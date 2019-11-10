Fed Warns Climate Change Is Biggest Threat To The U.S. Economy

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.91 -0.33 -0.58%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.10 -0.41 -0.66%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.692 -0.097 -3.48%
Mars US 2 days 57.89 +0.24 +0.42%
Opec Basket 4 days 62.32 -0.07 -0.11%
Urals 3 days 61.60 +0.40 +0.65%
Louisiana Light 4 days 60.66 +0.76 +1.27%
Louisiana Light 4 days 60.66 +0.76 +1.27%
Bonny Light 3 days 62.03 -0.67 -1.07%
Mexican Basket 4 days 50.64 -0.53 -1.04%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.692 -0.097 -3.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 3 days 60.81 -0.48 -0.78%
Murban 3 days 62.91 -0.02 -0.03%
Iran Heavy 3 days 52.79 -0.87 -1.62%
Basra Light 3 days 65.31 +0.00 +0.00%
Saharan Blend 3 days 62.81 -0.87 -1.37%
Bonny Light 3 days 62.03 -0.67 -1.07%
Bonny Light 3 days 62.03 -0.67 -1.07%
Girassol 3 days 63.20 -0.79 -1.23%
Opec Basket 4 days 62.32 -0.07 -0.11%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 37.46 +0.34 +0.92%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 35.15 +0.20 +0.57%
Canadian Condensate 82 days 51.15 +0.80 +1.59%
Premium Synthetic 72 days 57.55 +0.80 +1.41%
Sweet Crude 2 days 49.65 +0.55 +1.12%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.30 +0.60 +1.28%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.30 +0.60 +1.28%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 49.90 +0.80 +1.63%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 55.40 +0.70 +1.28%
Central Alberta 2 days 47.40 +0.80 +1.72%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 60.66 +0.76 +1.27%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 53.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 3 days 47.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 59 days 65.02 -1.01 -1.53%
West Texas Sour 3 days 51.19 +0.09 +0.18%
Eagle Ford 3 days 55.14 +0.09 +0.16%
Eagle Ford 3 days 55.14 +0.09 +0.16%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 53.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 47.50 +1.00 +2.15%
Buena Vista 4 days 66.73 +0.80 +1.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 8 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 10 minutes Exposing The Bogus "97% Consensus" Claim Over Climate Change 'Science'
  • 13 minutes UK Will Not Extend Brexit Transition Period
  • 16 hours Nuclear Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 47 mins China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 4 hours Shale worm is turning...
  • 46 mins China Burns More Coal than the Rest of the World !
  • 2 days Elizabeth Warren has declared meme warfare in her U.S. President bid
  • 23 hours "Climate Migrants"
  • 54 mins Does Brazil Auction Flop Forbode the Outcome of the Saudi Aramco IPO ?
  • 42 mins Don Jr. Tweets name Ukraine Whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella. Worked for CIA during Obama Administration, Hold over to Trump National Security Council , more . . . .
  • 1 day Is Trump impeachment all about Ukraine Gas corruption? Nancy Pelosi was strongly against any attempt to impeach Trump - until news started reporting her son Paul Pelosi's involvement in Ukraine gas corruption
  • 16 hours BLOWOUT Official release, Scary the lack of Fundamentals Ignored
  • 2 days BABA Next, Probably
  • 1 day Offshore is changing
  • 2 hours Petroleum Industry Domain Names

Breaking News:

Why Carl Icahn Dumped $400 Million In Occidental Petroleum Stock

Alt Text

OPEC Oil Output Jumps From Decade Low

New Platts data shows that…

Alt Text

The World’s Biggest EV Market Braces For Another Crippling Blow

China may cut, yet again,…

Alt Text

Why The U.S. Won't Back Down From Syrian Oil Fields

A spokesman from the Pentagon…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Fed Warns Climate Change Is Biggest Threat To The U.S. Economy

Join Our Community
White House

What is a good way for the Fed to deflect attention from the fact that after a decade of liquidity injections it has created the world's largest asset bubble? Why point to another, even bigger - in its view - threat. And with green bonds, unlimited fiscal deficits and MMT all the rage (if not today, then soon), what better bogeyman for the Fed to wave in front of the public than the hottest topic, so to speak, of the day: climate change.

Speaking at the GARP Global Risk Forum, NY Fed executive vice president Kevin Stiroh warned in his prepared remarks, that climate change - not, say, asset bubbles created by his employer - is a major threat that risk managers can't ignore.

