Oilfield Services May Not Recover Until 2023

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 38.92 +0.96 +2.53%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 41.58 +0.87 +2.14%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.638 +0.000 +0.00%
Graph down Mars US 20 hours 38.91 -0.17 -0.44%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 37.59 +0.84 +2.29%
Graph up Urals 2 days 40.40 +1.45 +3.72%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.31 -0.35 -0.88%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 39.31 -0.35 -0.88%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 39.67 +0.38 +0.97%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 33.51 -0.12 -0.36%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.638 +0.000 +0.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 41.77 +1.23 +3.03%
Graph up Murban 2 days 41.68 +1.31 +3.24%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 40.31 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 44.48 +0.21 +0.47%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 40.10 +0.35 +0.88%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 39.67 +0.38 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 39.67 +0.38 +0.97%
Chart Girassol 2 days 41.55 +0.25 +0.61%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 37.59 +0.84 +2.29%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 27.31 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 34.46 -0.42 -1.20%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 36.96 -0.42 -1.12%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 38.36 -0.42 -1.08%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 37.96 -0.42 -1.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 32.96 -0.42 -1.26%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 32.96 -0.42 -1.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 33.46 -0.42 -1.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 37.96 -0.42 -1.09%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 32.96 -0.42 -1.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 39.31 -0.35 -0.88%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 34.50 -0.25 -0.72%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 28.25 -0.25 -0.88%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 42.15 +0.75 +1.81%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 31.19 -0.42 -1.33%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 35.14 -0.42 -1.18%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 35.14 -0.42 -1.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 34.50 -0.25 -0.72%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 28.25 -0.50 -1.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.60 -0.32 -0.75%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 30 mins Merkel - Trump: NATO Chief Plays Down Concern Over US Troop Plans In Germany
  • 1 hour NOT: Energy Giants To Bring Greener LNG To The Market
  • 3 hours Enough is Enough...
  • 3 hours Germany requires all gas stations to provide EV charging
  • 1 hour Things Are Gonna Get Worst: U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Remain High As Second Wave Of Layoffs Hits Industries
  • 3 hours Bloomberg: Saudi Aramco may issue bonds to cover $75 Billion dividend. Get use to it.
  • 15 hours National Guard kills again
  • 1 day US and Australia Sign SPR Lease Agreement
  • 13 hours What could be the affect on Oil if both India and China the largest consumers in Asia escalate the border tension...?
  • 4 hours U.S. Senators Unveil Bill To Curb Foreign Espionage, Influence On Campuses
  • 21 hours Russian Dirty Games: American Sentenced To 16 yrs In Russia On Spying Charges
  • 16 hours France looking like a war zone
  • 2 days New wave of Coronavirus? Beijing City Raises COVID-19 Emergency Response Level To II From III
  • 1 hour Why do oilfields take damage when production is paused?
  • 19 hours Flotilla of Saudi Oil Threatens to Worsen U.S. Supply Glut
  • 1 day Let’s Try This....

Breaking News:

India Looks To End Decades-Old State Monopoly On Coal Mining

Oman Is Building The Largest Oil Storage Facility In The Middle East

Oman Is Building The Largest Oil Storage Facility In The Middle East

Oman has built eight oil…

U.S. Energy Infrastructure Hit Hard By Pandemic

U.S. Energy Infrastructure Hit Hard By Pandemic

Infrastructure, Covid-19, Pipelines, Midstream, Oil,…

The U.S. Has Already Lost More Than 100,000 Oil And Gas Jobs

The U.S. Has Already Lost More Than 100,000 Oil And Gas Jobs

The U.S. oil and gas…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oilfield Services May Not Recover Until 2023

By Rystad Energy - Jun 18, 2020, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Global demand for oilfield services (OFS) is set for a massive 25% yearly drop in 2020.
  • The well servicing sector will be the first to recover, while long-lead segments will pick up much later
Join Our Community

Global demand for oilfield services (OFS), measured in the total value of exploration and production (E&P) company purchases, is set for a massive 25% yearly drop in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19-caused downturn, a Rystad Energy analysis shows. Spending is expected to be $481 billion this year and the sector is likely to start its recovery in 2021, when it is forecast to tick up by just about 2%.

The recovery will accelerate further in 2022 and 2023, with OFS spending by E&Ps reaching some $552 billion and $620 billion, respectively. Despite the boost, purchases will not return to the pre-Covid-19 levels of $639 billion achieved in 2019.

The comeback will not be visible across all OFS segments from 2021, however. Well services and the pressure pumping market will be the first to see a boost, while other markets will need to get further depressed before recovering.

“Despite the recovery in oil prices, it will take many quarters before all segments of the supply chain see their revenues deliver consistent growth. In case of an upturn, operators would prefer flexible budget items with production increments and high-return investments with short pay-back times. Therefore, we expect well service segments to be the first to recover, while long-lead segments will pick up much later,“ says Rystad Energy’s Head of Energy Research Audun Martinsen.

Dividing OFS into six segments – maintenance and operations, well services and commodities, drilling contractors, subsea, EPCI and seismic – only the first three will manage to rise in 2021, while the latter three will have to brace for another year of falling revenues before they can expect improvements.

In absolute numbers, the maintenance and operations segment is poised for consecutive yearly rises in the next three years after slumping to $167 billion this year from $202 billion in 2019. We expect spending in this segment to recover to $175 billion in 2021, $193 billion in 2022 and $205 billion in 2023).

The well services and commodities segment is set for a similar recovery, but only after slumping to $152 billion in 2020 from $231 billion last year – the biggest decline among segments in absolute numbers. Here we see spending at $163 billion in 2021, $189 billion in 2022 and $210 billion in 2023.

The same pattern also applies to drilling contractors, with the segment falling to $46 billion in 2020 from $62 billion last year, and then rising to $47 billion in 2021, $54 billion in 2022 and $57 billion in 2023.

The subsea segment, on the other hand, will fall from $25 billion in 2019 to $24 billion in 2020 and decline further to $22 billion in 2021 – before starting to rebound to $24 billion in 2022 and to $29 billion in 2023. Related: Underinvestment Could Send Oil Prices Soaring

Similarly, EPCI is set to fall to $81 billion in 2020 from $105 billion last year. It will slide further to $74 billion in 2021, before rising back to $81 billion in 2022 and growing to $106 billion a year later.

Lastly, seismic is poised to decline to $12 billion in 2020 from $15 billion in 2019. It will first keep dropping to $10 billion in 2021, before rebounding to $11 billion in 2022 and to $13 billion a year later.

“At best there will only be certain regions and service segments that will see their revenues grow consistently. For the whole supply chain to recover, we will likely need to wait until after 2023, when we expect service purchases to return to their 2019 levels,“ adds Martinsen.

Suppliers will face a continued challenge turning their bottom lines back into black and deal with their debt. However, while the oil and gas market is expected to take years to recover, the impending energy transition could be a potential avenue of hope as it could open up new markets for OFS players to leverage their capabilities and grow.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oman Is Building The Largest Oil Storage Facility In The Middle East

Next Post

How Venezuela Beat U.S. Oil Sanctions
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market
Saudi Arabia Shocks Oil Markets

Saudi Arabia Shocks Oil Markets
Is This The World’s Next Oil Hotspot?

Is This The World’s Next Oil Hotspot?
Country With World’s Largest Oil Reserves Has Only One Rig Left

Country With World’s Largest Oil Reserves Has Only One Rig Left
The End Of The OPEC Deal Could Be The Start Of A New Oil Price War

The End Of The OPEC Deal Could Be The Start Of A New Oil Price War



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com