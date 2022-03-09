Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
All Charts
Breaking News:

Senator Warren Wants ''Windfall Tax'' On Oil Profits

Europe Is Rushing To Overhaul Its Energy Security Strategy

Europe Is Rushing To Overhaul Its Energy Security Strategy

For many decades, Europe has…

Brace For High Oil Prices, Inflation, And An Economic Slowdown

Brace For High Oil Prices, Inflation, And An Economic Slowdown

Fears of inflation and an…

One Of The Wildest Weeks In Modern History For Oil Markets

One Of The Wildest Weeks In Modern History For Oil Markets

Oil markets experienced one of…

U.S. Oil & Gas Association President: “Cut The Crap And Approve Our Permits”

By ZeroHedge - Mar 09, 2022, 1:00 PM CST
  • The Biden Administration is facing increasing backlash from consumers and oil industry executives alike over rising energy prices.
  • Brent crude hit $139 per barrel on March 7, and some traders are even betting that oil will reach $200 per barrel by the end of the month.
  • Tim Stewart, president of the U.S. Oil and Gas Association, had a straightforward response to the Biden Administration’s lack of action, “Cut the crap and approve our permits.”
On March 8, while President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil and gas imports, regular gasoline at one BP gas station on Chicago’s South Side was nearly $5 a gallon. “$25 is only giving you half a tank,” Dacia, a customer who was buying a few dollars of fuel, told The Epoch Times. “I probably have to go to Indiana to find somewhere else cheaper. People don’t really have that much money.”

On March 7, average national gas prices had shattered the record set in 2008, reaching a new high of $4.104, according to GasBuddy. That number surged even higher on March 8, reaching $4.173, according to AAA.

“Gas is now officially more expensive than the movie ‘I Am Legend’ imagined it would be during the apocalypse,” PragerU’s Taylor Trandahl wrote on Twitter.

Oil

Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, said, “It’s a dire situation and won’t improve any time soon. GasBuddy now expects the yearly national average to rise to its highest ever recorded.”

The Energy Information Administration’s (EIA’s) latest Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) also reflects the costly new normal.

While EIA’s February STEO projected Brent crude, a key international benchmark, would average $83 per barrel in 2022 before falling to $68 per barrel in 2023, its March 8 STEO revised those estimates upward to $105.22 in 2022 and $88.98 in 2023.

Brent crude hit $139 per barrel on March 7. Some traders are betting that oil will reach $200 per barrel during March.

The most recent uptick in prices has to do with the Russia–Ukraine war, according to De Haan and other experts. Yet experts who spoke with The Epoch Times said prices had been increasing long before that conflict began.

“Russia’s war against Ukraine has added a premium to the price of crude on the global market of $15 to $20 per barrel and promises to add more if the conflict is extended. But the oil price was $37 per barrel when Biden was elected and had already risen by $60 before Russia’s invasion due to supply and demand factors,” David Blackmon, editor of SHALE Magazine and co-host of the radio show In The Oil Patch, told The Epoch Times in an email.

“The fact is the market has been under-supplied for months now, and Biden has contributed to that greatly by his efforts to hamstring the U.S. oil industry. That’s the truth.”

Shubham Garg, founder and CEO of White Tundra Investments, told The Epoch Times, “The geopolitical risk and fear in the market does play a role. However, I think the bigger problem is a fundamental problem—we were already in an undersupplied market with a very low inventory.”

“American domestic production and Canadian production have been unfairly targeted.”

Karr Ingham, a petroleum economist with the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers (TAEP), told The Epoch Times that a slow recovery from the COVID-19 production downturn partly accounted for the long-range rise in prices—a conclusion similar to that of EIA Administrator Steve Nalley, who testified before the Senate in November 2021 that rising oil prices are driven by global petroleum consumption outpacing production.

“The question is, why weren’t we growing production on the heels of that much faster than we were?” Ingham asked. “I think it’s quite safe to say that the political, legislative, and regulatory environment is openly hostile, or has been, to growing or re-establishing U.S. domestic crude oil production.

“It’s quite disingenuous to simply blame our current price levels on what Russia did, because we had a $90 base of crude oil pricing in place before this happened.”

Yet when the Biden administration has been pressed on rising gasoline prices, which have trended upward since November 2020, it has blamed Russia and exempted its own policies from fault.

Related: Surprise Crude Draw Bolsters Oil Prices

At a March 4 press conference, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters, “The reason why the price of gas is going up is not because of steps the president has taken. They are President [Vladimir] Putin is invading Ukraine, and that is creating a great deal of instability in the global marketplace.”

At a March 7 press conference, Psaki doubled down. Asked whether post-pandemic supply chain factors were already a driver of increased gas prices before the invasion, she said, “The anticipated continued increase … is a direct result of the invasion of Ukraine.”

“Federal policies are not limiting the supplies of oil and gas,” she later said at the same press conference.

In his Tuesday press conference announcing the Russian energy restrictions, Biden said, “It’s simply not true that my administration or policies are holding back domestic energy production.”

He cited the fact that almost 90 percent of onshore oil production doesn’t occur on federal land, as well as the fact that oil and gas firms have more than 9,000 unused permits.

In a Fact Check released on March 7, the Institute for Energy Research (IER) pointed out that oil exploration on federal lands rapidly declined under the Obama administration.

“The reality is that federal lands vastly underperform on oil and gas production versus state and private lands because the federal government owns the majority of the mineral estate,” the IER wrote.

“You can hold a lease without deciding to develop or produce it based on the economics of that lease. Companies have always made decisions based on lease economics,” Ingham said of TAEP. “To suggest they’re not going to offer more leases until companies drill what they have now—that’s making decisions on behalf of companies that the administration is neither qualified nor authorized to make.”

Tim Stewart, president of the U.S. Oil and Gas Association, had a straightforward response to Biden’s March 8 comments.

“Cut the crap and approve our permits.”

Biden administration officials are making overtures to Venezuela, Iran, and Saudi Arabia in the hopes that those countries will boost production and reduce oil prices.

“Venezuela has probably some of the dirtiest oil in the world,” Garg said. “Even if they remove the sanctions, that industry is in such a collapsed state that it’s going to require hundreds of billions of dollars and expertise from America.”

“Higher oil and gas prices make electric vehicles and renewable energy more price competitive,” Blackmon said. “This is illustrated by the fact that officials like Pete Buttigieg continue to double down on that agenda as the ‘solution’ to our high gasoline price issue. That’s why you see him, Biden, and Kamala Harris advocate for more oil from Venezuela and Iran, but not from our own domestic industry.”

By Zerohedge.com 

