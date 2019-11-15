Oil Markets Ignore Worrying OPEC Projections

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 4 hours 57.72 +0.95 +1.67%
Brent Crude 3 hours 63.30 +1.02 +1.64%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.688 +0.041 +1.55%
Mars US 4 hours 58.57 +1.15 +2.00%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.00 +0.52 +0.83%
Urals 20 hours 59.25 -0.90 -1.50%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.02 -0.36 -0.59%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.02 -0.36 -0.59%
Bonny Light 20 hours 63.61 +0.76 +1.21%
Mexican Basket 2 days 49.00 -0.03 -0.06%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.688 +0.041 +1.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 20 hours 61.90 -0.70 -1.12%
Murban 20 hours 63.93 -0.83 -1.28%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 55.15 +0.63 +1.16%
Basra Light 20 hours 66.88 +0.89 +1.35%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 64.09 +0.48 +0.75%
Bonny Light 20 hours 63.61 +0.76 +1.21%
Bonny Light 20 hours 63.61 +0.76 +1.21%
Girassol 20 hours 64.75 +0.54 +0.84%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.00 +0.52 +0.83%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 40.21 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 hours 40.27 -0.35 -0.86%
Canadian Condensate 87 days 50.77 -0.35 -0.68%
Premium Synthetic 77 days 57.17 -0.35 -0.61%
Sweet Crude 3 hours 49.07 -0.35 -0.71%
Peace Sour 3 hours 46.52 -0.35 -0.75%
Peace Sour 3 hours 46.52 -0.35 -0.75%
Light Sour Blend 3 hours 50.02 -0.35 -0.69%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 54.77 -0.35 -0.63%
Central Alberta 3 hours 47.02 -0.35 -0.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.02 -0.36 -0.59%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 54.25 +1.00 +1.88%
Giddings 20 hours 48.00 +1.00 +2.13%
ANS West Coast 64 days 64.48 +0.29 +0.45%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 51.67 +0.95 +1.87%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 55.62 +0.95 +1.74%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 55.62 +0.95 +1.74%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 54.25 +1.00 +1.88%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.00 -0.25 -0.53%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.35 -0.35 -0.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Nucelar Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 5 minutes Don Jr. Tweets name Ukraine Whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella. Worked for CIA during Obama Administration, Hold over to Trump National Security Counsel under Gen McCallister, more . . . .
  • 9 minutes Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 12 minutes China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 9 hours EU has already lost the Trump vs. EU Trade War
  • 33 mins Science: Only correct if it fits the popular narrative
  • 3 hours Pioneer's Sheffield in Doghouse. Oil upset his bragging about Shale hurt prices. Now on campaign to lower expectations, prop up price.
  • 6 hours ''Err ... but Trump ...?'' *sniff
  • 2 hours China's Renewables Boom Hits the Wall
  • 1 hour What are the odds of 4 U.S. politicians all having children working for Ukraine Gas Companies?
  • 6 mins Crazy Stories From Round The World
  • 17 hours Who writes this stuff? "Crude Prices Swing Between Gains, Losses"
  • 2 hours Forget out-of-date 'dirty oil' smear, Alberta moving to be world's cleanest oil industry
  • 2 hours Tesla Launches Faster Third Generation Supercharger
  • 9 hours Passerby doused with flammable liquid and set on fire by peaceful protesters
  • 1 day Haaretz article series _ Saudi Arabia: A Kingdom in Turmoil | Part 1 - Oil Empire

Breaking News:

Russia Plans To Boost Crude Oil Exports

Alt Text

Forget Tesla, This Is The Most Impressive Electric Vehicle Of The Year

A Japanese car maker has…

Alt Text

The Bullish Surprise In OPEC's Latest Report

In OPEC’s final report before…

Alt Text

6 Technology Trends Revolutionizing The Transportation Sector

Greener and leaner transportation is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Markets Ignore Worrying OPEC Projections

By Tom Kool - Nov 15, 2019, 2:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Oil Markets

The Number One Tool For Energy Professionals And Investors

Download the Oilprice App Today For FREE

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

Friday, November 15th, 2019

It was a big week for oil market data and projections this week, with both OPEC and the IEA releasing some key reports for the industry. Despite this influx of new data, oil is set to close out the week little changed from a week earlier. It was a relatively quiet week in terms of volatility, with the U.S.-China trade war maintaining its firm grip over oil markets.

IEA: OPEC faces “major challenge” in 2020. Weak demand and rising non-OPEC supply presents a “major challenge” to OPEC next year, according to a new report from the IEA. The agency said that non-OPEC supply could grow by 2.3 mb/d in 2020, higher than the 1.8 mb/d this year. As a result, demand for OPEC’s oil will decline by around 1 mb/d. “The hefty supply cushion that is likely to build up during the first half of next year will offer cold comfort to OPEC+ ministers gathering in Vienna at the start of next month,” it added.

