 +0.53%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.70 +0.32 +0.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Nucelar Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 5 minutes Don Jr. Tweets name Ukraine Whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella. Worked for CIA during Obama Administration, Hold over to Trump National Security Counsel under Gen McCallister, more . . . .
  • 9 minutes Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 12 minutes China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 1 hour Pioneer's Sheffield in Doghouse. Oil upset his bragging about Shale hurt prices. Now on campaign to lower expectations, prop up price.
  • 5 hours Tesla Launches Faster Third Generation Supercharger
  • 28 mins EU has already lost the Trump vs. EU Trade War
  • 6 hours Passerby doused with flammable liquid and set on fire by peaceful protesters
  • 5 hours Who writes this stuff? "Crude Prices Swing Between Gains, Losses"
  • 2 hours ''Err ... but Trump ...?'' #yawn
  • 4 hours China's Renewables Boom Hits the Wall
  • 2 hours Crazy Stories From Round The World
  • 1 day Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 1 day Climate Change Consensus Shifts in Wind, But Gas Is Still the Right Move
  • 1 day Atty General Barr likely subpeona so called whistleblower and "leaker" Eric Ciaramella
  • 6 hours Haaretz article series _ Saudi Arabia: A Kingdom in Turmoil | Part 1 - Oil Empire

Breaking News:

World's Most Notorious Pipeline Battle Is Heating Up Again

Alt Text

OPEC Output Soars As Venezuela Bounces Back From The Brink

Despite Saudi overcompliance and political…

Alt Text

The $75 Billion Indicator That Might Reveal Aramco’s True Value

Saudi Aramco’s much-anticipated initial public…

Alt Text

A Bull’s Guide To Oil Markets

While bearish sentiment appears to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Could The Aramco IPO Kill OPEC?

By Cyril Widdershoven - Nov 14, 2019, 7:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Aramco IPO

The global oil market could be entering unchartered waters in the coming weeks. After the US shale revolution, which threatened OPEC’s hold on and the stability of the market, a new danger is lurking around the corner.

The Aramco IPO, the largest IPO in history, will not only impact OPEC but will also have repercussions for the Kingdom, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the entire GCC region.

Most analysts have pointed out that there are some major issues with the company’s financials, its valuation and possible returns for the Kingdom. International banks are presenting their own IPO valuations, indicating a wide range of price targets, leaving a lot of room for speculation. At the same time, Aramco’s IPO prospectus indicates some threats which seem not to have been included in most analyses, such as the impact of flattening oil demand growth, potential legal repercussions if listed on Western stock exchanges and the potential lack of interest from US and European institutional investors.

And the financials are just one thing analysts are reviewing. Legal risks, including the 9/11 bill, the attitude of the U.S. congress, and the NOPEC bill could pose a major threat to the future of Aramco.
The possibility of investing in an oil company that could be sued for so-called terrorism or violent actions taken by third parties may be new but oil companies have always been targets of legal cases. Related: The Bullish Surprise In OPEC's Latest Report

In the recent past, we have seen several court cases and class action lawsuits against companies such as Shell, ENI, Total and BP. And, when listed, Aramco will be more of a “normal” company than it has ever been. Saudi Arabia is taking a risk that is not yet quantifiable but which presents a ‘clear and present danger’.

Aramco could also be facing the same scrutiny that other IOCs are currently facing from global warming activists. If climate cases are filed in the US, or some European countries, Aramco could find itself in trouble. Multi-billion-dollar claims should be expected as activists will see the world’s biggest oil company as a symbol against which their cause can rally.

The success of the Aramco IPO, driven by Asian and non-Western institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds and even IOCs, has another non-environmental problem as well. As the main actor within OPEC, Aramco will have to act differently when addressing the market if it wants to be a real listed oil company. Shareholders, even from countries that are really inclined to address global warming issues, will still want to see rising profits and a steady dividend. In this increasingly difficult environment, Aramco will have to deliver to both the Saudi state and its new investors. 

Acting as a normal oil giant will require a serious change in attitude, management and goals. Even though the company is not officially directly owned or linked to the Saudi government, the company has always been an instrument of the Kingdom’s geopolitical and economic strategy. Aramco’s production and investments have always been clearly linked to the future of Saudi Arabia and the geopolitical stakeholders it represents. Related: Aramco’s Breakeven Costs Are The Lowest In The World

A stock market listed Aramco would have to break with this strategy, putting the company on a collision course with OPEC’s agenda. Shareholders will not be very happy if Aramco’s production volumes are determined by the oil cartel’s members. On the other hand, if Aramco decides not to comply with OPEC, it will render the cartel powerless. At present Saudi officials are vehemently denying that OPEC is being threatened, so shareholders and potential investors should be aware of this major issue before investing in the company.

While the risks are high, some positive things should be noted too. The Aramco IPO has already led to some unexpected positive changes in the GCC region. One could argue that thanks to the IPO circus, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, are not yet at war. Riyadh and Abu Dhabi have understood that risking a war would have not only have meant a bloody conflict, but also the end to most of the region’s economic and social diversification plans. Oil and money now seem to have prevented an all-out war with Iran. Next to this, Saudi Arabia’s ill-fated adventure in Yemen seems to be entering its final phase. More and more rumors show that the involved parties are negotiating a deal that could end the Saudi-UAE confrontation with the Houthis. At the same time, the anti-Qatar Arab coalition (Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE and Egypt) have openly shown willingness to remove some of the sanctions they imposed on Qatar. Opening up may come with its risks, but there may also be some more unintended positive consequences.

By Cyril Widdershoven for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Real Estate Tycoon Buys Up Oil Assets At Rock Bottom Prices
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Rig Count Collapse Is Far From Over

The Rig Count Collapse Is Far From Over
Why 2020 Could Be A Crisis Year For Refiners

Why 2020 Could Be A Crisis Year For Refiners

 Natural Gas Is Fighting For Survival

Natural Gas Is Fighting For Survival

 IEA Sees $90 Crude Ahead Of Oil’s Downfall

IEA Sees $90 Crude Ahead Of Oil’s Downfall

 The Stage Is Set For Oil Price Volatility On November 18th

The Stage Is Set For Oil Price Volatility On November 18th

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com