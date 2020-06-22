China Aims To Boost Its Oil And Gas Production In 2020

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours 40.46 +0.71 +1.79%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 42.53 -0.55 -1.28%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.647 -0.017 -1.02%
Graph up Mars US 4 hours 41.11 +0.46 +1.13%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 39.45 +1.75 +4.64%
Graph up Urals 21 hours 42.60 +1.25 +3.02%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 40.77 +0.68 +1.70%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 40.77 +0.68 +1.70%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 41.94 +0.14 +0.33%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 35.04 +0.87 +2.55%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.647 -0.017 -1.02%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 21 hours 42.53 -0.80 -1.85%
Graph down Murban 21 hours 42.42 -0.61 -1.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 42.53 +0.20 +0.47%
Graph up Basra Light 21 hours 46.66 +0.57 +1.24%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 42.30 +0.17 +0.40%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 41.94 +0.14 +0.33%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 41.94 +0.14 +0.33%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 43.66 -0.11 -0.25%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 39.45 +1.75 +4.64%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 29.73 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 hours 36.33 +0.78 +2.19%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 38.83 +0.78 +2.05%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 40.23 +0.78 +1.98%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 hours 39.83 +0.78 +2.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 hours 34.83 +0.78 +2.29%
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 34.83 +0.78 +2.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 35.33 +0.78 +2.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 39.83 +0.78 +2.00%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 34.83 +0.78 +2.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 40.77 +0.68 +1.70%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 36.75 +0.50 +1.38%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 30.50 +0.50 +1.67%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 42.77 +0.86 +2.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 34.41 +0.71 +2.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 38.36 +0.71 +1.89%
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 38.36 +0.71 +1.89%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 36.75 +0.50 +1.38%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 30.00 +1.00 +3.45%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 44.39 +0.91 +2.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 3 hours What Is Your Political Ideology?
  • 14 mins A shocking Zogby Analytics poll found a majority of voters believe presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden is “in the early stages of dementia.”
  • 41 mins The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 6 hours Bolton's book makes it clear: Trump is the amoral charlatan we knew he was
  • 5 hours Geopolitics of K-Pop Soft Power
  • 14 hours The world is headed for big problems - interview with very smart economist
  • 37 mins Why Oil could hit $100
  • 3 hours 3d printing record tall turbines
  • 7 hours Enough is Enough...
  • 1 hour Would bashing China solve all the problems of the United States
  • 1 day Things Are Gonna Get Worst: U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Remain High As Second Wave Of Layoffs Hits Industries
  • 2 days Per most popular Indian websites it was Indian troops not Chinese troops breach of LAC that caused the clashes. If you know any Indian media that claim to the contrary please provide the link
  • 3 hours France looking like a war zone
  • 9 hours U.S. Senators Unveil Bill To Curb Foreign Espionage, Influence On Campuses
  • 2 days No Man's Land? Pompeo Says Way U.S. Treats Hong Kong Depends On How China Does

Breaking News:

U.S. LNG Braces For More Cargo Cancellations

Another Major Bank Turns Bullish On Oil

Another Major Bank Turns Bullish On Oil

Bank of America has increased…

Surprise Draw In Fuel Inventories Boosts Oil Prices

Surprise Draw In Fuel Inventories Boosts Oil Prices

Oil prices pared losses on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

China Aims To Boost Its Oil And Gas Production In 2020

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 22, 2020, 4:30 PM CDT

China looks to raise its crude oil production by 1 percent to 3.85 million barrels per day (bpd) and natural gas output by 4.3 percent this year, the National Energy Administration’s (NEA) annual production plan showed, as carried by Reuters.

In order to increase its domestic oil and gas production, as imports of both commodities account for most of its supply, China will boost efforts to develop oil- and gas-rich areas in the Bohai Bay offshore northern China in the Sichuan province, Erdos Basin, and far western region of Xinjiang.

China will also aim to have some 900 gigawatts (GW) of installed non-fossil fuel power generation capacity in 2020, up from 820 GW at the end of 2019, and reduce the share of coal in its primary energy mix to 57.5 percent from 57.7 percent last year, according to the plan.

Last year, China’s crude oil production rose for the first time in four years after the government started to urge local state oil majors to boost the development and production of local resources to increase the energy security of the world’s top oil importer.

According to data from China’s National Bureau of Statistics cited by Caixin Global, China’s domestic crude oil production increased by 0.8 percent year on year in 2019 - a small rise, but the first annual increase in production since 2015.

Related: $40 Oil Is The New Normal

At the same time, rising refinery capacity, strategic inventory filling, and nearly flat domestic production resulted in China importing record volumes of crude oil last year, an average of 10.1 million bpd, up by 900,000 bpd from the 2018 average.

Growth in China’s natural gas production accelerated in 2019 from 2018. Last year, China’s natural gas output jumped by 11.5 percent on the year, compared to 7.5 percent annual growth in 2018, official data reported by the Xinhua news agency showed.

Between January and May this year, China’s crude oil output rose by 1.9 percent year on year, while production in May alone increased by 1.3 percent, official government data showed.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

The Oil Kingdom Has Set Up A $4 Billion Tourism Fund

Next Post

The Oil Kingdom Has Set Up A $4 Billion Tourism Fund

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build

API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build
Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring
China Begins Consolidation Of $100+ Billion Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry

China Begins Consolidation Of $100+ Billion Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry
Oil Plunges After API Reports Large Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Plunges After API Reports Large Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
OPEC Compliance With Output Cuts Was Only 74% In May

OPEC Compliance With Output Cuts Was Only 74% In May


Most Commented

Alt text

Are Investors Ignoring The Largest Financial Risk Ever?

 Alt text

Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War

 Alt text

Oil Slides As Russia Plans To Raise Production

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Drillers Restart Production As Prices Recover
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com