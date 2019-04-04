Is This The End Of Colorado’s Shale Boom?

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 62.06 -0.04 -0.06%
Brent Crude 10 mins 69.17 -0.23 -0.33%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.640 -0.003 -0.11%
Mars US 3 hours 66.90 -0.36 -0.54%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.12 +0.29 +0.42%
Urals 21 hours 67.76 +0.06 +0.09%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.41 -0.22 -0.32%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.41 -0.22 -0.32%
Bonny Light 21 hours 70.72 +0.83 +1.19%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.04 -0.05 -0.08%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.640 -0.003 -0.11%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 68.56 -0.75 -1.08%
Murban 21 hours 69.70 -0.68 -0.97%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 62.25 +0.63 +1.02%
Basra Light 21 hours 71.03 +0.15 +0.21%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 69.42 +0.78 +1.14%
Bonny Light 21 hours 70.72 +0.83 +1.19%
Bonny Light 21 hours 70.72 +0.83 +1.19%
Girassol 21 hours 69.97 +0.39 +0.56%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.12 +0.29 +0.42%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 51.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 54.21 -0.12 -0.22%
Canadian Condensate 41 days 59.21 -0.12 -0.20%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 62.96 -0.12 -0.19%
Sweet Crude 1 day 58.81 -0.02 -0.03%
Peace Sour 1 day 56.61 +0.18 +0.32%
Peace Sour 1 day 56.61 +0.18 +0.32%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 59.31 -0.27 -0.45%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 62.71 -0.32 -0.51%
Central Alberta 1 day 56.96 +0.13 +0.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 68.41 -0.22 -0.32%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 58.75 -0.25 -0.42%
Giddings 21 hours 52.50 -0.25 -0.47%
ANS West Coast 3 days 70.83 +0.56 +0.80%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 54.60 -0.36 -0.66%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 58.55 -0.36 -0.61%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 58.55 -0.36 -0.61%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 58.75 -0.25 -0.42%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.11 -0.62 -0.84%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Negative Gas Prices in the Permian
  • 7 minutes Trump issues new permit for Keystone XL oil pipeline
  • 9 minutes New level Of Conflict: Eastern Forces Seize Town South of Tripoli
  • 14 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 5 hours Raymond James - Why the EIA DUC Count is More Daffy than Donald
  • 2 hours EV Battery With 600 Miles of Range
  • 7 hours U.S.-China Trade Talks in ‘End Game’ But No Final Deal Yet
  • 20 mins Can anyone explain why an executive order from the Obama administration "trumps" one from the Trump administration?
  • 2 hours Making Safe Nuclear Power from Thorium
  • 7 hours Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 23 hours Ford To Launch More Than 30 New Models In China Over Next 3 Years
  • 24 hours ..
  • 23 hours US / EU / Turkey Natural Gas Intrigue! Operation 'Crossfire Hurricane', Mueller, and Other Hydrocarbon Security / Spygate Skullduggery
  • 8 hours Aramco Gets First Credit Ratings
  • 9 hours Solar to Become World's Largest Power Source by 2050
  • 21 hours Nuclear Holy Grail

Breaking News:

Value Of U.S. Oil & Gas M&A Deal Sinks To 10-Year Low In Q1

Alt Text

Oil Hits 2019 High On Shale Slowdown

Oil prices have hit yet…

Alt Text

Saudi Aramco Gets High First-Ever Credit Ratings

Saudi Aramco received on Monday…

Alt Text

Goldman Sachs: U.S. Drillers Aren’t Hedging Enough

Investment bank Goldman Sachs has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Is This The End Of Colorado’s Shale Boom?

By Nick Cunningham - Apr 04, 2019, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Wattenberg field

Colorado has hosted a surge in oil and gas production in the last few years, but the industry faces new challenges as the state overhauls its regulatory regime.

Much of the shale boom in Colorado has been concentrated in relatively dense suburbs north of Denver, which means, unlike the fracking frenzy in West Texas, drillers often bump up against homes, businesses and schools. That has led to an ongoing tension and fights between local communities and the shale industry.

