China’s Oil Giants Are Reeling From The Price Crash

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 39.15 +0.43 +1.11%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 41.53 +0.48 +1.17%
Graph down Natural Gas 22 mins 1.447 -0.035 -2.36%
Graph up Mars US 4 hours 39.62 +0.81 +2.09%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 39.85 +0.89 +2.28%
Graph up Urals 3 days 42.70 +0.10 +0.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 41.20 +0.10 +0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 41.20 +0.10 +0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 40.70 +0.44 +1.09%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 35.42 -0.07 -0.20%
Chart Natural Gas 22 mins 1.447 -0.035 -2.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 40.54 -2.16 -5.06%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 40.83 -2.03 -4.74%
Graph up Iran Heavy 22 hours 40.75 +0.37 +0.92%
Graph up Basra Light 22 hours 44.42 +0.71 +1.62%
Graph up Saharan Blend 22 hours 40.44 +0.49 +1.23%
Graph up Bonny Light 22 hours 40.70 +0.44 +1.09%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 40.70 +0.44 +1.09%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 42.25 +0.26 +0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 39.85 +0.89 +2.28%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 27.65 +0.53 +1.95%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 21 hours 34.51 -2.36 -6.40%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 21 hours 37.01 -2.36 -5.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 21 hours 38.41 -2.36 -5.79%
Graph down Sweet Crude 21 hours 38.01 -2.36 -5.85%
Graph down Peace Sour 21 hours 33.01 -2.36 -6.67%
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 33.01 -2.36 -6.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 33.51 -2.36 -6.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 38.01 -2.36 -5.85%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 33.01 -2.36 -6.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 41.20 +0.10 +0.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 35.25 +0.75 +2.17%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 29.00 +0.75 +2.65%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 44.48 +0.96 +2.21%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 32.67 +0.71 +2.22%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 36.62 +0.71 +1.98%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 36.62 +0.71 +1.98%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 35.25 +0.75 +2.17%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 30.50 -0.25 -0.81%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 45.01 -0.09 -0.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 7 mins Per most popular Indian websites it was Indian troops not Chinese troops breach of LAC that caused the clashes. If you know any Indian media that claim to the contrary please provide the link
  • 4 hours Would bashing China solve all the problems of the United States
  • 3 hours The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 9 hours A shocking Zogby Analytics poll found a majority of voters believe presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden is “in the early stages of dementia.”
  • 16 hours Michael Moore bangs up against the truth - almost
  • 1 day Enough is Enough...
  • 4 hours Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 5 hours DNC needs to replace Biden before it's too late. First it was mental acuity, now dragged into Flynn investigation scandal. Next it's China. .
  • 6 hours See no evil as a cure
  • 3 hours The Political Genius of Donald Trump
  • 12 hours Why Oil could hit $100
  • 8 hours Geopolitics of K-Pop Soft Power
  • 9 hours In the Event of WW3, Oil and/or Renewables?
  • 2 days Bolton's book makes it clear: Trump is the amoral charlatan we knew he was

Breaking News:

U.S. Oil Industry Lobbies Trump To Keep Mexican Energy Reform

Oil Prices Will Hit $50 Before The End Of The Year

Oil Prices Will Hit $50 Before The End Of The Year

An oil market recovery is…

Another Major Bank Turns Bullish On Oil

Another Major Bank Turns Bullish On Oil

Bank of America has increased…

Is This The Future Of Energy Storage?

Is This The Future Of Energy Storage?

Scientists and researchers are racing…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China’s Oil Giants Are Reeling From The Price Crash

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 25, 2020, 3:00 PM CDT
  • Oil producers across the globe are grappling with the worst combination of events for the industry ever
  • China’s state-held oil firms have taken a particularly bad tumble from the price crash
  • In the long-term, China’s push for boosting its energy security by increasing domestic production will support higher investments from the Chinese oil giants
Join Our Community

If there is one sure thing about one of the worst oil price crashes in history, it is that not a single firm in the industry was immune to the collapse. Everyone is suffering: from small U.S. shale producers struggling to stay afloat to international oil majors cutting dividends, to national oil companies (NOCs) reducing investments to preserve cash while following government directives. China’s three state-controlled oil giants are no exception to this after the coronavirus and oil crisis swept across the industry just as Beijing had ordered its biggest oil firms to boost domestic oil and gas production to increase the energy security of the world’s top oil importer.  

Analysts say that among the NOCs in Asia, the top three Chinese state-held firms – PetroChina, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), and China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) – have been hit the worst.

