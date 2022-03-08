OPEC Discusses Oil Market With U.S. Shale Executives

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 125.0 +5.60 +4.69%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 129.2 +5.98 +4.85%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.632 -0.201 -4.16%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 4.442 +0.520 +13.26%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.703 +0.131 +3.67%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 121.3 +2.54 +2.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 121.3 +2.54 +2.14%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 125.2 +9.38 +8.10%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 126.5 +13.36 +11.81%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 119.1 +3.72 +3.23%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.703 +0.131 +3.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 125.1 +16.41 +15.09%
Graph up Murban 2 days 127.1 +16.09 +14.49%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 120.2 +9.85 +8.93%
Graph down Basra Light 99 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 128.9 +9.97 +8.38%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 125.2 +9.38 +8.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 125.2 +9.38 +8.10%
Chart Girassol 2 days 126.3 +9.35 +7.99%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 126.5 +13.36 +11.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 103.6 +3.51 +3.51%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 105.3 +3.72 +3.66%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 121.6 +3.72 +3.16%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 119.8 +3.72 +3.20%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 117.7 +3.72 +3.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 114.9 +3.72 +3.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 114.9 +3.72 +3.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 117.0 +3.72 +3.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 120.5 +3.72 +3.19%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 115.2 +3.72 +3.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 121.3 +2.54 +2.14%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 116.0 +4.00 +3.57%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 109.8 +4.00 +3.78%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 120.7 +4.12 +3.53%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 113.4 +3.28 +2.98%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 117.3 +3.28 +2.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 117.3 +3.28 +2.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 116.0 +4.00 +3.57%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 109.8 +3.75 +3.54%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 125.4 +4.62 +3.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minute Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 7 minutes "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 11 minutes GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Oil Prices Heading Higher, Maybe $80-ish Before Autumn?
  • 1 hour How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 1 hour Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 15 hours Study by Swedish researchers PROVES Pfizer mRNA alters the DNA of humans
  • 1 day Russia lays claim to vast areas of Arctic
  • 58 mins "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 1 day "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 2 days  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 day The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 days "The First Casualty of War Is the Truth – The Current Western Propaganda for Ukraine Is Epic in Scale "
  • 2 days German Lawyer Sues The World Over Coronavirus

Breaking News:

Nickel Trading Suspended As Prices Double In Short Squeeze

IEA Ready To Release Additional Oil From Reserves As Prices Surge

IEA Ready To Release Additional Oil From Reserves As Prices Surge

The members of the International…

U.S. Looks To Persuade Saudi Arabia To Pump More Oil

U.S. Looks To Persuade Saudi Arabia To Pump More Oil

Advisers to U.S. President Joe…

OPEC+ Faces Difficult Meeting Amid Ukraine Crisis

OPEC+ Faces Difficult Meeting Amid Ukraine Crisis

The threat of energy export…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC Discusses Oil Market With U.S. Shale Executives

By Irina Slav - Mar 08, 2022, 9:00 AM CST
  • OPEC officials discuss oil markets with U.S. shale executives at CERAWeek.
  • Underinvestment in new production and sanctions on Russian oil dominate the conversation at CERAWeek.
Join Our Community

OPEC officials and U.S. shale industry executives met at the CERAWeek conference this week to discuss the situation on global oil markets, and the results of the meeting do not seem particularly encouraging.

According to a Reuters report, several senior executives from U.S. shale had dinner with OPEC's outgoing secretary general, Mohammed Barkindo, including the chief executives of Hess Corp., EQT Corp, and Chesapeake Energy.

The report quoted Barkindo as saying one of the topics of discussion had been U.S. shale majors' decision to continue returning cash to shareholders rather than expanding production in response to higher oil prices.

"This massive under-investment requires us to revisit that," the OPEC head said, as quoted by Reuters. "This is up to the companies themselves and their boards ... but there's this general realization that something needs to be done" about oil prices.

The dinner took place on Monday when Brent briefly touched $139 on talks between the U.S. and Europe about sanctioning Russia's oil exports. These, including both crude and fuels, amount to an average of 7 million bpd and, according to OPEC's Barkindo, "There is no capacity in the world that could replace 7 million barrels per day."

In this context, which has prompted analysts to warn about even higher oil prices coming, it is no wonder that Germany's Chancellor Olaf Sholz took a stance at odds with that of the U.S. and the UK, saying on Monday that it would not impose sanctions on Russian oil and gas as they were essential for Germany's energy supply.

The U.S., meanwhile, might decide to go it alone with the sanctions, according to a Reuters report from earlier today. "We import such a smaller percentage of oil from Russia than the Europeans do ... it is very different circumstance," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told media.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Shale Cannot Offset Loss Of Russian Crude In The Short Term

Next Post

Oil Prices Jump As Biden Announces Full Ban On Russian Energy Imports
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$110 Oil Prompts Private Shale Firms To Open The Taps

$110 Oil Prompts Private Shale Firms To Open The Taps
Big Oil’s Sudden Decision To Exit Russia Comes At A High Price

Big Oil’s Sudden Decision To Exit Russia Comes At A High Price
Saudi Arabia Significantly Raises Crude Prices To Key Market Asia

Saudi Arabia Significantly Raises Crude Prices To Key Market Asia
Analysts Warn Of $150 Oil If The West Bans Russian Crude

Analysts Warn Of $150 Oil If The West Bans Russian Crude
Oil Prices Break $130 As EU And U.S. Allies Consider Ban On Russian Crude

Oil Prices Break $130 As EU And U.S. Allies Consider Ban On Russian Crude



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com