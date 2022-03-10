China Plans To Take Advantage Of The Big Oil Exodus From Russia

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 106.2 +0.22 +0.21%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 109.2 -0.09 -0.08%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.667 +0.036 +0.78%
Graph down Heating Oil 12 mins 3.273 -0.023 -0.69%
Graph down Gasoline 21 mins 3.126 -0.031 -0.98%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 111.8 -14.68 -11.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 111.8 -14.68 -11.61%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 114.8 -8.34 -6.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 128.5 +0.53 +0.41%
Chart Mars US 6 hours 105.2 -1.63 -1.53%
Chart Gasoline 21 mins 3.126 -0.031 -0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 23 hours 115.3 -12.34 -9.67%
Graph down Murban 23 hours 117.3 -12.99 -9.97%
Graph down Iran Heavy 23 hours 107.8 -10.31 -8.73%
Graph down Basra Light 101 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 23 hours 118.4 -8.90 -6.99%
Graph down Bonny Light 23 hours 114.8 -8.34 -6.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 114.8 -8.34 -6.77%
Chart Girassol 23 hours 116.3 -8.12 -6.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 128.5 +0.53 +0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 92.17 -15.23 -14.18%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 22 hours 94.60 -15.00 -13.69%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 22 hours 110.9 -15.00 -11.92%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 22 hours 109.1 -15.00 -12.09%
Graph down Sweet Crude 22 hours 107.0 -15.00 -12.30%
Graph down Peace Sour 22 hours 104.2 -15.00 -12.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 22 hours 104.2 -15.00 -12.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 22 hours 106.3 -15.00 -12.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 109.8 -15.00 -12.02%
Chart Central Alberta 22 hours 104.5 -15.00 -12.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 111.8 -14.68 -11.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 102.8 -2.50 -2.38%
Graph down Giddings 23 hours 96.50 -2.50 -2.53%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 125.4 +4.72 +3.91%
Graph down West Texas Sour 23 hours 99.97 -2.68 -2.61%
Graph down Eagle Ford 23 hours 103.9 -2.68 -2.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 23 hours 103.9 -2.68 -2.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 102.8 -2.50 -2.38%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 99.00 -15.00 -13.16%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 121.6 -8.52 -6.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minute Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 7 minutes "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 11 minutes GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 9 hours Oil/NG companies undervalued/overvalued Post Ukraine invasion?
  • 1 day "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 16 hours Oliver Stone's 5 Star Documentary: "Ukraine on Fire: The Real Story" - 90 minutes
  • 1 day Russia lays claim to vast areas of Arctic
  • 11 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 22 hours Study by Swedish researchers PROVES Pfizer mRNA alters the DNA of humans

Breaking News:

Big Oil Is Planning $38 Billion In Buybacks This Year

Here’s How Biden Could Bring Oil Prices Down

Here’s How Biden Could Bring Oil Prices Down

With oil prices soaring it…

China Asks State-Owned Refiners To Halt Gasoline, Diesel Exports

China Asks State-Owned Refiners To Halt Gasoline, Diesel Exports

Chinese authorities have asked state…

Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine Will Benefit China

Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine Will Benefit China

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China Plans To Take Advantage Of The Big Oil Exodus From Russia

By Irina Slav - Mar 10, 2022, 6:00 PM CST
  • The exodus of Western companies from Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine has left a business vacuum that China is very interested in filling.
  • Notably, China is interested in taking advantage of the oil, gas, and metals projects that have been left behind by various companies boycotting Russia.
  • It seems that sanctions and boycotts on Russia may have the unintended consequence of strengthening China’s efforts to internationalize the yuan.
Join Our Community

Amid an exodus of Western European and U.S. companies from Russia, Chinese businesses are seeking to take their place, Bloomberg reported this week, citing unnamed sources in the know. 

It was only a matter of time, really. Nature abhors a vacuum, and so does business. Chinese business, in addition to this, is quite pragmatic, unlike its Western counterparts and competitors. So, once BP, Shell, and pretty much everyone but French TotalEnergies left Russia in the wake of the Ukraine crisis, Chinese energy firms owned by the government started considering moving in.

