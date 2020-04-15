Big Banks Set To Seize Shale Oil Assets

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 20.37 +0.26 +1.29%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 28.03 -1.57 -5.30%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.592 -0.058 -3.52%
Graph down Mars US 20 hours 21.11 -1.95 -8.46%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 19.70 -1.48 -6.99%
Graph up Urals 2 days 28.55 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 16.90 -2.21 -11.56%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 16.90 -2.21 -11.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 24.46 -1.94 -7.35%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 15.30 -1.86 -10.84%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.592 -0.058 -3.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 21.98 -0.64 -2.83%
Graph down Murban 2 days 22.52 -0.51 -2.21%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 20.15 -1.96 -8.86%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 26.74 -1.14 -4.09%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 19.29 -3.23 -14.34%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 24.46 -1.94 -7.35%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 24.46 -1.94 -7.35%
Chart Girassol 2 days 24.43 -1.88 -7.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 19.70 -1.48 -6.99%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 13.39 +0.03 +0.22%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 4.710 -2.300 -32.81%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 20.96 -2.30 -9.89%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 20.51 -2.30 -10.08%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 15.86 -2.30 -12.67%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 10.11 -2.30 -18.53%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 10.11 -2.30 -18.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 14.36 -2.30 -13.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 19.11 -2.30 -10.74%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 10.61 -2.30 -17.82%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 16.90 -2.21 -11.56%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 16.50 -2.50 -13.16%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 10.25 -2.50 -19.61%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 25.33 +7.12 +39.10%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 14.06 -2.30 -14.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 18.01 -2.30 -11.32%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 18.01 -2.30 -11.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 16.50 -2.50 -13.16%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 10.25 -2.50 -19.61%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 23.84 -2.30 -8.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 7 minutes The President and the Plague
  • 11 minutes Saudi Arabia cuts May oil prices to Asia, raises US rate after Opec+ deal
  • 13 minutes History Tells Proration Would Cause Chaos In The Texas Oil Patch
  • 1 hour China declared war on the US in May 2019. Covid19 is part of that war
  • 2 hours What's this rumor of a sexual assault by Joe Biden ? Is it True ?
  • 17 mins Understand, the main objective of "Flattening the Curve" was to avoid overwhelming our hospitals. Not necessarily eliminate Covid in a few weeks or months.
  • 2 hours Meanwhile, back at the ranch, you can forget the idea that the jet-fuel market is going anywhere any time soon...
  • 4 mins #FireFauci Should be the Rallying Cry for a Generation
  • 1 hour Russian oil strategy - very good report made by OIES
  • 5 hours Trump will be holding back funds that were going to W.H.O. Good move
  • 10 hours "Saudi Armada heading to U.S.", "Dumping" is a WTO VIOLATION.
  • 3 days Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 1 hour Ten days ago Trump sent New York Hydroxychloroquine. Being administered to infected. Covid deaths dropped last few days. Fewer on ventilators. Hydroxychloroquine "Cause and Effect" ?
  • 4 hours A New Solar-Panel Plant Could Have Capacity to Meet Half of Global Demand
  • 15 hours Sen Schumer was for Trump addressing China threat. NOW that Dem candidate Biden is a Chinese apple-polishing, bootlicking, brownnoser, toady Chuck now defends China.

Breaking News:

Portugal’s Energy Giant EDP Hit By Ransomware Attack

Alt Text

Russia Slams Trump’s Space Mining Order

Russia’s national space agency has…

Alt Text

There Is Still Hope For Oil Prices

OPEC and its partners may…

Alt Text

EV Sales Crash, But Lithium-Ion Batteries Remain Highly Popular

Demand for Lithium-ion batteries has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Big Banks Set To Seize Shale Oil Assets

By Alex Kimani - Apr 15, 2020, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
shale permian

Only weeks ago, scores of rating agencies sounded the alarm that the coronavirus credit crunch would set in motion a wave of corporate bankruptcies that would make the 2008 credit crisis look like child's play. 

