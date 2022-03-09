Surprise Crude Draw Bolsters Oil Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 117.8 -5.86 -4.74%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 121.6 -6.34 -4.95%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.551 +0.024 +0.53%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 3.883 -0.555 -12.50%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.552 -0.131 -3.54%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 126.4 +5.13 +4.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 126.4 +5.13 +4.23%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 132.2 +7.03 +5.62%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 127.9 +1.42 +1.12%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 122.0 +2.90 +2.44%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.552 -0.131 -3.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 122.9 -2.27 -1.81%
Graph down Murban 1 day 125.5 -1.64 -1.29%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 126.6 +6.41 +5.33%
Graph down Basra Light 99 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 136.1 +7.21 +5.59%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 132.2 +7.03 +5.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 132.2 +7.03 +5.62%
Chart Girassol 1 day 133.4 +7.09 +5.61%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 127.9 +1.42 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 107.4 +3.77 +3.64%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 109.6 +4.30 +4.08%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 125.9 +4.30 +3.54%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 124.1 +4.30 +3.59%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 122.0 +4.30 +3.65%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 119.2 +4.30 +3.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 119.2 +4.30 +3.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 121.3 +4.30 +3.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 124.8 +4.30 +3.57%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 119.5 +4.30 +3.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 126.4 +5.13 +4.23%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 120.3 +4.25 +3.66%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 114.0 +4.25 +3.87%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 120.7 +4.12 +3.53%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 117.7 +4.30 +3.79%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 121.6 +4.30 +3.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 121.6 +4.30 +3.67%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 120.3 +4.25 +3.66%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 114.0 +4.25 +3.87%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 130.1 +4.70 +3.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minute Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 7 minutes "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 11 minutes GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Oil Prices Heading Higher, Maybe $80-ish Before Autumn?
  • 16 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 9 hours Oil/NG companies undervalued/overvalued Post Ukraine invasion?
  • 18 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 22 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 1 day Study by Swedish researchers PROVES Pfizer mRNA alters the DNA of humans
  • 19 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 hours Russia lays claim to vast areas of Arctic
  • 2 days "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"

Breaking News:

U.S. Oil Import Ban To Leave More Russian Crude Unsold

Russia’s Oil Exports Are Plunging Even Without Sanctions

Russia’s Oil Exports Are Plunging Even Without Sanctions

Russia’s energy exports are plunging…

U.S. Sanctions Can’t Keep China From Buying Russian Oil

U.S. Sanctions Can’t Keep China From Buying Russian Oil

An increasing number of oil…

Canada Says Its Oil Could Replace U.S. Imports Of Russian Crude

Canada Says Its Oil Could Replace U.S. Imports Of Russian Crude

Canada’s oil could replace American…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Surprise Crude Draw Bolsters Oil Prices

By Irina Slav - Mar 09, 2022, 9:37 AM CST
  • Bullish crude inventory data continues to support crude prices.
  • EIA reports draws for both gasoline and distillates.
  • Brent crude held above $120 per barrel on Wednesday morning.
Join Our Community

Oil prices got some support from bullish EIA data today after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a crude oil inventory draw of 1.9 million barrels for the week to March 4.

At 411.6 million barrels, the EIA said, crude oil inventories are 13 percent below the five-year average for this time of the year.

A week earlier, the EIA had estimated an inventory draw of 2.6 million barrels, which helped strengthen the oil price rally accelerated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In fuels, the EIA reported draws across the board.

Gasoline inventories shed 1.4 million barrels in the week to March 4, with production averaging 9.6 million barrels daily. This compared with an inventory decline of half a million barrels for the previous week and production of 9.3 million bpd.

In middle distillates, the EIA estimated an inventory draw of 5.2 million barrels for the week to March 4, with production averaging 4.6 million barrels daily. This compared with a draw of 600,000 barrels for the previous week and production averaging 4.7 million bpd.

Meanwhile, the national average price for gasoline topped $4 per gallon for the first time since 2008, with prices at the pump in California topping $5 per gallon. The latest spike in prices came after President Biden said he would ban all Russian oil and oil product imports. Congress is due to vote on the ban today.

To cushion the blow from this move to Americans, the White House has agreed a coordinated release of 60 million barrels of crude with the International Energy Agency and is seeking alternative sources of crude, including Venezuela, to which it has reportedly promised sanction relief in exchange for a commitment to supply oil to U.S. refineries. However, Venezuelan output may not be enough, according to a WSJ report.

At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at $121.50 per barrel, with West Texas Intermediate at $117.60 per barrel.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Reaffirms Commitment To Russia Despite War In Ukraine
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$110 Oil Prompts Private Shale Firms To Open The Taps

$110 Oil Prompts Private Shale Firms To Open The Taps
Big Oil’s Sudden Decision To Exit Russia Comes At A High Price

Big Oil’s Sudden Decision To Exit Russia Comes At A High Price
Saudi Arabia Significantly Raises Crude Prices To Key Market Asia

Saudi Arabia Significantly Raises Crude Prices To Key Market Asia
Analysts Warn Of $150 Oil If The West Bans Russian Crude

Analysts Warn Of $150 Oil If The West Bans Russian Crude
Oil Prices Break $130 As EU And U.S. Allies Consider Ban On Russian Crude

Oil Prices Break $130 As EU And U.S. Allies Consider Ban On Russian Crude



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com