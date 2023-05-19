Bearish Sentiment Keeps Traders From Going Long On Crude

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.60 +0.74 +1.03%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.65 +0.79 +1.04%
Graph up Murban Crude 16 mins 75.58 +0.59 +0.79%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.575 -0.017 -0.66%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.586 +0.018 +0.70%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.53 +1.58 +2.17%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.53 +1.58 +2.17%
Bonny Light 1 day 75.10 -0.15 -0.20%
Opec Basket 3 days 75.22 +0.77 +1.03%
Mars US 14 hours 71.16 -1.22 -1.69%
Gasoline 13 mins 2.586 +0.018 +0.70%

Graph up Marine 1 day 74.63 +2.05 +2.82%
Graph up Murban 1 day 75.81 +1.90 +2.57%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 73.38 -0.36 -0.49%
Graph down Basra Light 535 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 75.59 -0.22 -0.29%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 75.10 -0.15 -0.20%
Bonny Light 1 day 75.10 -0.15 -0.20%
Girassol 1 day 77.15 -0.40 -0.52%
Opec Basket 3 days 75.22 +0.77 +1.03%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 58.05 -1.31 -2.21%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 50.69 -0.95 -1.84%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 hours 74.09 -0.95 -1.27%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 hours 72.34 -0.95 -1.30%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 69.49 -0.95 -1.35%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 66.19 -0.95 -1.41%
Peace Sour 5 hours 66.19 -0.95 -1.41%
Light Sour Blend 5 hours 67.49 -0.95 -1.39%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 76.44 -0.95 -1.23%
Central Alberta 5 hours 65.79 -0.95 -1.42%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.53 +1.58 +2.17%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.25 +2.00 +2.97%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 63.00 +2.00 +3.28%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 75.79 -0.51 -0.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 65.36 +1.97 +3.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.31 +1.97 +2.93%
Eagle Ford 2 days 69.31 +1.97 +2.93%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.25 +2.00 +2.97%
Kansas Common 2 days 63.00 +2.00 +3.28%
Buena Vista 2 days 77.24 +1.97 +2.62%

Breaking News:

New Mexico Accounted For 50% Of U.S. Oil Production Growth In 2022

Why The Revival Of Nuclear Energy Is Good News For Russia

Why The Revival Of Nuclear Energy Is Good News For Russia

Nuclear energy is growing in…

Why The Market Didn't React To The Latest SPR News

Why The Market Didn't React To The Latest SPR News

On Monday, the US Department…

Saudi Aramco’s Disappointing Earnings Are The Least Of Its Problems

Saudi Aramco’s Disappointing Earnings Are The Least Of Its Problems

Saudi Aramco’s 19% drop in…

Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

Bearish Sentiment Keeps Traders From Going Long On Crude

By Editorial Dept - May 19, 2023, 6:30 AM CDT
Bearish

The June WTI crude oil futures contract witnessed fluctuations throughout the week, responding to various factors. Despite solid U.S. economic data that fueled a stronger dollar and raised expectations of an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve in June, prices managed to climb approximately 2.68% for the week. This increase is significant considering that a stronger dollar can potentially dampen oil demand by increasing the cost of fuel for holders of other currencies.

Supply Dynamics

One of the significant factors impacting the market was the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). U.S. commercial crude oil stockpiles unexpectedly increased due to another release from the SPR. However, SPR stocks drew down for a seventh consecutive week, reaching their lowest level since September 1983. This drawdown is a result of a congressionally mandated release last year.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) inventories also played a role in market dynamics. Crude inventories rose by 5 million barrels, contrary to analysts' expectations of a drop. Gasoline stocks fell by 1.4 million barrels, while distillate stockpiles rose by a marginal 0.1 million barrels. The four-week average of gasoline product supplied, indicating demand, reached its highest level since December 2021.

In terms of production, the EIA revised the number of drilled but uncompleted (DUC) wells in the Permian Basin, indicating higher productivity than previously estimated. U.S. oil…

Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

