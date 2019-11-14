U.S. Natural Gas Production Has Hit An All Time High

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.04 +0.27 +0.48%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.55 +0.27 +0.43%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.632 -0.015 -0.57%
Mars US 5 hours 57.42 -0.35 -0.61%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.48 -0.34 -0.54%
Urals 23 hours 60.15 -0.70 -1.15%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.38 -0.14 -0.23%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.38 -0.14 -0.23%
Bonny Light 23 hours 62.85 +0.33 +0.53%
Mexican Basket 2 days 49.03 -0.37 -0.75%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.632 -0.015 -0.57%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 23 hours 62.60 +1.03 +1.67%
Murban 23 hours 64.76 +1.06 +1.66%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 54.52 +0.40 +0.74%
Basra Light 23 hours 65.99 -0.30 -0.45%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 63.61 +0.23 +0.36%
Bonny Light 23 hours 62.85 +0.33 +0.53%
Bonny Light 23 hours 62.85 +0.33 +0.53%
Girassol 23 hours 64.21 +0.31 +0.49%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.48 -0.34 -0.54%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 38.96 +0.26 +0.67%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 38.37 +0.32 +0.84%
Canadian Condensate 86 days 51.12 +0.32 +0.63%
Premium Synthetic 76 days 57.52 +0.32 +0.56%
Sweet Crude 2 days 49.72 +0.32 +0.65%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.87 +0.32 +0.69%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.87 +0.32 +0.69%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 50.12 +0.32 +0.64%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 55.62 +0.32 +0.58%
Central Alberta 2 days 47.27 +0.32 +0.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.38 -0.14 -0.23%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 53.25 -0.25 -0.47%
Giddings 23 hours 47.00 -0.25 -0.53%
ANS West Coast 63 days 64.19 +0.20 +0.31%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 50.72 -0.35 -0.69%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 54.67 -0.35 -0.64%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 54.67 -0.35 -0.64%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 53.25 -0.25 -0.47%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.25 +0.25 +0.53%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.70 +0.32 +0.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Nucelar Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 5 minutes Don Jr. Tweets name Ukraine Whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella. Worked for CIA during Obama Administration, Hold over to Trump National Security Counsel under Gen McCallister, more . . . .
  • 9 minutes Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 12 minutes China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 1 hour Pioneer's Sheffield in Doghouse. Oil upset his bragging about Shale hurt prices. Now on campaign to lower expectations, prop up price.
  • 5 hours Tesla Launches Faster Third Generation Supercharger
  • 28 mins EU has already lost the Trump vs. EU Trade War
  • 6 hours Passerby doused with flammable liquid and set on fire by peaceful protesters
  • 5 hours Who writes this stuff? "Crude Prices Swing Between Gains, Losses"
  • 2 hours ''Err ... but Trump ...?'' #yawn
  • 4 hours China's Renewables Boom Hits the Wall
  • 2 hours Crazy Stories From Round The World
  • 1 day Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 1 day Climate Change Consensus Shifts in Wind, But Gas Is Still the Right Move
  • 1 day Atty General Barr likely subpeona so called whistleblower and "leaker" Eric Ciaramella
  • 6 hours Haaretz article series _ Saudi Arabia: A Kingdom in Turmoil | Part 1 - Oil Empire

Breaking News:

World's Most Notorious Pipeline Battle Is Heating Up Again

Alt Text

Is The U.S. Gas Boom Already Over?

As natural gas prices continue…

Alt Text

U.S. And Russia Battle It Out Over This Huge Iraqi Gas Field

The geopolitically strategic gas field…

Alt Text

Global Economic Slowdown Hits China’s Natural Gas Demand

China’s natural gas demand has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Natural Gas Production Has Hit An All Time High

By Julianne Geiger - Nov 14, 2019, 5:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Natural Gas Production

Dry natural gas production in the United States will rise to an all-time high of 92.10 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in 2019, the EIA reported on Wednesday in its latest version of the Short Term Energy Outlook.

That figure is up 10% from 2018, but the EIA forecasts that the production growth in 2020 will be less due to “the lag between changes in price and changes in future drilling activity.”

The low prices for nat gas in Q3 2019 will trickle down and eventually reduce natural gas-directed drilling, the EIA says, by the first half of next year.

Natural gas production in 2020 is expected to reach 94.9 Bcf/d.

Total primary natural gas supply will also rise to 85.10 Bcf/d in 2019, before reaching 86.45 Bcf/d in 2020, the EIA said.

For net natural gas exports, the EIA is forecasting 4.8 Bcf/d in 2019, and then increasing to a staggering 7.4 Bcf/d in 2020. This is up from 2.0 Bcf/d in 2018, for a two-year increase of 270%.

Related: Even Banks Have No Idea What Aramco Is Worth

The EIA estimates that the share of US total utility-scale electricity generation from natural gas-fired power plants will increase to 37% of the total in 2019 and 38% in 2020—up from 34% in 2018. This increase will largely come at the expense of coal-fired power, which will fall from 28% of the total last year to 25% in 2019 and 22% in 2020.

This shift from coal to natural gas will also be responsible for lowering the projected carbon emissions in 2019 and 2020, to 5,180 million tonnes in 2019 and 5,074 million tonnes in 2020, the lowest level since 1991, Reuters reported.

The bridge fuel that the renewables industry is dismissing is, it would appear from the EIA data, far from “behind us”, with the EIA reporting no modest growth in renewable utility-scale generation in 2019 and 2020.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Top U.S. Gas Producer Looks To Ditch Major Shale Assets
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Rig Count Collapse Is Far From Over

The Rig Count Collapse Is Far From Over
Why 2020 Could Be A Crisis Year For Refiners

Why 2020 Could Be A Crisis Year For Refiners

 Natural Gas Is Fighting For Survival

Natural Gas Is Fighting For Survival

 IEA Sees $90 Crude Ahead Of Oil’s Downfall

IEA Sees $90 Crude Ahead Of Oil’s Downfall

 The Stage Is Set For Oil Price Volatility On November 18th

The Stage Is Set For Oil Price Volatility On November 18th

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com