"The U.S. economy has experienced more than $500 billion in direct losses over the last five years due to climate and weather-related events. In addition, climate change has significant consequences for the U.S. economy and financial sector through slowing productivity growth, asset revaluations and sectoral reallocations of business activity.”

That was how Stiroh framed the one danger that, according to the Fed, is emerging as the biggest threat to the US economy.

But why is the Fed, whose only concern should be the cost of money, suddenly preoccupied with the weather? Because as the EVP says in his speech, "as supervisors, we can consider climate-related risks in terms of both macroprudential and macroprudential objectives."

In other words, it's only a matter of time before the Fed blames the weather for the next great, "unexpected" crisis... which like the bubbles of 2001 and 2008 was entirely the Fed's doing.

Luckily, the Fed apparatchik did stop before providing advice on how to combat climate change - of which it is the primary enabler, as its loose money policy allows zombie corporations with outdated emissions standards to stay in business - and said that "supervisors should take a risk management perspective, not a social engineering one. It is beyond our mandate to advocate or provide incentives for a particular transition path." Related: Why Oil Companies Aren't Evil

Rather, Stiroh said, "supervisors should focus on the risks that emerge along the path decided by the public at large and their elected governments. Supervisors can use our tools to ensure financial institutions are prepared for and resilient to all types of relevant risks, including climate-related events."

It wasn't clear what tools he was referring to (the Fed certainly has plenty of those), but he did break down the climate change risk into two main categories for risk managers:

Physical risk is the potential for losses as climate-related changes disrupt business operations, destroy capital and interrupt economic activity.

Transition risk is the potential for losses resulting from a shift toward a lower-carbon economy as policy, consumer sentiment and technological innovations impact the value of certain assets and liabilities. These effects will be felt across business sectors and asset classes, and on the strategies, operations and balance sheets of financial firms.

But wait, in a world in which asset managers only care about their year-end bonus and anything that happens on Jan 1 of next year is someone else's problem, why should anyone on Wall Street give a rat's ass about the weather, unless of course it is to capitalize on it?

The Fed's response: "climate change is a long-term issue where actions today are likely to have an impact over many decades. This exceeds the typical life span of a bank exposure, as well as the typical control and planning horizon of a financial institution. Risk management tools, models and scenarios are not designed to capture the long-term nature of climate-related risks. Nonetheless, real impacts are already being felt and we must develop the tools to assess and manage them." Related: The One Metric That Matters For Electric Cars

One more thing: the Fed vice president's remarks did not venture into a discussion on another hot topic: green QE, or central banks boosting bond issuance by refocusing their asset purchase programs toward "green bonds", as the new ECB President Christine Lagarde suggested recently, when she hinted that the ECB might be open to the idea once she had more information.

It was not clear just how monetizing a "green" bond is any different than monetizing any other bonds. In fact, with the Fed already doing so to the tune of $60 billion in monthly Bill purchases as part of its "Not QE", the only question is how will the Treasury rebrand 10 or 30Y bonds as "green", in the process greenlighting even more debt and deficit monetization by the Fed, whose ultimate goal is clear to most by now: using "climate change" and "green bonds" as scapegoats behind a "Green New Deal" type of arrangement, in which the Fed basically adopts helicopter money, and becomes a de facto agent of the Treasury, monetizing almost every piece of debt sold by the US, making the Japanification of the US complete just as the final fiat currency devaluation experiment gets going.

At least Greta Thunberg will be happy for a few years before the social catalysm that results from the Fed's final act of idiocy means that eating the rich - and just about anyone else - will be more than just a figure of speech.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Why 2020 Could Be A Crisis Year For Refiners

Next Post

Harvesting Human Electricity Gains Commercial Traction
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

A Wave Of Unprofitable Oil Is About To Hit The Market

A Wave Of Unprofitable Oil Is About To Hit The Market
OPEC Braces For Drastic Drop In Oil Demand

OPEC Braces For Drastic Drop In Oil Demand

 The Rig Count Collapse Is Far From Over

The Rig Count Collapse Is Far From Over

 Saudi Arabia’s Final Plan For Higher Oil Prices

Saudi Arabia’s Final Plan For Higher Oil Prices

 The 10 Highest Paying Jobs In Oil & Gas

The 10 Highest Paying Jobs In Oil & Gas

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com