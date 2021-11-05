Big Oil Is Paying Shareholders Back

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 12 hours 81.27 +2.46 +3.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 hours 82.74 +2.20 +2.73%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 hours 5.516 -0.200 -3.50%
Graph up Heating Oil 12 hours 2.456 +0.049 +2.04%
Graph up Gasoline 12 hours 2.321 +0.028 +1.23%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.03 -1.89 -2.34%
Graph down Marine 1 day 79.37 -2.67 -3.25%
Graph down Murban 1 day 81.51 -2.73 -3.24%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.35 +1.02 +1.34%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 82.20 +1.07 +1.32%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 83.66 +0.94 +1.14%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 82.59 +1.06 +1.30%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 61.72 +2.13 +3.57%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 58.71 -3.70 -5.93%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 1 day 77.81 -2.05 -2.57%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 1 day 79.21 -2.05 -2.52%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 74.66 -2.25 -2.93%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 69.96 -2.90 -3.98%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.03 -1.89 -2.34%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 77.75 +2.50 +3.32%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 71.50 +2.50 +3.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 82.74 -2.67 -3.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 75.22 +2.46 +3.38%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 79.17 +2.46 +3.21%
  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 hours Green Groups Thwarting Geothermal Solutions to Energy Problems
  • 14 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 7 hours Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 21 hours Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 2 days China Plans to Build 150 Nuclear Plants to Meet Their Energy Needs
  • 2 days Chinese energy crisis may be over, but consequences will haunt the world for months to come!
  • 7 hours NordStream2
  • 1 day Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 2 days The Ultimate Heresy: Technology Can't Fix What's Broken

Airlines Are Hedging Against Higher Oil Prices

A Glimmer Of Hope For Libya’s Long-Suffering Oil Industry

A Glimmer Of Hope For Libya’s Long-Suffering Oil Industry

Libya’s oil industry has been…

Portable Chargers Could Accelerate Electric Vehicle Adoption

Portable Chargers Could Accelerate Electric Vehicle Adoption

One of the biggest barriers…

Middle East Oil Producers Are Winning The Race For Market Share In Asia

Middle East Oil Producers Are Winning The Race For Market Share In Asia

Though Middle East oil exports…

Big Oil Is Paying Shareholders Back

By Editorial Dept - Nov 05, 2021, 6:00 PM CDT
1. OPEC+ Sticks to Charted Course, Confident of Market Balance Coming Soon

- The OPEC+ oil group agreed to maintain its crude output increase for December 2021 at the pre-agreed 400,000 b/d despite calls from US, Japan and India to pump more oil into the markets.

- The ongoing energy crunch and natural gas shortage specifically were often quoted at the October 05 meeting, saying lack of gas overheated oil demand, however supply would still overtake demand by Q1 2022.

- Largely helped by terminal declines in Angola and Malaysia, civil strife in South Sudan and recurring technical issues in Nigeria, OPEC+ has maintained a solid compliance rate of 111% in September 2021.

- The revival of JCPOA talks with Iran, assumed to take place on November 29, might bring some thrill into OPEC+ meetings – as of today, with US supply being slower on the uptake, the oil group is fairly satisfied overall with how the production curtailments are working.

2. Big Oil is Focused on Share Buybacks and Dividends

- With almost all oil majors having reported their Q3 results, it seems that the oil industry’s main trend will be focused on share buybacks and stable dividends in the upcoming months.

- Chevron produced the best cash flow in its entire 142-year history, only to announce its intention of increasing share buybacks, keeping CAPEX still below pre-pandemic levels.

- Reticence to splash the cash also stems from systemic…

