Credit Suisse To Halve Fossil Fuel Funding

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 109.2 +3.20 +3.02%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 112.5 +3.18 +2.91%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.775 +0.144 +3.11%
Graph up Heating Oil 14 mins 3.411 +0.115 +3.48%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.298 +0.142 +4.49%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 108.7 -3.03 -2.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 108.7 -3.03 -2.71%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 114.8 -8.34 -6.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.2 -11.23 -8.74%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 105.2 -1.63 -1.53%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.298 +0.142 +4.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 115.3 -12.34 -9.67%
Graph down Murban 2 days 117.3 -12.99 -9.97%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 107.8 -10.31 -8.73%
Graph down Basra Light 102 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 118.4 -8.90 -6.99%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 114.8 -8.34 -6.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 114.8 -8.34 -6.77%
Chart Girassol 2 days 116.3 -8.12 -6.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.2 -11.23 -8.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 90.45 -1.72 -1.87%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 91.92 -2.68 -2.83%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 108.2 -2.68 -2.42%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 106.4 -2.68 -2.46%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 104.3 -2.68 -2.50%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 101.5 -2.68 -2.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 101.5 -2.68 -2.57%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 103.6 -2.68 -2.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 107.1 -2.68 -2.44%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 101.8 -2.68 -2.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 108.7 -3.03 -2.71%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 102.8 -2.50 -2.38%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 96.50 -2.50 -2.53%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 110.4 -15.04 -11.99%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 99.97 -2.68 -2.61%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 103.9 -2.68 -2.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 103.9 -2.68 -2.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 102.8 -2.50 -2.38%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 96.25 -2.75 -2.78%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 112.0 -9.66 -7.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minute Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 7 minutes "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 11 minutes GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours Oil/NG companies undervalued/overvalued Post Ukraine invasion?
  • 4 mins How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 3 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 2 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 1 day Oliver Stone's 5 Star Documentary: "Ukraine on Fire: The Real Story" - 90 minutes
  • 2 days Study by Swedish researchers PROVES Pfizer mRNA alters the DNA of humans

Breaking News:

U.S. Congress Passes Cyber Attacks Reporting Bill

Here’s How Biden Could Bring Oil Prices Down

Here’s How Biden Could Bring Oil Prices Down

With oil prices soaring it…

There Is No Short Term Fix For Oil Price Volatility

There Is No Short Term Fix For Oil Price Volatility

The remarkable volatility in oil…

These Emerging Markets Are Looking To Bolster Electric Vehicle Production

These Emerging Markets Are Looking To Bolster Electric Vehicle Production

Emerging markets are jumping on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Credit Suisse To Halve Fossil Fuel Funding

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 11, 2022, 10:00 AM CST
  • Credit Suisse to slash exposure to fossil fuels by half by 2030.
  • The bank already reduced exposure to the industry by 41% between 2020 and 2021.
  • Credit Suisse Has around $2.6 billion in outstanding loans to oil, gas and coal producers.
Join Our Community

Swiss banking major Credit Suisse plans to slash its exposure to the fossil fuel industry by half by 2030.

The bank said, as quoted by Reuters, it had already reduced its exposure to the industry by 41 percent between 2020 and 2021, and currently had some $2.6 billion in loans outstanding with oil, gas, and coal producers.

Global lenders have been in a race to offload their fossil fuel business as they come under increasingly intense pressure to turn their backs on oil and gas from activist investors, environmentalists, and governments.

In response to that pressure, banks have been pressuring their clients to become greener, too. Citi, for instance, announced it would drop some clients unless they set themselves emission reduction targets that correspond to the bank’s own targets.

“At the end of the day, that will mean there are some choices as to which clients we will be serving and which ones we won’t be,” Citi’s chief executive Jane Fraser said in December last year, after announcing the bank would spend $1 trillion on funding the energy transition. “One-size-fits-all won’t work for that.”

Despite accusations of investing billions in oil, gas, and coal, most Western banks have actually been decreasing their exposure to the sector since the Paris Agreement. Among them, according to a 2021 overview by CNBC, were Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley.

Meanwhile, activist investors are ramping up the pressure. For Credit Suisse, its latest dose came from a group of shareholders, including Europe’s largest asset manager, French Amundi. The group, which collectively manages $2.4 trillion, called on the bank to set for itself stricter climate change targets, including by cutting its exposure to fossil fuels.

The Swiss bank reported that it had already reduced its exposure to coal by 39 percent to $640 million as of the end of last year, and would cut its exposure to oil and gas by 25 percent from 2020 levels to $9.8 billion.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China Plans To Take Advantage Of The Big Oil Exodus From Russia

Next Post

50 Minerals Critical To U.S. Security
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Asks State-Owned Refiners To Halt Gasoline, Diesel Exports

China Asks State-Owned Refiners To Halt Gasoline, Diesel Exports
$110 Oil Prompts Private Shale Firms To Open The Taps

$110 Oil Prompts Private Shale Firms To Open The Taps
Oil Prices Crash By 11% As UAE Calls On OPEC To Open The Taps

Oil Prices Crash By 11% As UAE Calls On OPEC To Open The Taps
Analysts Warn Of $150 Oil If The West Bans Russian Crude

Analysts Warn Of $150 Oil If The West Bans Russian Crude
OPEC+ Raises Oil Production By Most In 7 Months

OPEC+ Raises Oil Production By Most In 7 Months



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com