With many of the world's most advanced economies all entering a synchronized shutdown with no end in sight, it was clear that companies that have binged on cheap debt such as the U.S. shale sector would face a severe existential crisis as cheap credit taps suddenly run dry and loans starts to come due.

And now we are beginning to see a big wave of bankruptcies sweep through the U.S. oil and gas industry, with takeovers--not the usual restructuring--the first chapter in the new playbook.

According to Reuters, a raft of big lenders including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Wells Fargo & Co, Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc, have kicked off the process of setting up independent companies that will take over operations at distressed oil and gas companies.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: WLL) became the first victim of the shale bust after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 1 with other beleaguered producers such as Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE: CHK), Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) and Callon Petroleum Co (NYE: CPE), reportedly having hired debt advisers, too.

Extreme Measures

The giant banks are looking to establish holding companies that will sit above limited liability companies (LLCs) containing the seized assets with the newly formed entities proportionally owned by banks participating in the original secured loans.

The last time that U.S. banks resorted to such extreme measures with energy companies was in the late-1980s when another oil-price collapse ravaged the industry. 

Banks have mostly relied on loan restructuring processes that prioritize them as secured creditors with bondholders seeking control of the companies in the event of defaults.

Premium: Missiles Fired In Iraq As Proxy War Heats Up

But such is the high level of debt and uncertainty pervading the global energy sector that lenders are being forced to take more dramatic steps. 

U.S. energy companies are indebted to the tune of more than $200 billion, with loans mostly backed by oil and gas reserves. According to Moody's, the U.S. oil and gas industry has about $86 billion of rated debt due over the next four years, one of the highest for any sector. 

The oil price crash makes it especially hard for these companies to comply with their debt obligations. 

Meanwhile, the sector dominates the $1.5-trillion junk-bond industry with about one-third of high-yield energy bonds in distressed territory.

Lenders have become very wary because they have much less protection than during the last energy slump. Back then, unsecured debt was mostly able to absorb losses in restructurings and was often converted to equity, leaving banks mostly unscathed. But with that insulating layer of junior debt gone and some top-seniority loans, such as those for Alta Mesa Resources Inc., also in default, they are really feeling the heat this time around.

No Respite

Lenders typically evaluate the value of oil reserves used as collateral for bank loans twice a year and are likely to use the spring negotiations to limit their exposure to more troubled borrowers.

Premium: There Is Still Hope For Oil Prices

Oil and gas producers with bonds trading with double-digit yields include California Resources Corp.(NYSE: CRC), Range Resources Corp.(NYSE: RRC), Southwestern Energy Co. (NYSE: SWN), Antero Resources Corp.(NYSE: AR.), Comstock Resources Inc.(NYSE: CRK), Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) and Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS). 

Meanwhile, oilfield services and drilling companies have some of the most high-risk debt, with junk-rated companies accounting for 65% of the $32B debt tab by the sector. Of these companies, Transocean (NYSE: RIG) has $4.3B; Valaris (NYSE: VAL) has $1.8B, Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) owes $1.4B, and Superior Energy Services (NYSE: SPN) has $1.3B of debt set to mature within the next two years as per Moody's.

With perennially weak commodity prices, falling demand, shuttered capital markets, and the coronavirus dampening global economic growth, there probably won't be much respite for the cash-starved shale sector, which could see more than 20% reduction in available lending. 

You can also expect lenders to be much more stringent about making borrowers hedge their production and much less willing to grant standard covenants and fairly generic reserve-based loan terms given the scale of asset impairment that is about to hit the shale industry.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Many Shale Companies Are Already On The Brink Of Bankruptcy
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Price War Claims Another Victim

Oil Price War Claims Another Victim
The Reality Of The End Of Oil

The Reality Of The End Of Oil

 The Sad Truth About The OPEC+ Production Cut

The Sad Truth About The OPEC+ Production Cut

 Global Oil Producers Agree On Joint 10 Million Bpd Output Cut

Global Oil Producers Agree On Joint 10 Million Bpd Output Cut

 Trump Threatens “Very Substantial” Tariffs On Oil Imports

Trump Threatens “Very Substantial” Tariffs On Oil Imports



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com