All three firms posted losses for the first quarter and cut capital expenditures (capex) for this year as the oil price collapse and the fuel demand crash dented their revenues.

Going forward, revenues are expected to continue to be weak this year, and losses will likely mount in the coming quarters. Longer-term prospects are brighter due to government support and orders for companies to boost oil and gas production in China.

Oil Market Volatility Hits China’s Oil Giants The Most in Asia 

In the short term, it will be China’s NOCs that will suffer the most from the oil price crash among the state-controlled firms in Asia, data and analytics company GlobalData said in a report this week.

The impact of the low oil prices will be very high for PetroChina and Sinopec and high for CNOOC, analysts at GlobalData said.

PetroChina made the biggest capex cuts, by around 32 percent this year, while CNOOC suffered the most in terms of upstream cash flow.

“The China National Petroleum Corporation (PetroChina) and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) show the most significant upstream impact as cash flow is dramatically weakened under the current low oil prices and recent under-performance of reserve replacement efforts. The pair saw their 2019 debt levels increase from 2018 along with weakened debt to equity ratios coming into 2020,” said Cao Chai, Oil and Gas Analyst at GlobalData.

CNOOC, for its part, was found to be the most sensitive to low oil prices in terms of post-tax cash flow.  

“The company also has one of the largest international exposures among the peer group with nearly half of the production coming from its overseas assets, which may mean additional exposure to disruptions and uncertainties outside of its home market,” Chai said.  

China’s NOCs are now prioritizing the increase of domestic oil and gas production and cutting overseas operations, according to the analyst.

Losses Mount And Capex Cuts Accelerate 

As oil prices crashed, CNOOC cut capex and production at its overseas assets in the U.S. shale patch and Canada’s oil sands. CNOOC reduced its annual net production target for 2020 from 520-530 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) to 505-515 million boe. Total capex for 2020 was cut from US$12 billion-US$13.4 billion (85-95 billion Chinese yuan) to US$10.6 billion-US$12 billion (75-85 billion yuan).  

Related: Iraq Considers A String Of Massive Oil Deals With China

Sinopec reported a loss for Q1, dragged down by the refining and marketing segments as China’s economy stalled, and demand for fuels crashed during the Chinese lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

PetroChina, which also swung to a loss in Q1, said that “Facing this unprecedented and severe situation, the Company will highlight its key projects while constraining its non-major ones, insist on cutting cost as well as enhancing profitability, and adhere to the bottom line thinking of adjusting expenses based on income.”

China, as well as Australia, will see the biggest investment cuts due to the crash in prices, according to Andrew Harwood, Wood Mackenzie’s APAC upstream research director.

“In China, legacy oil areas suffer from old age and difficult geology. CNPC has been swift to announce cuts at many of its mature oil assets, with the Ordos Basin and the Daqing oil complex hit hardest. Other Chinese companies are deferring growth projects,” Harwood said.

In Asia Pacific, China’s NOCs are hit hardest in terms of cash flow and valuation, mostly due to their high-cost and mature oil assets, according to WoodMac.

“While upstream value has fallen by an average of 27% for the 20 largest Asia Pacific portfolios, for CNPC, Sinopec and Yanchang the drop is over 40%,” Harwood noted.  

Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain 

In the short term, all oil companies in China, including the small players and the NOCs, are set to suffer from the price crash, the economic downturn in the pandemic, and the efforts to contain it.

The finances of Chinese companies, including such in the oil industry, have been hit, and defaults in its so-called offshore bond market have accelerated in recent months.

According to Fitch Ratings, this year’s low oil prices will erode the upstream earnings of China’s state oil giants, although their production is expected to stay relatively stable with some rationalization at higher-cost fields.

In the longer term, China’s push for boosting its energy security by increasing domestic production will support higher investments from the Chinese oil giants.  

“Fitch thinks the long-term trajectory for capital spending among Chinese NOCs will stay intact, underpinned by the nation’s target to improve its energy self-sufficiency ratio, particularly for natural gas, in addition to ongoing needs to replenish reserves,” the credit rating agency says.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Tax Relief Lowers Breakeven Prices For Norwegian Oil Drillers

Next Post

Texas Oil Companies Are Already Preparing To Restart Production
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market
JP Morgan Predicts $100 Oil

JP Morgan Predicts $100 Oil
The War On Gold Has Begun

The War On Gold Has Begun
Another Major Bank Turns Bullish On Oil

Another Major Bank Turns Bullish On Oil
The Oil Countries Suffering Most From The Oil Price Crash

The Oil Countries Suffering Most From The Oil Price Crash



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com