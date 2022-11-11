Better-Than-Expected Inflation Data Sparks Hope For Oil Markets

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 89.91 +3.44 +3.98%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 96.74 +3.07 +3.28%
Graph up Murban Crude 16 mins 95.15 +2.90 +3.14%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 6.445 +0.206 +3.30%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.628 +0.062 +2.40%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.83 -0.27 -0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.22 -2.77 -2.89%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 82.02 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.628 +0.062 +2.40%

Graph down Marine 1 day 86.84 -2.45 -2.74%
Graph down Murban 1 day 91.00 -2.58 -2.76%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 88.46 -0.10 -0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 346 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 95.38 -0.36 -0.38%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 93.83 -0.27 -0.29%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.83 -0.27 -0.29%
Chart Girassol 1 day 94.52 -0.27 -0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.22 -2.77 -2.89%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 57.65 +0.38 +0.66%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 65.22 +0.64 +0.99%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 88.62 +0.64 +0.73%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 86.87 +0.64 +0.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 84.02 +0.64 +0.77%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 80.72 +0.64 +0.80%
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 80.72 +0.64 +0.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 82.02 +0.64 +0.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 90.97 +0.64 +0.71%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 80.32 +0.64 +0.80%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.50 -3.00 -3.51%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 76.25 -3.00 -3.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 96.53 -2.79 -2.81%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 80.96 -3.08 -3.66%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 82.31 -3.08 -3.61%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 82.31 -3.08 -3.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 82.50 -3.00 -3.51%
Chart Kansas Common 24 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 94.64 -3.08 -3.15%

All Charts
Better-Than-Expected Inflation Data Sparks Hope For Oil Markets

By Editorial Dept - Nov 11, 2022, 8:30 AM CST
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures closed higher on Thursday after recapturing earlier losses. The catalyst behind the price reversal was milder-than-expected U.S. consumer inflation data. The economic news offset worries over renewed COVID-curbs in China and their potential effect on fuel demand, triggering an intraday short-covering rally.

Crude Oil Rises after Light Consumer Inflation Report

October’s consumer price index rose just 0.4% for the month and 7.7% from a year ago, its lowest annual increase since January and a slowdown from the 8.2% annual pace in the prior month. Economists were expecting increases of 0.6% and 7.9%, according to Dow Jones.

Excluding volatile food and energy costs, the core CPI increased 0.3% for the month and 6.3% on an annual basis, also less than expected.

How Does Lower Inflation Affect Crude Oil Prices?

Treasury yields plunged after the CPI report, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield falling roughly 30 basis points to 3.81% as traders bet the Federal Reserve would slow its aggressive tightening campaign that’s weighed on markets all year.

The drop in yields weakened the U.S. Dollar, helping to drive up demand for dollar-denominated crude oil. With today’s CPI number coming down, the market is now betting pretty clearly that they believe the interest rate hikes are coming close to an end.

This likely means more pressure on the greenback and perhaps more foreign…