Years ago, this battle was manifested in a handful of local bans on fracking. Those were tossed out by state courts. More recently, a 2018 public referendum on increasing setback distances – the minimum distance between a drilling operation and a local home or school – went down in defeat as the oil and gas industry showered the state with money in opposition the vote.

But the story didn’t end there. Although consumer advocates, environmental groups and local communities lost the vote on greater setback distances, the same November election resulted in wins in the legislature for Democrats.

The bluer legislature has moved quickly. Over the last few weeks, a landmark bill has been moving quickly through the Colorado House and Senate, which would vastly expand the authority that local communities have over drilling operations. They would have a larger say on permitting, zoning and setback distances. On Wednesday, the Senate passed the bill, sending it to the desk of Governor Jared Polis, who supports the measure.

A few of the biggest losers could be Anadarko Petroleum, which holds over 400,000 acres in Colorado, followed by Noble Energy, which has 350,000 acres, according to Bloomberg. Some of that acreage could become harder to develop if local cities or counties impose stricter zoning laws or greater setback distances that limit the ability to drill near population centers. Related: Supermajor Shell Looks To Revitalize The Rust Belt

“The bill would be credit negative for oil and gas operators in the state, raising regulatory risks for oil and gas producers there and possibly impeding production growth and heightening the compliance and operational costs for companies in the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin,” Moody’s Investors Service said in March, according to the Colorado Sun.

Arguably the impetus to rein in the industry was supercharged by an explosion at a gas line owned by Anadarko back in 2017, which killed two people, so the impact on Anadarko from the current legislation is notable. Erin Martinez, whose husband and brother died in the incident, testified in favor the bill.

The industry has put out ads that warn that the bill could kill off energy development in the state. On the flip side, some analysts argued that the legislation could provide some degree of certainty for the industry, effectively assuaging the concerns of the public after years of heated fights. In other words, the bill could, at least in theory, put an end to the back-and-forth legislative and regulatory battles. But, that is likely wishful thinking as the industry will likely litigate regulations made by localities.

However, the legislation is arguably much weaker than the public referendum from last year that would have imposed state-wide setback distances. The legislation in question only grants localities the ability to set their own, rather than state-wide setbacks. Moreover, there will be a lengthy rulemaking process, so any fallout for the industry won’t be immediate. Some localities in favor of drilling may not impose limits at all. Related: The Country Where Electric Cars Outsell Petrol Cars

Still, another notable change is the overhaul of the general mission of the state regulator. Up until now, the main objective of the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission has been to promote the development of the state’s oil and gas reserves, which contradicts its secondary missions of protecting the environment and public safety. The reforms that are now on their way to the governor’s desk elevate the importance of the environment and public health as the primary objective of the regulator. Colorado’s ozone levels exceed federal standards, and the shale industry is at least in part to blame.

The reforms also transform the commission “from a part-time, volunteer body to a full-time, professional one,” according to the Denver Post.

Wall Street has grown more skeptical of the shale industry in general, but Colorado-focused drillers have been particularly hit. “Many investors have simply exited Colorado stock positions altogether, believing that the downside risk is unquantifiable and not worth bearing,” said Ethan Bellamy, a senior analyst at Baird, according to the Colorado Sun. “Until we see true policy stability, Colorado oil and gas stocks likely stay in the penalty box for long-term investors.”

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Autonomous Vehicle Breakthrough Won’t Happen Anytime Soon
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Spike On Shale Slowdown

Oil Prices Spike On Shale Slowdown
Oil Rig Count Falls As WTI Hits $60

Oil Rig Count Falls As WTI Hits $60

 Expect Higher Oil Prices As OPEC Clashes With Trump

Expect Higher Oil Prices As OPEC Clashes With Trump

 Oil Falls On Large Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls On Large Crude Inventory Build

 The Oil Rally Is Set To Continue

The Oil Rally Is Set To Continue


Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com