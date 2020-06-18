How Saudi Arabia Caused The Worst Oil Price Crash In History

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 38.92 +0.96 +2.53%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 41.58 +0.87 +2.14%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.638 +0.000 +0.00%
Graph down Mars US 20 hours 38.91 -0.17 -0.44%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 37.59 +0.84 +2.29%
Graph up Urals 2 days 40.40 +1.45 +3.72%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.31 -0.35 -0.88%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 39.31 -0.35 -0.88%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 39.67 +0.38 +0.97%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 33.51 -0.12 -0.36%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.638 +0.000 +0.00%
Graph up Marine 2 days 41.77 +1.23 +3.03%
Graph up Murban 2 days 41.68 +1.31 +3.24%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 40.31 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 44.48 +0.21 +0.47%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 40.10 +0.35 +0.88%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 39.67 +0.38 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 39.67 +0.38 +0.97%
Chart Girassol 2 days 41.55 +0.25 +0.61%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 37.59 +0.84 +2.29%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 27.31 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 34.46 -0.42 -1.20%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 36.96 -0.42 -1.12%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 38.36 -0.42 -1.08%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 37.96 -0.42 -1.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 32.96 -0.42 -1.26%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 32.96 -0.42 -1.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 33.46 -0.42 -1.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 37.96 -0.42 -1.09%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 32.96 -0.42 -1.26%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.31 -0.35 -0.88%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 34.50 -0.25 -0.72%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 28.25 -0.25 -0.88%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 42.15 +0.75 +1.81%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 31.19 -0.42 -1.33%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 35.14 -0.42 -1.18%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 35.14 -0.42 -1.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 34.50 -0.25 -0.72%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 28.25 -0.50 -1.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.60 -0.32 -0.75%
India Looks To End Decades-Old State Monopoly On Coal Mining

Why The $17.5 Billion Write-Down Is Just The Beginning For BP

Why The $17.5 Billion Write-Down Is Just The Beginning For BP

BP announced this week it…

Germany Capitalizes On Crisis With Big Bet On Hydrogen

Germany Capitalizes On Crisis With Big Bet On Hydrogen

Germany, Europe’s largest economy, is…

Is A Shale Comeback On The Horizon?

Is A Shale Comeback On The Horizon?

Some of the biggest players…

How Saudi Arabia Caused The Worst Oil Price Crash In History

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 18, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT

  • Saudi Arabia made good on its promise to flood the market with oil after the collapse of the previous OPEC+ deal in early March.

  • The Kingdom's oil exports jumped by 3.15 million bpd to 11.34 million bpd in April.
Saudi Arabia made good on its promise to flood the market with oil after the collapse of the previous OPEC+ deal in early March, exporting a record 10.237 million barrels per day (bpd) in April 2020, up from 7.391 million bpd in March, data from the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI) showed.  

Total oil exports from Saudi Arabia, including crude oil and total oil products, also soared in April – by 3.15 million bpd to 11.34 million bpd, mostly due to the surge in crude oil exports, according to the data released by the JODI database, which collects self-reported figures from 114 countries.    

Production at the world’s top crude oil exporter also jumped in April—to over 12 million bpd, at 12.007 million bpd, the database showed.

After flooding the market with oil in April and contributing to the oil price crash, OPEC’s de facto leader and largest producer, Saudi Arabia, agreed that same month to a new round of OPEC+ cuts in response to the demand crash and plunging oil prices. Saudi Arabia had to reduce its oil production to 8.5 million bpd in May and June under the OPEC+ deal for removing 9.7 million bpd of collective oil production from the market. 

According to OPEC’s secondary sources in the latest Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR), Saudi Arabia slashed its crude oil production in May to the required level of 8.5 million bpd.  

The Saudis are now trying to reduce the inventory overhang in the United States and to tighten the market in Asia as the demand recovery continues to be slow while oil prices continue to be volatile and lower than what the Kingdom finds comfortable for its budget revenues.

Saudi Aramco is said to have cut the crude oil shipments loading in July to at least five of its customers in Asia and is significantly cutting its crude oil exports to the United States this month, with shipments likely to hit a 35-year low.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