According to Bloomberg sources, the government in Beijing is talking to four state-owned entities about the acquisition of stakes in Russian oil and metals companies. The entities include China National Petroleum Corp, or CNPC, China Petrochemical Corp, or Sinopec, the country’s largest refiner, as well as Aluminum Corp and China Minmetals Group.

Talks, the report said, were also ongoing between Chinese and Russian companies, although it was too early to say whether they would end with deals. The chances of deals, however, are pretty good. It is one of the clearest examples of mutual benefits: China needs raw materials to grow; Russia has the raw materials and needs money.

It’s a win-win situation, and it has one potentially crucial bonus: it would further strengthen non-dollar transactions between the two countries, undermining the global dominance of the greenback, and, over time, immunizing the two countries from future sanction action.

Russia is already accepting payments in yuan for its exports to China, and Russian companies are in a rush to open Chinese bank accounts, Axios reported earlier this week. Several Russian banks are also considering a switch to China’s card payment system UnionPay after Visa and Mastercard left. An acquisition of stakes by Chinese companies in oil and metals companies would only strengthen this process.

Analysts have been writing about China’s yuan internationalization efforts for years. It is not a secret but rather an important aspect of China’s pretty visible global expansion plans that have worried Western governments. And yet it seems that what these governments are doing is facilitating China’s expansion.

The wave of sanctions against Russia was meant to punish the Kremlin—and the Russian population along with it—for the invasion of Ukraine. One very big unintended consequence of that punishment, however, was pushing Russia and China further into each other’s arms.

This is hardly something that sits well in Brussels, London, or Washington as both Europe and the U.S. struggle with higher energy costs, driving inflation higher and higher at a time when billions are planned to be spent on the energy transition. And yet it was something that Brussels, London, and Washington pretty much did single-handedly.

Related: Surprise Crude Draw Bolsters Oil Prices

China has a near-insatiable appetite for energy, and it does not shy away from using fossil fuels to satisfy this appetite. Unlike governments in Europe and the U.S., Beijing is in no frantic rush to reduce emissions. Its net-zero target year is 2060. And if Russia is, by force of sanction action, selling its oil at a discount, then all the better for Chinese buyers.

What would be even better is, for example, replacing BP as a shareholder in Rosneft. Some industry observers with a longer memory would remember that the Rosneft stake was the only thing that kept BP from slipping into a loss during the last oil downturn, thanks to the Russian tax regime and the ruble/dollar exchange rate. 

Yet with the energy transition firmly underway, judging by statements being made on both sides of the Atlantic, metals are also center-stage alongside oil and gas. China already has dominance in critical minerals thanks to its massive rare earths processing capacity. It wouldn’t hurt to grow its presence in aluminum and, why not, nickel, too. 

All this would deepen an already significant disadvantage for the West. In fact, for some, the scenario of a Russia-China partnership falls in the “nightmare” category. Yet it has been the West that has been the most active in enabling this partnership by failing to consider the consequences of its actions. And as we all know, all actions have consequences, often unintended and sometimes harmful for the one doing the action.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

There Is No Short Term Fix For Oil Price Volatility
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Asks State-Owned Refiners To Halt Gasoline, Diesel Exports

China Asks State-Owned Refiners To Halt Gasoline, Diesel Exports
$110 Oil Prompts Private Shale Firms To Open The Taps

$110 Oil Prompts Private Shale Firms To Open The Taps
Oil Prices Crash By 11% As UAE Calls On OPEC To Open The Taps

Oil Prices Crash By 11% As UAE Calls On OPEC To Open The Taps
Saudi Arabia Significantly Raises Crude Prices To Key Market Asia

Saudi Arabia Significantly Raises Crude Prices To Key Market Asia
Analysts Warn Of $150 Oil If The West Bans Russian Crude

Analysts Warn Of $150 Oil If The West Bans Russian Crude



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com