WTI Crude 10 mins 60.39 -0.79 -1.29%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.12 -0.47 -0.72%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.310 +0.045 +1.99%
Mars US 19 hours 61.43 +0.68 +1.12%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.93 +0.16 +0.24%
Urals 2 days 59.15 +1.15 +1.98%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.10 +0.27 +0.42%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.82 +0.45 +0.67%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.24 +0.20 +0.36%
Marine 2 days 66.88 +0.32 +0.48%
Murban 2 days 68.52 +0.35 +0.51%
Iran Heavy 2 days 58.47 +0.23 +0.39%
Basra Light 2 days 71.95 +0.65 +0.91%
Saharan Blend 2 days 68.30 -0.11 -0.16%
Girassol 2 days 68.69 +0.60 +0.88%
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.93 -0.58 -1.43%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 35.93 +0.33 +0.93%
Canadian Condensate 122 days 55.18 +0.33 +0.60%
Premium Synthetic 112 days 61.58 +0.33 +0.54%
Sweet Crude 2 days 53.58 +0.33 +0.62%
Peace Sour 2 days 51.18 +0.33 +0.65%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 53.68 +0.33 +0.62%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 58.18 +0.33 +0.57%
Central Alberta 2 days 51.18 +0.33 +0.65%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.10 +0.27 +0.42%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 57.75 +0.25 +0.43%
Giddings 2 days 51.50 +0.25 +0.49%
ANS West Coast 99 days 67.73 +0.20 +0.30%
West Texas Sour 2 days 55.17 +0.29 +0.53%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.12 +0.29 +0.49%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 57.75 +0.25 +0.43%
Kansas Common 2 days 51.50 +0.25 +0.49%
Buena Vista 3 days 70.16 -0.01 -0.01%
Canadian Refiner Abandons Climate Goals To Stay Competitive

Is Wall Street Turning Its Back On Fossil Fuels?

Goldman Sachs’ decision to no…

The End Of The Shale Gas Boom

The end of the shale…

Why Are Global EV Sales Slowing?

An economic slowdown in many…

Can Energy Stocks Shine In 2020?

By Editorial Dept - Dec 20, 2019, 1:00 PM CST
Energy

At the start of 2019, Energy stocks were a trendy pick. The feeling then was that the sector had been depressed too long and that a reversion to the mean at the very least would make the sector a winner in the upcoming year. So much for that…In fact, while energy has at least shown some gains this year, it has been by far the worst-performing sector in the S&P 500. The next worst is healthcare, with nearly three times the return of energy.

Now that we are all thoroughly depressed, the next question is will 2020 be better?

To answer that you have to look at the reasons for the poor returns in 2019.

The most obvious is the price of oil, but over the year, that doesn’t explain everything. WTI closed last year at around $45 and is now around $60, having spent most of the year ranging between $50 and $65. On that basis, energy stocks should be significantly higher than they are now. Still, rising oil would definitely help the sector, so what are the chances of that?

Well, OPEC+ still seem committed to limiting output, which will help. More importantly though, the cuts in capex by U.S. energy companies that have been such a feature of this year may well begin to have an effect. Less investment means slower production growth, so the shale boom that has kept oil low should at least slow, if not come to an end.

Far more influential, however, has been pessimism about global trade. With the trade war between the U.S. and China not…

