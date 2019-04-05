Brent Outpaces WTI As Oil Prices Rally

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 64.27 +0.29 +0.45%
Brent Crude 10 mins 71.25 +0.64 +0.91%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.711 +0.012 +0.44%
Mars US 17 hours 68.08 -1.02 -1.48%
Opec Basket 1 day 70.35 +0.02 +0.03%
Urals 2 days 69.00 +1.24 +1.83%
Louisiana Light 1 day 70.45 +1.47 +2.13%
Louisiana Light 1 day 70.45 +1.47 +2.13%
Bonny Light 1 day 71.64 -0.10 -0.14%
Mexican Basket 1 day 63.84 -0.72 -1.12%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.711 +0.012 +0.44%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 70.61 +0.33 +0.47%
Murban 1 day 71.69 +0.30 +0.42%
Iran Heavy 1 day 63.09 -0.21 -0.33%
Basra Light 1 day 72.02 -0.61 -0.84%
Saharan Blend 1 day 70.48 -0.35 -0.49%
Bonny Light 1 day 71.64 -0.10 -0.14%
Bonny Light 1 day 71.64 -0.10 -0.14%
Girassol 1 day 70.96 -0.16 -0.22%
Opec Basket 1 day 70.35 +0.02 +0.03%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 51.89 -0.17 -0.33%
Western Canadian Select 18 hours 55.38 -0.42 -0.75%
Canadian Condensate 47 days 60.73 -0.42 -0.69%
Premium Synthetic 18 hours 64.83 -0.42 -0.64%
Sweet Crude 18 hours 60.38 -0.42 -0.69%
Peace Sour 18 hours 58.48 -0.42 -0.71%
Peace Sour 18 hours 58.48 -0.42 -0.71%
Light Sour Blend 18 hours 59.98 -0.42 -0.70%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 64.88 -0.42 -0.64%
Central Alberta 18 hours 59.33 -0.42 -0.70%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 70.45 +1.47 +2.13%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 60.50 -0.50 -0.82%
Giddings 1 day 54.25 -0.50 -0.91%
ANS West Coast 2 days 72.60 +0.99 +1.38%
West Texas Sour 1 day 57.93 +1.03 +1.81%
Eagle Ford 1 day 61.88 +1.03 +1.69%
Eagle Ford 1 day 61.88 +1.03 +1.69%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 60.50 -0.50 -0.82%
Kansas Common 1 day 54.25 -0.50 -0.91%
Buena Vista 1 day 74.63 -0.42 -0.56%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 7 minutes Trump issues new permit for Keystone XL oil pipeline
  • 12 minutes Negative Gas Prices in the Permian
  • 14 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 17 mins Is Canada hosed?
  • 8 hours Demand for Aramco Bond
  • 18 hours The IMF's Report: World May Face a ‘Monopoly Problem’ In The Future
  • 27 mins Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 1 day Twitter's Co-Founder Gets $1.40 Salary in Nod to Old Character Limit
  • 12 hours Do You Conserve Water?
  • 47 mins Happy Spring: Rising Gasoline, Rents Boost U.S. Consumer Prices In March
  • 13 hours Russia Signals OPEC And Allies Could Raise Oil Output From June
  • 3 hours Raymond James - Why the EIA DUC Count is More Daffy than Donald
  • 12 hours England Running Out of Water?
  • 1 day Overheating the Earth: High Temperatures Shortened Alaska’s Winter Weather
  • 16 hours Carbon Emissions at 3-Million-Year High

Breaking News:

LNA Warns Of “Terrorist Attack” On Libya’s Oil Crescent

Alt Text

Why Oil Prices Rallied 30% This Year

Oil prices rallied some 30%…

Alt Text

Supermajor Shell Looks To Revitalize The Rust Belt

Oil supermajor Shell is looking…

Alt Text

Is This The End Of Colorado’s Shale Boom?

The state of Colorado has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Brent Outpaces WTI As Oil Prices Rally

By Editorial Dept - Apr 05, 2019, 12:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Brent Outpaces WTI As Oil Prices Rally

U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international Brent crude oil futures are trading higher on Friday and for that matter for the week after the latter went on a wild ride the previous session. The markets are being boosted shortly after the regular session opening after a better-than-expected U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls report seems to have taken care of worries over demand and a possible U.S. recession later in the year.

On Thursday, there was a slight divergence in the two futures contracts with Brent hitting $70 per barrel for the first time in nearly five months before settling slightly higher and WTI crude oil struggling most of the session before closing lower.

The volatile price action was fueled by trader reaction to the different fundamental factors driving the price action. Expectations of tight global supply underpinned both futures contracts, however, pressure from rising U.S. production based on Wednesday’s U.S. Energy Information Administration’s weekly inventories report, which showed an unexpected build, helped drive Brent higher and WTI lower.

Brent could continue to outpace WTI over the near-term as supply tightens. Furthermore, the international-benchmark has some catching up to do. Global benchmark Brent has gained 30 percent this year, while WTI has gained 38 percent. Prices have been underpinned by tightening global supplies and signs of increased demand.

Other News

News that trade talks between the United States and…

To read the full article

Please sign up and become a Global Energy Alert member to gain access to read the full article.

RegisterLogin

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Is This The End Of Colorado’s Shale Boom?

Next Post

The Energy Commodities Struggling With Supply Gluts
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudis Threaten ‘Nuclear Option’ To Kill Petrodollar

Saudis Threaten ‘Nuclear Option’ To Kill Petrodollar
Saudi Arabia Threatens To Drop Dollar For Oil Trades

Saudi Arabia Threatens To Drop Dollar For Oil Trades

 Nigeria Boasts Oil Production Cost of $23 Per Barrel

Nigeria Boasts Oil Production Cost of $23 Per Barrel

 The World’s Cheapest Natural Gas

The World’s Cheapest Natural Gas

 Sharp Rise In Rig Count Pressures Oil Prices

Sharp Rise In Rig Count Pressures Oil Prices

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com