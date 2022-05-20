Can Venezuela Help Lower Gasoline Prices?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours 113.2 +1.02 +0.91%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 112.9 +0.87 +0.78%
Graph down Natural Gas 20 mins 8.083 -0.225 -2.71%
Graph down Heating Oil 22 mins 3.739 -0.053 -1.40%
Graph up Gasoline 20 mins 3.837 +0.005 +0.14%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 113.8 +2.64 +2.37%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 113.8 +2.64 +2.37%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 114.1 +0.52 +0.46%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 112.0 -2.90 -2.52%
Chart Mars US 12 mins 108.0 +0.42 +0.39%
Chart Gasoline 20 mins 3.837 +0.005 +0.14%

Graph down Marine 2 days 105.3 -4.13 -3.78%
Graph down Murban 2 days 108.0 -4.12 -3.68%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 106.1 +0.04 +0.04%
Graph down Basra Light 172 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 113.3 +0.15 +0.13%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 114.1 +0.52 +0.46%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 114.1 +0.52 +0.46%
Chart Girassol 2 days 110.6 +0.20 +0.18%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 112.0 -2.90 -2.52%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 91.49 +2.18 +2.44%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 95.79 +2.85 +3.07%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 112.0 +2.85 +2.61%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 110.3 +2.85 +2.65%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 108.2 +2.85 +2.71%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 105.3 +2.85 +2.78%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 105.3 +2.85 +2.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 107.4 +2.85 +2.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 111.0 +2.85 +2.64%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 105.6 +2.85 +2.77%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 113.8 +2.64 +2.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 109.8 +1.00 +0.92%
Graph up Giddings 16 hours 103.5 +1.00 +0.98%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 113.7 -4.05 -3.44%
Graph up West Texas Sour 16 hours 107.2 +1.02 +0.96%
Graph up Eagle Ford 16 hours 111.1 +1.02 +0.93%
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 111.1 +1.02 +0.93%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 109.8 +1.00 +0.92%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 102.5 +2.75 +2.76%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 112.6 -5.11 -4.34%

  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Revisiting: "The U.S. Grid Isn’t Ready For A Major Shift To Renewables" from March 2021 by Irina Slav at OILPRICE
  • 5 days How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 38 mins What China is Learning from Russia's War in Ukraine and its Consequences
  • 16 hours Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65
  • 3 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.

EU Gives OK To Pay For Russian Gas In Rubles

EU Faces Same Hurdles Over Tariff On Russian Oil As With Embargo

EU Faces Same Hurdles Over Tariff On Russian Oil As With Embargo

The European Union is unlikely…

Analyst Warns Of A Fuel Shortage Crisis In The U.S.

Analyst Warns Of A Fuel Shortage Crisis In The U.S.

Very low inventories of oil…

Is The Global Debt Bubble About To Burst?

Is The Global Debt Bubble About To Burst?

The global economy is in…

Can Venezuela Help Lower Gasoline Prices?

By Editorial Dept - May 20, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict

Venezuela: With gasoline prices in the United States at all-time highs–over $6 per gallon in California–the pressure is on the Biden Administration to vigorously pursue ways to lower prices. With U.S. production stagnating at more than a million barrels per day shy of pre-pandemic levels, and with major oil consumers such as Europe looking for alternate supplies, the situation has grown worse, despite the Administration’s first step of releasing millions of barrels of oil from the SPR. Even though there were 5 million barrels of crude released from the SPR last week, the EIA showed a major draw of more than 3 million barrels. A month ago, the United States was said to look to Venezuela–sitting atop the world’s largest oil reserves–for additional oil, but it was rumored to come away empty-handed. Now, the United States is granting Chevron a license to negotiate with PDVSA to strike up oil deals. Venezuela’s heavy oil is perfectly suited for many American refineries. It is likely to be just the first of many steps in lightening up sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry, and as many as 400,000 bpd of oil could be added to global supplies if sanctions were relaxed.

Libya: This week in Libya we saw the prime minister-designate (Bashagha) show up in Tripoli with his militias for security, ending in clashes with militias loyal to the interim incumbent prime minister (Dbeibah). Bashagha…

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65
IEA: Lower Demand Changes Everything For Oil Markets

IEA: Lower Demand Changes Everything For Oil Markets
Analyst Warns Of A Fuel Shortage Crisis In The U.S.

Analyst Warns Of A Fuel Shortage Crisis In The U.S.
Oil Markets Are Bracing For A Slew Of Bullish News

Oil Markets Are Bracing For A Slew Of Bullish News
The Real Reason Gasoline And Diesel Prices Are So High

The Real Reason Gasoline And Diesel Prices Are So High