European Investment bank ends lending to fossil fuels. The European Investment Bank announced on Thursday plans to end financing for fossil fuel projects around the world, a decision that will take effect in 2021. In the interim, only projects currently in the works will go forward. Instead, the EIB said it would unlock 1 trillion euros ($1.1 trillion) for climate change action. “We will stop financing fossil fuels and we will launch the most ambitious climate investment strategy of any public financial institution anywhere,” said EIB President Werner Hoyer. The EIB is the world’s largest multilateral lender.

Minnesota AG joins lawsuit to shut down Line 5. Minnesota’s Attorney General, Keith Ellison, has joined a lawsuit in Michigan to shut down Enbridge’s (NYSE: ENB) Line 5 pipeline.

Offshore oil to peak in 2020. Offshore oil production could hit a peak in 2020 before entering decline. After supply additions next year, a dearth of new projects go forward, according to a report from Sanford Bernstein. For investors, the opportunity is huge because there is a scenario in which industry spending falls but oil prices rise. The recent failed auction in Brazil lends some weight to the theory that the industry might stay away from future offshore spending.

Related: Icahn Urges Occidental To Start ‘’Fire Sale’’

All signs point to OPEC+ extension, not deeper cut. OPEC+ is likely to extend its production cuts through the end of 2020 at the upcoming meeting in Vienna, rather than deepening the cuts. “There is always a risk that if we cut deeper and prices rise, those [U.S.] companies could change their plans to hike production,” a Gulf OPEC delegate told the Wall Street Journal. “OPEC would ensure that won’t happen.”

Carl Icahn wants Occidental to sell assets. Famed activist investor Carl Icahn is pressuring Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) to sell some of its assets after the $38 billion takeover of Anadarko Petroleum.

Tullow Oil plunges on poor outlook in Guyana. Tullow Oil (LON: TLW) saw its share price nosedive by 27 percent this week after it said it is reassessing the commercial viability of its oil discoveries in Guyana. The oil has a high sulfur content, the company said. “We expect investors to worry about the projects’ value,” Al Stanton, an analyst at at RBC Europe Ltd., said in a note. Hess (NYSE: HES), which also has a lot on the line in Guyana, fell by nearly 5 percent after Tullow’s announcement.

IEA: Oil demand to peak in 2030s, but not emissions. The IEA released its highly-anticipated annual World Energy Outlook this week, complete with forecasts to 2040. The agency said that oil demand will likely plateau in the 2030s, but emissions are still on track to rise through 2040. The IEA also saw U.S. shale growing strongly through 2030, nearly doubling in output, despite the current slowdown.

Comstock Resources looks at Haynesville. Comstock Resources (NYSE: CRK) is in talks to purchase Chesapeake Energy’s (NYSE: CHK) Haynesville shale assets in a deal that could be worth as much as $1 billion.

Lithium miners hit by EV downturn. The lithium industry has hit its first major downturn as global lithium supply has surpassed demand by around 5 percent, according to Reuters. That is also the result of slowing EV sales in China as the government pares back subsidies.

IAEA: Iran resumes uranium enrichment. The IAEA said in a report this week that Iran has resumed uranium enrichment at its underground Fordow plant. In the first signs of a crack, some European diplomats raised the prospect of a return of sanctions on Iran.

Callon Petroleum reduces bid for Carrizo. Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE) sharply cut its offer for Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: CRZO), reducing its bid to $723 million from $1.2 billion in July. Related: The EIA Is Grossly Overestimating U.S. Shale

Daimler to cut 1 billion in personnel. Daimler plans to cut 1.4 billion euros in personnel costs and warned that the push for EVs will cut into profits. “The industry is in transformation,” chief executive Ola Källenius told investors in London. “We have to do this.” Tighter European standards on the transportation sector take effect in 2020.

Forecasts for U.S. shale diverge. Forecasts for U.S. shale growth have diverged widely, with several investment banks drastically cutting supply growth forecasts while the main agencies – the IEA, EIA and OPEC – still maintain growth projections of 1 mb/d or more. A lot hinges on who is closer to the mark.

ProPetro under investigation by SEC. Oilfield services company ProPetro (NYSE: PUMP) confirmed that it is under investigation by the SEC for irregular financial disclosures.

Aramco IPO threatens OPEC. The Saudi Aramco IPO threatens OPEC because the company may be under greater pressure to go its own way in an effort to satisfy shareholders, which could make Saudi Arabia less amendable to the concerns of OPEC members.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Rig Count Crashes Again: Loses Nearly 100 Rigs In 3 Months

Next Post

Climate Crusader Sues Pension Fund For Not Being Green Enough
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Natural Gas Is Fighting For Survival

Natural Gas Is Fighting For Survival
Why 2020 Could Be A Crisis Year For Refiners

Why 2020 Could Be A Crisis Year For Refiners

 IEA Sees $90 Crude Ahead Of Oil’s Downfall

IEA Sees $90 Crude Ahead Of Oil’s Downfall

 The Stage Is Set For Oil Price Volatility On November 18th

The Stage Is Set For Oil Price Volatility On November 18th

 Could The Aramco IPO Kill OPEC?

Could The Aramco IPO Kill OPEC?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com